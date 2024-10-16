Is carpet on stairs a good idea? Flooring experts explain the pros and cons to help you decide

Carpet on stairs can be a divisive topic from an aesthetic point of view. Some people love the statement look it can create in a hallway with pattern or colour, while others prefer a stair runner, or no carpet at all. However, there are many other things to consider when deciding if carpet on stairs is a good idea for your home.

While there are many staircase ideas to choose from, one of the simplest and most traditional is using carpet.

But as one of the highest traffic areas in your home, you want to choose a durable material which won’t need replacing a few years down the line. So, choosing to opt for full carpeting, as opposed to a stylish stair runner , can all depend on your household and whether or not you have young children, older family members and/or pets.

To help you decide on the best option for your staircase I asked the experts to break down the pros and cons of carpeting on your stairs, and whether they think it's a good idea.

Advantages of carpet on stairs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

1. Comfort and cosiness

One of the biggest benefits of having carpeted stairs is that it feels comfortable underfoot and depending on your choice, it can add a warm and welcoming look to your home.

So, if you and your family tend to walk around barefoot, opting for carpet will be much more pleasant to walk on than wood or even vinyl flooring.

2. Safety

‘Carpet is a great option for those with young ones around as the material can prevent slips and offer a cushioned landing for potential falls,’ says Liam Cleverdon, Flooring Expert at Flooring King . It may also be beneficial for households with older people or those with mobility issues, because of this.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But when you go to choose your stair carpet, ‘plush carpets should be avoided,’ Liam warns. ‘Despite its smooth, velvety feel, this softness and texture can be a tripping hazard.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

3. Insulation

If you’re looking for ways to save money on your heating bills, carpeted stairs could help. ‘As well as being soft and sumptuous underfoot, carpet is also an effective insulator for staircases as its fibres trap cold air which stops your home from cooling too much,’ Alex Heslop, Trend Specialist from Flooring Superstore , reveals.

‘The thicker the carpet the better the insulation – saving you money on your heating bills in the long run. While any carpet is bound to have a positive impact on the warmth of your home, wool carpet is one of the best options for keeping out the cold, thanks to its thick natural fibres.’

4. Sound absorption

As well as adding a layer of insulation, carpet can help to absorb sound and minimise noise, particularly when compared with wooden flooring, with it also reducing noise transmission between floors in your home.

Essentially ‘it muffles the noise of footsteps, which is particularly beneficial in multi-story homes where sounds can echo through hard surfaces,’ says Josh Qian, the COO and Co-Founder of Best Online Cabinets . And ‘this can create a more serene living environment, enhancing the home's overall comfort.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

5. Aesthetics

Given that your stairway or hallway ideas can often be small spaces without much room for creativity, carpets allow you to transform the space with a wide range of styles, colours, patterns, and textures.

You could opt for a striking colour or interesting pattern to draw eyes toward it and make it a real feature, or you could choose a luxurious pile to elevate what is often quite a narrow space.

Disadvantages of carpet on stairs

1. Durability and maintenance

As one of the most used areas in our homes, it’s no surprise that it is prone to stains, spills, moisture and general wear and tear. And as time goes on this can become increasingly visible. This is why it’s so important to choose a durable carpet but even if you do so, carpet will likely need replacing earlier than hardwood.

And ‘if a carpet is not properly installed or maintained, it can become a trip hazard, which may be very dangerous on the stairs,’ PriceYourJob.co.uk's Interior Design Expert, Zoe Warren, advises. You must get your carpet installed by a professional to prevent any future problems such as wrinkling, ripping, or buckling.

Zoe also suggests that ‘if you live in a particularly humid area, you’ll want to choose a carpet with good moisture resistance to prevent the growth of mould and mildew,’ too. So, there are quite a few different considerations to make when shopping for carpets for your stairs.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

2. Allergens and extra cleaning

If you or someone in your home suffers from asthma, allergies or certain respiratory issues, carpeting might not be the best option, either. This is because carpets can trap allergens such as pollen, dust mites and pet dander in the fibres.

Even if you don't suffer from allergies you will need to make sure you're armed with the best vacuum cleaner for carpeted stairs that is light-weight and powerful, to keep them looking good.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adelina Iliev)

FAQs

What is the best alternative to carpet on stairs?

While this does all come down to personal preference, if you still want the look of carpet on your stairs without having to worry as much about some of the possible cons of fully carpeting the area, a stair runner can be a nice intermediary option. Not only can a stair runner ‘offer a more clean and crisp finish,’ according to Alexandra Ellis, Marketing Manager at Cormar Carpets. But it can also blend practicality and style by allowing any flooring to be showcased below.

However, ‘laminate, vinyl, and hardwood flooring are all excellent alternatives to carpet; they’re durable, easier to maintain, and add a stylish finish,’ Liam says.

After all that, does carpet on stairs get a thumbs up or a thumbs down from you? It really does depend wholly on your preferences, individual style and requirements.