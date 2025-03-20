Small garden decking ideas — 7 clever ways to deck a petite space for the ideal outdoor retreat

Decking isn’t just for large gardens — there are plenty of small garden decking ideas you can play with if you’re working with a bite-sized space.

There are decking ideas for every garden, and they don’t have to take up a lot of room. Whether you carve out a corner for a decked seating area or use decking tiles around the garden, there’s a lot of room for creativity in even the most petite spaces.

We’ve rounded up the best small garden decking ideas out there, with tips from the experts, to help you introduce decking to a small garden.

1. Use decking tiles around the garden

Decking tiles in Protek Royal Exterior Wood Stain at the entrance of a shed. (Image credit: Protek)

If you don’t have the space to carve out a whole decking area, you can use individual decking tiles around the garden to highlight and frame the space.

‘Freestanding decking tiles are easy, cost-effective and provide an instant update, and they can be used at key points around the garden,’ says Becky Rackstraw, director at Protek.

‘For example, put one in front of a shed as an elevated area to create a platform and easy access.'

You can also experiment with garden paint ideas. ‘Use a natural wood tone or earthy colour to blend it into the ground, or use a favourite colour to bring it to life and enhance an existing colour scheme,’ Becky adds.

2. Carve out a corner for a floating deck

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

If you've got a free corner, consider building a floating deck to add height and interest to your garden. It's one of the best small garden decking ideas if you're searching for ways to make a small garden feel bigger.

'A floating deck brings a sense of openness to your garden, making it feel more expansive whilst also creating a stylish, modern feature,' says Simon Wardle, porcelain patio expert at Armstrong Cheshire.

If you're looking for small garden storage ideas, a floating deck is a brilliant way to make the most of your space.

'The space beneath the deck is perfect for incorporating lighting or even hidden storage, making it as practical as it is attractive,' Simon says. 'It’s a subtle yet eye-catching way to elevate your garden’s design.'

3. Create a cosy retreat

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

Whether you're looking for courtyard garden ideas or ways to spruce up a tiny terrace, a small garden can be the perfect candidate for cosy garden designs — and if you've got room for plants, you can create a lush garden retreat.

'Having a small garden can actually work in your favour when creating a cosy retreat with decking,' says Simon. 'Surrounding the space with a mix of plants in different shapes and sizes helps form a private, tranquil nook — almost like your own little holiday escape.'

Simon also recommends experimenting with garden trellis ideas and other garden screening ideas to tuck the space away. 'Even designing the decking to flow around flowerbeds and raised planters enhances the lush, secluded feel, making it the perfect spot to unwind,' he adds.

What to grow along a trellis:

4. Experiment with colour

(Image credit: Protek)

Even if you stick to classic wooden decking, there’s plenty of room for creativity when it comes to painted garden furniture, fences and other surrounding features in a small decked area.

‘Tie colour into the structural zone to elevate the areas and work with a cohesive garden scheme, either to help it drop it softly into the background or to bring it out and make an exciting feature,’ says Becky from Protek.

‘A soft hue like Protek ‘Nude Taupe’ Decking Stain is gentle and can be complemented with garden furniture painted in blues or greens, or a contrasting bright pop of colour to add fun to even the smallest spaces.’

5. Use garden lighting strategically

(Image credit: Future PLC/Georgie Rodgers)

With a few clever garden lighting ideas, you can completely transform the look of a small deck.

'Adding low-level lighting, like decking lights, is practical and will make the area look and feel cosier,' says Brian Davenport, lighting expert and co-founder of The Solar Centre.

For best results, though, try to mix up the types of lighting around your decking area. 'On their own, low-level lights may create harsh shadows,' Brian explains. 'That’s why wall-mounted lights are great for eye-level illumination, especially if the decking is surrounded by garden or property walls.'

You can also try uplighting to make the space feel larger. 'Spotlights can be placed at the base of planters or along walls to draw attention to vertical features of your home, which can create the illusion of more space,' Brian adds.

6. Go for curved edges

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles Photography Ltd)

The best small garden decking ideas are those that make the space feel bigger rather than smaller — and according to decking expert Richard, the decking edging ideas you choose will make a huge difference.

'Harsh straight lines and sharp corners can sometimes make a small garden feel rigid or boxy,' he explains. 'Instead, consider incorporating a curved or angled edge into the design of your decking. This can soften the overall layout, creating a more natural flow.

'Curved decking can also help it blend seamlessly with surrounding plants and landscaping features, enhancing the garden’s overall look.'

7. Build in seating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

We've already spoken about floating decking as one of the best small garden decking ideas, but you can integrate storage within your garden seating area, too.

'Built-in benches provide comfortable seating without taking up additional space for furniture, keeping the area uncluttered,' says Richard King, owner and decking expert at Dino Decking.

'Add benches with integrated storage compartments to store garden tools, cushions or accessories and keep them protected during colder months. This solution is practical and keeps your decking tidy.'

FAQs

Can I lay decking directly on soil?

Since most decking is made of wood, laying it directly on top of soil in a garden can open the floor to moisture issues.

This can lead to rot, drastically shortening your decking's life — so it's always safest to ensure you know how to lay decking and what to line the ground with before you get started.

If you're looking for small patio ideas, we have a list of those, too...