'I love to have vintage baubles and lots of candles all around the house'

This four-bedroom detached Victorian house near Banstead, Surrey is owned by Claire McFadyen, who lives here with her husband and two daughters.

Claire owns an antique furniture shop, and her home is a testament to her insider knowledge and how you can decorate using new and old. Here, Claire takes us on a tour of her home, explaining her style and how she puts her unique look together.

'I tend to choose quirky pieces as a statement'

‘This big crystal chandelier adds a touch of glamour and comes into its own at Christmas. We always have a huge real Christmas tree, as the room is big enough to take it. Then I use a vintage sledge at the base to pile presents on.’

'Neutral shades provide the perfect backdrop for vintage items'

‘Using soft white and cream shades on the walls and flooring allows the antique furniture and artefacts to be the focus. The vintage leather armchair, oil painting and antique sieves and riddles displayed on the wall really stand out.’

"My husband made the table to fit the space"

‘We added a two-storey extension at the back of the house to bring light in and give us a big open-plan kitchen-diner. We found an old chest that my husband painted black using Annie Sloan chalk paint (£28.95 per ltr at B&Q), which he then also used on the table legs and French doors.’

'I like an eclectic mix of artwork'

'I pick up artwork when I am on a buying trip for my shop, A Hundred Stories. This room is part of the original house, so it’s relatively small. The sofa is from DFS, although it has been rather destroyed by the dog!'

'At Christmas we put a small tree in here for the children and I always dress the mantelpiece. The antique foxed mirror came from a French dealer.’

'The same flooring provides continuity'

‘We chose porcelain tiles for their durability and neutral look, and used them throughout the ground floor to pull the old and new parts of the house together. The wooden cabinet was a market find, as was the glass dome. ’

'We took the opportunity to add a bathroom downstairs'

'The small bathroom is in the new extension, but we wanted it to look in keeping with the rest of the house, so we painted the walls in limewash for an aged feel.'

'We had a few vintage Italian encaustic tiles kicking about, so we used those, and had a washstand in the shop that fitted perfectly. We added the vintage French mercury glass lights later.'

'It was my dream to have a boot room'

'With children and a dog, and being surrounded by fields, a boot room was essential. I also loved the idea of having an old-fashioned utility room with a hanging rail and a stone sink. Appliances are hidden away in custom-built cupboards which I painted pale green.’

'I wanted to create a calm and reaceful retreat'

‘The main bedroom is relatively small, but thanks to the extension, it now has an en suite and dressing room leading off it. I wanted a neutral palette so it would feel restful. I kept the old floorboards but softened them with a rush rug from Nkuku. The bed is modern but has a vintage feel.’

'Our daughter loves her grown-up colour scheme'

‘We found the vintage bed on eBay. Single ones are unusual, and we thought it would suit our look. The chest of drawers was a market find we upcycled using Annie Sloan chalk paint.'

'It's simple with a nod to vintage'

'We wanted a contemporary bathroom with touches of vintage style, so opted for classic white metro tiles and chose monochrome bathroom tiles for the floor. We already had the washstand, to which we added the marble basin and tap. The gilt frame mirror is from A Hundred Stories.’

