5 outdoor kitchen island ideas to take alfresco cooking and dining up a notch

Outdoor kitchen island ideas might sound like an out-there, wishlist feature, but they don't have to be. Whether you have a sprawling garden or a compact patio to work with, outdoor kitchens come in all shapes and sizes to make alfresco dining easier and chicer. The latest addition? Outdoor kitchen islands.

Kitchen islands have long been a desirable component for the inside of our homes, creating a sociable hub for the family to gather around to socialise, chat and eat, and that's proven to be no different in our gardens.

Whether you need a spot to squeeze some stools around to ensure everyone has room to eat or you want some extra prep space for cooking impressive alfresco feasts, an outdoor kitchen island will fit the bill.

1. Create a prep station

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Whether you're whipping up a BBQ with all the trimmings or making pizzas from scratch, you're likely to need some serious prep space. This is where outdoor kitchen islands come in. If the majority of your outdoor kitchen is dedicated to appliances, then a clean work bench will be more than welcome.

'Just like the indoor kitchen, the key to a successful outdoor kitchen design is the zoning of the space. Think about all the usual things like food prep, cooking, and clearing away, and make provision for those activities accordingly,' advises Peter Humphrey, design director and founder of Humphrey Munson.

You can really make the most of your workspace by upgrading it with nifty outdoor kitchen storage hacks. Use the bottom shelf for larger bowls and add a utensil hanging rail on the side for quick access.

2. Add extra seating

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you love hosting then there's never too much seating. Ensuring you have room for guests to perch while chatting and property sitting down while outdoor dining will make your space fully functional.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An outdoor kitchen island is a great opportunity to squeeze in a few more seats. It's informal, making it perfect for alfresco dining and you can always add in extra stools around the entire perimeter if you need to.

4. Include an outdoor sink

(Image credit: Gaze Burvill)

If you're committed to an outdoor kitchen, you'll need to include every feature, just as you would inside your home. Of course, you can nip inside for certain things, but having cooking appliances as well as an outdoor sink for washing up will make it a full-service space.

Just like when planning your actual kitchen, consider the layout of your outdoor cooking zone. A sink works well on the island so that you can transfer dirty utensils and pans straight into the washing-up area.

5. Make it moveable

(Image credit: Yoko Kloeden Design Photograph Cathy Pyle)

Let's face it, many of us have petite gardens not big enough for a full outdoor kitchen, let alone an island. If you have a compact outdoor space or your decking or patio is limited, consider a moveable kitchen island.

This will allow you to wheel it out when you're cooking and dining, providing extra prep space, as well as tucking it out of sight when you're finished. If you have children and the garden is often used as a play zone then this will help you make the most of your outdoor space and make a small outdoor dining space feel bigger.

6. Keep drinks ice cold

(Image credit: EO Outdoor Kitchens)

The sun coming out can only mean one thing: outdoor entertaining. Making the most of every minute of sunshine is necessary as a Brit, and using it as a fabulous excuse for getting friends and family around for food and drink makes it even better.

An outdoor kitchen island will make your garden an even more enticing offer and by building an ice bucket in the centre, you can ensure your drinks stay crisp. So when your friends text asking what to bring round, a bottle of bubbly can be top of the list.

Just make sure to consider these fun additions when beginning to plan an outdoor kitchen so you don't run out of room.

Shop outdoor kitchen island essentials

FAQs

What is the smallest size an outdoor kitchen can be?

If you're faced with a smaller garden but still want a fully kitted-out outdoor kitchen, then don't fear - a small outdoor kitchen island is still an option.



'Before deciding on the size of your outdoor kitchen island, it’s crucial to understand the layout and available space in your garden. Measure the area where you plan to install the kitchen island and consider how much space you want to leave for movement and other garden activities,' explains Steve Esdaile, founder of EO.



'A compact outdoor kitchen island can be designed to fit into surprisingly small spaces. Here are some guidelines:

Width: The minimum width for an outdoor kitchen island should be around 200cm. This width is enough to accommodate a small grill or ceramic egg and prep space either side.

Depth: A depth of 70cm is also sufficient for basic functionality, ensuring you have enough workspace without overwhelming the garden space. However, most island situations do benefit from a bar overhang and seating so add another 30cm for this.

Height: The standard height for kitchen counters, whether indoor or outdoor, is typically around 89 to 94cm This height is comfortable for most people to use for both cooking and dining, but might depend on the height of the user.'

How to save money on an outdoor kitchen

An outdoor kitchen is certainly a nice-to-have rather than a must-have, so finding ways to cut how much it cost to build an outdoor kitchen will always be useful, even if you have budgeted for a more premium design.

'To decrease costs, consider the following…' recommends Steve Esdaile, founder of EO.

'1. Use LPG instead of mains gas to run your grill.

2. Evaluate whether a sink is necessary, as it requires planning and maintenance. Many people find a small bowl with a damp cloth sufficient for everyday use.

3. Electricity is essential for most kitchens. However, an armoured cable supply to IP-rated sockets is typically all that's needed. A qualified professional can easily provide this.

4. Refrigeration is beneficial if you can afford a reliable appliance. If not, a high-quality cool box, either plug-in or insulated, can be an effective alternative. Brands such as Yeti offer excellent options. Additionally, items designed for marine or yachting applications tend to be highly functional.'

What features do you want on your outdoor kitchen island?