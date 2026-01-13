While historically, IKEA has always been associated with affordable and functional furniture, it’s also in every stylish influencer’s little black book for stylish homeware - and the new, limited edition SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp (£29) is the latest design that I predict will soon be making an appearance in every stylish home.

IKEA is a gold mine for affordable lamps that happen to nail the biggest lighting trends at the same time. So much so that there are many IKEA lamps (I’m looking at you, Fado lamp) that have earned cult status in their own right.

If you buy one thing from IKEA’s new in section , let it be the SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp. Its sculptural shape, red colourway and clever design features make it a punchy addition to any home. But you’ll have to be fast, as it’s already selling fast.

I’ll be the first to admit that IKEA is nailing it when it comes to lighting right now. From their much-anticipated smart doughnut lamp to the newly pink-speckled Fado lamp (£19) , it’s never been easy to achieve stylish and ambient lighting on a budget.

And that’s exactly what the SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp offers. Its sleek, curvaceous modern design turns it from a standard lighting option to a statement piece, while its rich, red colourway keeps you perfectly up to date with the year’s colour trends .

This contemporary lamp is designed to create depth, contrast and cosiness in your home. Simply pop it in a dark corner and create snug, mood lighting that is perfect for cold, dark evenings. Even better, this lamp is also suitable for outdoor use, ideal for giving your patio ideas a modern update in time for spring.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The SOLVINDEN lamp has three light settings - strong, medium and ambient - so you can tailor it towards your needs. The LED’s are built-in for a seamless look, and it stands at 80cm tall and 29cm wide, so while impactful, it won’t dominate a space and is still suitable for use in small rooms.

Now, the SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp is already selling fast, having sold out already at some IKEA stores. I'm already seeing it all over Instagram as the uber-stylish have raced to snap it up.

I recommend checking the website to avoid disappointment, or checking out these three similar alternatives.

It’s easy to see why I’ve been seeing this stylish lamp all over my Instagram feed - I predict it will be a future classic.