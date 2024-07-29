I'm a professional stylist - these are my 6 favourite pergola styling tricks for adding colour and character

Whether your garden needs a little zhuzhing or you want to add some shelter or structure to your outdoor space, a pergola could be the solution you never knew you needed. Think of it as a frame to decorate with hanging lanterns and lights, to help zone areas of your garden, or as a base for foliage and flowers to cascade around.

There are so many pergola ideas out there, and while you can build your own there are also some great ready-made models on the market to buy. Investing in one of these pre-made versions means you can concentrate on the fun part: aka the styling!

I've worked on many gardens over the years, adding my styling expertise for photo shoots and events, and pergolas are always a pleasure to decorate as they're pretty much a blank canvas.

Ready to get inspired? Here are my top tips for turning your pergola into a statement garden piece…

1. Adorn it with plants and lights

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Imagine sitting outside in the evening under a canopy of twinkling lights. If you have chosen an open pergola roof idea you have the perfect structure from which to string them.

Far from being an eyesore, these wood or metal frames can actually be a great way to give your garden a far more decorative look, with hanging plants in macrame planters strung from the top, and the sides used to wind climbing plants around. Pop a sofa with cushions underneath and you have yourself a tranquil spot to enjoy day or night.

2. Use it to zone a drinks station

(Image credit: Darren Chung)

Defining different areas in your garden is easy when you have a pergola, and this garden bar idea is a good case in point. My top tip would be to paint the pergola and surround walls the same colour to help it blend in. It is also worth considering adding a clear perspex panel roof as seen here to add shelter from the unpredictable British weather.

3. Style a cosy fire pit area

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Another way of styling a pergola is to create a snug little garden seating idea around a firepit – perfect for keeping toasty well into the evening. Add seating with cushions or opt for oversized beanbags, along with a few blankets in case it gets chilly.

What I have found is that choosing a pergola that works with the rest of your garden is crucial to the overall look. In this garden, it's been left in its wood state rather than painted, in keeping with the fence panels and wooden bench seat.

4. Frame a dining area

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

Outdoor dining is an area where I've found pergolas come into their own. Not only do they help zone this space, but if you style it with a hanging outdoor pendant light you can give it a luxurious 'indoor' dining feel.

It's also a great opportunity to hang some plants to continue the leafy aesthetic and even some lanterns with citronella candles to ward off pesky bugs while you eat.

5. Create a corner retreat

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you style up an area to relax and unwind, or have it as a spot for entertaining, a pergola that's fitted into the corner of your garden with plenty of seating underneath will create a retreat that takes up minimal space. Build a 'roof' on top of your pergola like this so you can enjoy sitting outside while being protected from the glaring sun or a bit of summer drizzle.

To give it a real 'indoors' feel, paint the walls behind a bold shade and add wall shelves, rugs, coffee tables and cushions for a snuggly spot to enjoy spending time in.

6. Give it a hit of colour

(Image credit: Kasia Fiszer)

Pergolas don't just have to be black or wood coloured to work with the rest of your garden – some of the best I've seen are painted in a zingy colour to create a feature that stands out. It's a great way to add colour and impact to a garden that doesn't have many flowers or plants.

However, as I mentioned before it still needs to match the surrounding garden in some way to work. Here the sleek structure works with the panel garden fencing ideas, and complements the sleek grey built-in bench seats. The cushions tie all the colours together, and the whole look is softened with some solar-powered lanterns hanging overhead.

Take this as an opportunity to get so much more creative beyond wondering what to consider before building a pergola. Lighting, outdoor furniture, planting and furnishings can all be used to great effect to turn a simple structure into something show-stopping.