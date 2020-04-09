We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Never has even the smallest of outdoor spaces been so welcomed, than right now during this lockdown. On the lookout for this year’s best garden furniture we spotted this brilliant Argos garden bench.

Firstly it’s very affordable, priced at £80. But more than just a bench, this design ingeniously transforms into a bistro dining set. Now if that isn’t form and function working to maximum potential we don’t know what is.

And even better still Argos is doing everything in its power to ensure customers can get what they need. There’s a safe Click & Collect option, from Sainsbury’s too – in addition to home delivery.

Argos garden bench to bistro set

Looking for a more traditional looking furniture set? Argos has that too, by way of this clever wooden bench-cum-dining set. It’s simple wooden aesthetic welcomes more of a country vibes to outdoor spaces.

Enjoy dining outdoors in style on this solid Acacia wood bistro set. A simple hinge and lever frame design makes the set completely multipurpose in a matter of simple moves.

When the two small stools are moved to one side and the back is elevated up you have a fully function bistro set – consisting of a table and two seats.

When the seats are swung to the front and the back is lowered down the set becomes a bench for two.

And when you don’t require it all the set simply folds flush against the wall, so not to encroach of the small space it’s in.

Buy now: Wooden Bench to Bistro Set, £80, Argos Home

What a smart design for maximising small gardens. The classic bench provides a spot for rest, while the bistro set is ideal for working or dining in the sunshine.

Making the most of any outdoor space right now, no matter how big or small, is so important. Particularly as the weather starts to improve.

This brilliantly designed sets allow you to create your own private retreat in the safety of your own small garden space.