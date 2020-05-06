Expert reveals 9 simple ways to reduce allergens in the home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spring has sprung and while for the majority it’s a glorious time, for one in five Brits it marks the start of allergy season.

Pollen isn’t the only allergen that can set off hay fever, indoor allergens such as dust mites, dead skin and animal fur can cause an allergic response too. As a result, cleaning dust from your home can help relieve symptoms and make the spring and summer months more bearable.

There are simple cleaning tasks we can do to reduce the levels of allergens in the home.

‘Hay fever season is well under way and is a time of trepidation for those who suffer from allergies,’ explains Lisa Evans, spokesperson from MyJobQuote.

‘Studies have shown that over half of the indoor dust that accumulates in our home is actually produced outside and brought in with us.’

Lisa reveals her top tips on how sufferers can reduce the severity of their allergies at home during hay fever season.

How to reduce allergens in the home

1. Use an air purifier

‘An air purifier is one of the best places to begin with dust prevention,’ says Lisa. ‘Using an air purifier in your home, which is specially designed to remove dust and airborne particles, will reduce the amount of dust produced.’

2. Vacuum more often

If your home consists of mostly carpets, be wary of dust gathering between the fibres. Lisa explains: ‘Vacuuming regularly can dislodge any dust from your flooring and avoids any dust build-up. Changing carpets to hard flooring can be a great help in stopping dust collection too.’

3. Wash the floors

If you have laminate, tile or wooden flooring, mopping or steaming them regularly is a must to get rid of that dust.

‘We would suggest using warm water with a splash of vinegar to mop efficiently!’ Lisa tells us. Only a small amount mind, the last thing you want are chip shop smelling floors!

4. Choose non-toxic cleaning products

‘Toxic cleaning products create airborne particles that encourage dust,’ Lisa explains. Check the labels when buying cleaning products, to ensure they’re non-toxic to avoid them adding any irritants to your household chores.

5. Clean out the clutter

Piles of clutter are a hot spot for dust accumulation! Ridding your home of clutter will make it far easier to create a dust-free living environment. ‘If you don’t need it, get rid of it! Donate items to charity or take a trip to the skip.’

6. Seal the Gaps

Minimise any unwelcome particles entering your home by sealing gaps. These can be found on windows and doors. Sealing them correctly can help prevent dust from appearing.

Lisa goes on to say, ‘Any cracks in walls and ceilings also need to be filled in order to reduce the likelihood of dust building up’.

7. Keep dirt out

Keeping out debris from outside is near on impossible – but you can help to reduce it. ‘Placing good quality doormats down and taking off your shoes when you enter your home will limit the amount of dirt brought in’ she explains.

8. Wash bed sheets regularly

‘Bed linen is a prime nesting place for dust and dust mites. Ensure to clean your sheets at least once a week to get rid of any unwanted critters and dust.’

9. Dust your home efficiently

The easiest way to eliminate dust in your home, is of course dusting. But doing it often enough and thoroughly is essential. ‘Using a damp sponge or cloth can stop dispersing particle into the air. A vacuum attachment can be used on hard to reach areas too, such as skirting boards,’ Lisa advises.

With these dust-busting tips, your home should become a dust-free zone and help relieve any hay fever and allergy symptoms.