Japanese garden lighting ideas – 6 subtle yet effective ways to illuminate your outdoor space

Japanese-style gardens are becoming more and more popular, but the focus isn’t just on the plants – a few Japanese garden lighting ideas can go a long way, too.

Like with zen garden ideas, the lighting in a Japanese garden should be soft and subtle. But with so many garden lighting ideas to choose from, it can be tricky to know where to start.

To help me put this guide together, I spoke to a few outdoor lighting experts. Vanessa Macedo, associate lighting design at John Cullen Lighting, is passionate about using Japanese-inspired lighting, and I wanted to highlight a key point of hers before we get into the list.

‘At the heart of Japanese garden design lies the concept of wabi-sabi – the beauty of imperfection, transience, and subtlety,’ Vanessa explains. 'Lighting in this context isn't about visibility or grandeur. It's about revealing just enough. It’s not the light itself, but the shadows it casts that give the garden depth.’

With that in mind, let’s delve into some of the best Japanese garden lighting ideas…

1. Let plants cast shadows

(Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

You don’t have to go all out when it comes to Japanese garden lighting ideas. In fact, you can let the shadows do most of the work, even if you’re working with small Japanese garden ideas.

‘Low-placed uplights beneath bamboo, maple, or pine trees can produce elegant shadows against fences or walls, mimicking the ink brushstrokes of sumi-e painting,’ Vanessa explains. ‘This technique works especially well with deciduous trees that offer a lacy silhouette.’

You can buy affordable garden spotlights from Amazon.

2. Go for traditional lighting

Lanterns are key features of a Japanese garden, and there are so many different options available to buy, from paper lanterns to garden solar lighting. To really embrace the traditional look, choose LED lights wisely.

‘Traditional Japanese lanterns like the andon (a paper lantern typically used near walkways or porches) and the tōrō (stone lanterns placed near water or among mossy beds) are timeless symbols,’ explains Vanessa.

‘Modern LED versions exist, but wherever possible, opt for warm, dimmable bulbs to replicate the soft flicker of candlelight. Place them sparingly — they are ornaments of atmosphere, not floodlights.’

3. Create shadows with lampshades

Plants aren’t the only way to create shadows in your Japanese garden. You can start with the lampshade itself.

'These gardens are based on organic shapes and flowing lines – so look for lighting that will cast beautiful streams of light and shadow,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘The Outdoor LED Tapered Rattan Pendant offers pretty shadows and grounding natural materials.’

4. Illuminate stepping stones for a floating effect

(Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

This is one of my favourite Japanese garden lighting ideas. According to James Kendall, operations director at KES Lighting, you can create a floating effect along your garden path with a few recessed ground lights.

‘Low-level lighting installed in the ground can subtly illuminate stepping stones, creating a floating effect and guiding movement through the garden without disrupting the natural aesthetic,’ he explains.

Vanessa agrees that path lighting is important in a Japanese garden. ‘Japanese gardens are often designed for strolling,' she says. 'Light the journey, not just the destination.'

5. Highlight water features

(Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

Water feature ideas are never amiss in a Japanese garden, and they can be enhanced with a few clever lighting tricks.

‘If your garden includes a pond, waterfall, or tsukubai (a stone water basin), use recessed spotlights to create shimmering reflections,’ Vanessa suggests. ‘Keep the lighting indirect – install it slightly off-angle to the feature to avoid glare, mimicking moonlight rather than artificial beams.’

You could even buy a water feature that already includes lights. ‘Water features like bowls and fountains are important in Japanese gardens, so look for a water feature that has built-in light to draw further attention,’ says Danielle from Cox & Cox.

6. Choose warmer hues

(Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

The style of Japanese lighting is important, but so are the bulbs themselves – and selecting outdoor lighting in warm white can make all the difference.

‘Cool white lighting can feel too clinical or harsh in a garden meant for reflection,’ explains Vanessa from John Cullen Lighting. ‘Opt for warm white (2400K–2700K) LEDs to evoke the calming golden hue of lanterns or firelight.

'Keep brightness low – less is more.’

Which Japanese garden lighting ideas will you be starting with?