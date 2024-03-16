This £10 IKEA gardening accessory is a game-changer if you often forget to water your plants
It's a genius solution for forgetful watering habits
IKEA has launched an all-new self-watering insert that we think can potentially be a game-changer for your springtime gardening endeavours. A limited edition release and part of IKEA's latest green collection, DAKSJUS, these functional yet equally decorative inserts are a must for any green thumb.
With spring among us, many of us are naturally looking to kickstart our gardening habits once again – albeit in a full-fledged outdoor garden idea or even just simply among your curated selection of living room houseplant ideas. While the concept of self-watering inserts isn't new, IKEA's take on it is certainly among the prettiest we've seen.
Sporting a curved glass design and available in both a rich, earthy blue and ochre yellow hue, it not only does the job of successfully slow watering your plants but doesn't distract from the beauty of the plant. If anything, we'd even go on to say that it adds to the look because of the eye-catching colours.
What's more, they're incredibly simple to use, lending themselves as an easy garden idea that is low-maintenance yet doesn't scrimp on aesthetics. Simply fill the tubes with water and stick them right into the soil. According to IKEA, your plants will get just the right amount of water that they need to thrive.
Whether you're forgetful in your watering routines or are planning to be away from home for a while, this product will ensure your plant babies stay happy and healthy with little fuss. Better yet, it's only £9 for a pack of two.
A mouth-blown glass design in mixed colours, these decorative inserts are perfect for someone who travels a lot or forgets to regularly water their plants.
Although some Instagram fans showed some scepticism toward the product, dubbing it a gateway into falling foul of the garden watering mistake of overwatering, 5-star reviews on IKEA beg to differ. 'Not only do these look good, they actually work,' with another review reading, 'These are perfect for indoor plants. I plan to buy more.'
A handful of these reviews also spoke on the price, saying that the 'price is better than what you'd find in plant shops' and that it's a 'great price' for a pack of two – a testament to it being a budget garden idea.
However, if there's one thing you ought to know, it's that they're selling fast. Already out of stock in many IKEA stores, consider yourself lucky if you're able to get your hands on this coveted plant essential.
So, should you be out of luck or don't live near the closest store with stock, here are some other self-watering inserts to consider adding to your radar.
Shop self-watering accessories
Sporting a similar design to IKEA's self-watering insert, simply fill these with water and place them directly into the soil of your chosen plant and watch it thrive with little to no fuss.
This insert makes sure your plant gets just the right amount of water at exactly the right time. The water meter on the device indicates when you need to fill it with water, and your plant will take care of itself for weeks to come.
But of course, should you be more confident in keeping up the best practice in watering and tending to your plants, then simply continue as you were. As mentioned, opting for self-watering methods is often the favoured approach for especially busy periods for plant parents or time spent away from home, so it isn't for everybody.
However, should this pique your interest, then we suggest running to IKEA – and running fast.
