This emerging landscaping trend is the ultimate lazy hack for a stunning garden

Gardens can be intimidating spaces to keep looking new and tidy, however, there is a new emerging trend that promises to a beautiful display with minimal maintenance - xeriscaping.

The garden trend is already making waves in America, however, according to horticulturist Michael Perry it is the perfect solution to front garden embarrassment.

Michael Perry, also known a The Plant Geek on Instagram revealed one in five households saying they feel embarrassed that their garden doesn't live up to their neighbour's standards. Another 52 percent say they don't do enough in their garden. That is were the xeriscaping trend comes in.

'There is a trend in the US that is xeriscaping and this is really for use with plants that are drought tolerant,' Michael explains. 'It uses mulch to cover the ground, and uses a lot of drought tolerant plants to reduce the need for watering in the front garden will make a great display with the minimum maintenance.'

What is xeriscaping?

Xeriscaping reduces the need to water plants, making it not only low-maintenance, but also eco-friendly. It was originally embraced in dry regions in the western United States like Colorado, however, has gained in popularity due to it being easy and affordable to maintain.

It involves replacing thirsty lawns with drought-tolerant plants, soil, rocks and mulch. Ornamental grasses are the best example of drought-tolerant plants that will thrive in the UK, but daffodils and myrtles are also good additions for a pop of seasonal colour.

While a drought-tolerant planting scheme might sound ideal after the blistering week we've had, as we all know the UK isn't always short on rainy weather. However, Michael explains that British downpours shouldn't be an issue.

'These type of plants, they benefit when they have more water,' explains Michael. 'They're going to grow quicker and be slightly bigger. But they will also be able to withstand drought conditions.'

So really this garden landscaping idea is a win-win, whatever the weather. However it is important to make sure they are planted in free-draining soil to avoid plants becoming waterlogged.

If you're keen to test out this easy garden idea Michael suggests investing in colourful sedum. 'Verbena is a very popular one, ornamental grasses are also very useful in these xeriscapes,' he adds.

These low maintenance plants are a lovely addition to surround patio ideas. Block plant your drought-tolerant plants together for a pretty prairie vibe.

Alternatively use the trend as a low maintenance solution to create a pretty border around a lawn.