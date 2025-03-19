6 things you should never forget to clean in a hallway — entryway chores you should never neglect, according to experts

The hallway is the first place both you and guests see when entering your home, it sets the tone for your whole space. If you’re keen to make a good first impression keeping your hallway clean and organised is a key part, especially cleaning these 6 things in a hallway which are easy to overlook.

Your hallway will see a lot of traffic but with so much coming and going, shoes strewn about and coats piled up there are several crucial areas in our hallways that many of us forget to clean. After organising a hallway, the practice of remembering to clean this functional space can be easy to overlook. But adding it to your cleaning rota and adding in subtle details like scenting your hallway can make a world of difference to your entire living space.

These are some of the non-negotiable things you should never forget to clean in your hallways which experts warn against neglecting to keep your hallway sparkling.

1. Flooring

Even if your home has a ‘no shoes’ policy, your hallway is the highest traffic area in your home and regularly cleaning your hallway floor should be a non-negotiable in your routine with the best mop (or carpet cleaner if you have a runner).

‘Our hallway is subject to dirty feet (and paws), grime and debris from the outside world being walked into the house. All of this can quickly make a carpet or hard floor look dull, discoloured and worn,’ says Elizabeth White, brand manager at BISSELL UK .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

‘Small stones and grit can also damage hardwood flooring, whilst pet hair can build up in corners and hard to reach areas,’ Elizabeth adds.

Regularly sweeping and vacuuming this area can help to stop much of the dirt build up which hallways are susceptible to, and if your hallway isn’t carpeted, mopping the area will also help to keep it mud-free.

2. Doormats, runners and rugs

Doormats not only provide a warm welcome to your home, but also do much of the heavy lifting when it comes to collecting much of the dirt that would otherwise be trodden through your home. However, leaving your doormat unattended for too long defeats much of its purpose, and a battered and dirt-covered mat doesn’t make for a great welcome.

‘Doormats trap dirt, but if they’re not cleaned, they just redistribute it,’ says Polyna Petrova, appliance and cleaning professional at Fantastic Services .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Doormats only require a quick and simple cleaning routine to prevent this. ‘A good way to do this is to give it a good shake in the garden to remove dirt and dust particles,’ advises Heather Nixon, Bio-D ’s sustainability, NPD and regulatory manager. ‘Some can be put in the wash, though check its care label first!’

It's also worth remembering that any decorative rugs or hallway runners you have in your entryway also bear the same high level of footfall as your doormat, so also require a little TLC to stop them from becoming worn and weathered.

‘If your carpets are made from natural plant fibres like jute, sisal or coir, it's best to use a suction-only vacuum (a vacuum without the rotating brush),’ says Kirsty Barton, Brand Storytelling Manager at Alternative Flooring . ‘Take your time to vacuum slowly and thoroughly to avoid damaging the fibres, making your home fresh and spotless,’ she advises.

3. Light fixtures

The phrase ‘out of sight, out of mind’ is nowhere more applicable than when it comes to cleaning your hallway lighting ideas. The lighting in your hallway is one of the key players when it comes to setting the ambience in the entry to your home, but we are all guilty of overlooking this part of our cleaning routine, whether consciously or not.

‘Lightbulbs are often neglected when it comes to cleaning and are prone to collecting dust and cobwebs, which dull their light and effectiveness,’ says Matthew Currington, technical director at The Lighting Superstore . To prevent this, ‘once a month, give your lightbulbs a good dust and clean them with a wet wipe,’ advises Matthew – not before making sure that they’ve been switched off for long enough that they’re not hot to the touch.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When it comes to lampshades and other light fittings, incorporating a quick weekly dusting into your cleaning routine can make a huge difference to your hallway. ‘Lampshades are a great way to add character to your lighting decor but, unfortunately, are also the perfect dust magnets and, over time, will look duller by the day,’ says Matthew, adding: ‘Dust is better dealt with immediately. Over time, it becomes sticky and more difficult to remove.’

Using your vacuum’s upholstery or brush attachment, or simply using a cloth duster, is a quick and easy way to keep your light fixtures looking fresh. We're a big fan of damp dusting on the Ideal Home team, but if you are having trouble reaching the light consider investing in an extendable duster like this one for £4.50 at Argos.

4. Frequently touched surfaces

‘Despite being used daily, it can be easy to forget to clean door handles, especially on the front door itself,’ says Heather. It’s important to keep door handles clean to limit the amount of bacteria you bring in from outside, and to prevent germ buildup from such frequent use.

When you’re rushing in and out of a transitional space like a hallway, it's easy to miss grime and dirt marks. ‘Check the surface area around your door handle and there will likely be dirt and hand marks you didn’t spot previously,’ adds Heather.

These sorts of surfaces are easy to clean, you just need to wipe them down with an antibacterial sanitiser spray (like this Electrosan antiviral spray ) and a microfibre cloth.

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

5. Console tables

If there’s a place where you usually chuck your keys, mail, or any other small items in your hallway, the likelihood is this space will usually hold an accumulation of neglected items, and a fair bit of dirt lurking among them.

Introducing dedicated hallway storage ideas for each item, like a letter tray or a key bowl, and then having a weekly clear-out and dust of these spaces, will help you to keep this area clean and organised.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Behind the radiator

Radiators are an often overlooked chore within the home, but leaving your radiator to collect dust can make it harder for it to effectively heat your home – driving up your energy bills.

‘Not dusting in between the fins of a radiator can also prevent heat from escaping, which will mean your radiators have to work harder to warm your hallway – especially when often using the front door,’ says Heather, adding: ‘Dust often builds up behind radiators, which can lead to dust mites and can also irritate allergies.’

Will you be adding any of these places to your hallway cleaning routine?

FAQs

How often should you clean your hallway?

As a general rule of thumb, cleaning your hallway once a week should be enough to keep any excessive dirt build up at bay, without taking up an unmanageable amount of your time.

What is the most important part of the hallway to clean?

‘When it comes to cleaning your hallway, your flooring should be the first port of call for a deep clean,’ says Elizabeth White of BISSELL UK. This is because it's a high-traffic area which is susceptible to accumulating a lot of dirt and bacteria, especially if your hallway is carpeted.

Add these areas to your weekly cleaning list and see what a difference it makes.