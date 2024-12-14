'I love to have vintage baubles and lots of candles all around the house'

Take a tour of this house at Christmas and discover how the owners have blended vintage and modern pieces to achieve a unique look

dining room with patio doors with long wooden dining table, antique school chairs and bench with a branch hanging overhead covered in greenery with three green pendant lights
(Image credit: David Giles)
This four-bedroom detached Victorian house near Banstead, Surrey is owned by Claire McFadyen, who lives here with her husband and two daughters.

Claire owns an antique furniture shop, and her home is a testament to her insider knowledge and how you can decorate using new and old. Here, Claire takes us on a tour of her home, explaining her style and how she puts her unique look together.

'I tend to choose quirky pieces as a statement'

large kitchen with double height windows an large Christmas tree and traditional sledge with reclaimed kitchen units

(Image credit: David Giles)

‘This big crystal chandelier adds a touch of glamour and comes into its own at Christmas. We always have a huge real Christmas tree, as the room is big enough to take it. Then I use a vintage sledge at the base to pile presents on.’

'Neutral shades provide the perfect backdrop for vintage items'

old leather armchair with hession cushion beside a side table and framed picture on the wall

(Image credit: David Giles)

‘Using soft white and cream shades on the walls and flooring allows the antique furniture and artefacts to be the focus. The vintage leather armchair, oil painting and antique sieves and riddles displayed on the wall really stand out.’

"My husband made the table to fit the space"

(Image credit: David Giles)

‘We added a two-storey extension at the back of the house to bring light in and give us a big open-plan kitchen-diner. We found an old chest that my husband painted black using Annie Sloan chalk paint (£28.95 per ltr at B&Q), which he then also used on the table legs and French doors.’

'I like an eclectic mix of artwork'

Image 1 of 2
family living room with woodburner and fireplace with a small Christmas tree
(Image credit: David Giles)

'I pick up artwork when I am on a buying trip for my shop, A Hundred Stories. This room is part of the original house, so it’s relatively small. The sofa is from DFS, although it has been rather destroyed by the dog!'

'At Christmas we put a small tree in here for the children and I always dress the mantelpiece. The antique foxed mirror came from a French dealer.’

'The same flooring provides continuity'

hallway and stairwell with unfinished, rustic stair risers, wooden console and plants

(Image credit: David Giles)

‘We chose porcelain tiles for their durability and neutral look, and used them throughout the ground floor to pull the old and new parts of the house together. The wooden cabinet was a market find, as was the glass dome. ’

'We took the opportunity to add a bathroom downstairs'

antique console table sink unit, with small tiled splashback, tall pillar candle and antiqued, foxed mirror

(Image credit: David Giles)

'The small bathroom is in the new extension, but we wanted it to look in keeping with the rest of the house, so we painted the walls in limewash for an aged feel.'

'We had a few vintage Italian encaustic tiles kicking about, so we used those, and had a washstand in the shop that fitted perfectly. We added the vintage French mercury glass lights later.'

'It was my dream to have a boot room'

utility room/boot room with small sink and cleaning area complete with hanging rail for wet clothes

(Image credit: David Giles)

'With children and a dog, and being surrounded by fields, a boot room was essential. I also loved the idea of having an old-fashioned utility room with a hanging rail and a stone sink. Appliances are hidden away in custom-built cupboards which I painted pale green.’

'I wanted to create a calm and reaceful retreat'

neutral bedroom with white bedding and soft velvet throw

(Image credit: David Giles)

‘The main bedroom is relatively small, but thanks to the extension, it now has an en suite and dressing room leading off it. I wanted a neutral palette so it would feel restful. I kept the old floorboards but softened them with a rush rug from Nkuku. The bed is modern but has a vintage feel.’

'Our daughter loves her grown-up colour scheme'

Child's bedroom with dark blue walls and a pink bed canopy, pink painted chest of drawers and pink furniture

(Image credit: David Giles)

‘We found the vintage bed on eBay. Single ones are unusual, and we thought it would suit our look. The chest of drawers was a market find we upcycled using Annie Sloan chalk paint.'

'It's simple with a nod to vintage'

antique console table sink unit, with a white metro tiled bath and shower area and gold framed mirror

(Image credit: David Giles)

'We wanted a contemporary bathroom with touches of vintage style, so opted for classic white metro tiles and chose monochrome bathroom tiles for the floor. We already had the washstand, to which we added the marble basin and tap. The gilt frame mirror is from A Hundred Stories.’

Get Claire's look

Davey Lighting school pendant light
School Pendant Light 7200

This beautiful pendant features a polished copper interior so it looks just as good when ditting under it as it does when standing away from it. However, it's not the cheapest so if your budget doesn't stretch to it, this Amazon dupe has the same industrial look and comes a close second.

Deco 79 Faux Leather Trunk Nesting Upholstered Decorative Large Boxes With Vintage Accents and Studs, 18, 21, 23 Inches, Brown
Deco 79 Faux Leather Trunk Nest

If you don't have time to visit antique shops and aren't keen on bidding on online auctions, you can still get an antiqued look at home with faux look furniture and accessories. This set of three trunks make excellent storage as well as an extra surface or table wherever needed.

The Cotswold Company Anderson table lamp
Anderson Table Lamp

Ideal for any neutral classic scheme, this wooden based table lamp emits a warm glow into any space. Add a pair of matching lamps on bedside tables, or on consoles either side of a sofa for perfect symmetry.

Alison Davidson
Alison Davidson
Contributor

Alison Davidson has been working as an interiors and lifestyle journalist for over 30 years. She has been Homes and Gardens Editor of Woman & Home magazine and Interiors Editor of House Beautiful magazine, she has also freelanced and worked for most of the interiors magazines at one time or another. She is currently embracing the move to digital using the same knowledge and expertise to produce high quality features.

