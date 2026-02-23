It’s a well-known fact that IKEA is a go-to retailer for stylish, yet handy home buys. And scrolling through their latest collections, it is the SOLVINDEN Lamp Stand (£8) that captured my attention as an ingenious buy for your garden this spring.

Now we regularly check IKEA’s new-in section so you don’t have to, looking for the latest stylish and clever buys or IKEA hacks.

This lamp stand, while simple in design, has multiple clever uses. So, I’ve asked interior design experts how they recommend using the SOLVINDEN Lamp Stand around your home.

IKEA Solvinden Lamp Stand - Beige £8 at IKEA This clever stand is designed to hold outdoor lanterns, but with a little creativity it can be used for so much more. DIVCHI Divchi Shepherds Crook Hooks - 2 Pack £14.99 at Amazon These hooks with with a forked base are better suited to sitting on a lawn or tucked into a flower bed.

1. Hang lanterns and candles

If you want to improve your garden lighting ideas this spring, then this lamp stand is a must have. Perfect for showcasing your garden decor, it can elevate your space without making any permanent changes.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘Outdoors, the stand truly comes into its own. As spring approaches, it provides an easy way to refresh garden settings, whether used to hang glowing lanterns, vibrant citronella candles, or swathes of bunting. Its open circular base allows it to be mounted onto a fence or post with ease, making it ideal for suspending lights or even defining outdoor zones with draped fabrics,’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

2. Layer outdoor lighting

Standing at 120cm, this stand is a great way to layer lighting in your garden. Combine with outdoor lamps and festoon lights overhead for a beautiful, ambient glow.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘If you are looking for garden features, a simple way to utilise this stand would be to create bordered lighting throughout a garden path or lawn edge, creating a beautiful feature piece that is also great for safety,’ says Ethan Fox, interiors expert at Furniture World .

‘For patios, using the lamp stand as an accent piece can create different levels for layered lighting. This is also a wonderful way to elevate your garden if you are renting, as they do not need to be permanent fixtures.

‘Placed next to benches, outdoor seating or picnic tables will also allow you to add soft lighting throughout the day, and easily transition into the night for evening gatherings as temporary party lighting.’

3. Showcase decor inside

As the stand itself is very simple and neutral, it’s the perfect accessory to show off your favourite pieces of home decor.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘From displaying delicate jewellery to suspending favourite accessories, this understated piece introduces dimension and softness to interior spaces. Style it with dreamy fabric stars on a nursery bedside table or whimsical dried florals in a reading nook; its adaptability allows décor to feel curated rather than confined,’ says Natalie.

4. Fake a floor lamp indoors

One of the biggest draws of rechargeable lighting (and why it has been so popular) is that it can illuminate areas of your home that lack socket space. This same principle can be applied to the SOLVINDEN Lamp Stand.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘A great way to utilise these stands as lamp stands would be to add a solar or battery-powered lamp onto them, as a quick and simple way to brighten a dark corner in a hallway, or even in a reading nook for a soft glow. Even better, these lamp stands can double up as floor art, making them a great choice for a statement piece in a living room,’ says Ethan.

Alternatives

This lamp stand is a handy way to upgrade your lighting ideas without making any permanent changes to your home or garden. Can you see yourself giving it a go?

