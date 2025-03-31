'The restoration of the cottage has been well worth the journey'

Lilli King shrieked with delight after discovering that the pretty Cotswold cottage she desperately wanted to buy had come back on the market.

‘Within 24 hours, we’d stepped inside the property, put in an offer, and were keeping our fingers crossed that we would clinch the deal,’ she says.

Back in 2020, the Kings were passing through the picturesque village of Southrop when they spotted the cottage with its attractive, decorative porch.

About a year later, when they returned to Southrop, Lilli was thrilled to see a for-sale sign outside the characterful property. Unfortunately, when she contacted the estate agent, she was told that an offer had already been accepted and that no further viewings were being offered on the cottage.

In February 2022, discovering that the cottage was once more up for sale, the Kings didn’t want to miss out on this ideal home. They were enchanted by the property’s location, attractive front garden and well. Once inside, the pair were bowled over by the inglenook fireplace and wealth of period features. ‘We were already picturing ourselves relaxing in front of the fire, book in hand,’ says Lilli.

As soon as their offer was accepted, the Kings began planning how they would put their own stamp on the cottage.

Exterior facelift

‘The prospect of sympathetically creating a home from home in this beautiful village was really exciting,’ says Lilli.

After exchanging contracts in May 2022, the Kings hit a major snag. ‘It was almost impossible to get builders because so many other people were renovating at that time,’ says Lilli.

‘Luckily, I managed to persuade a decorator who had been working on the pub next door to tackle our window frames, front door and porch.’

These were given a fresh lick of Farrow & Ball’s French Gray paint.

Kitchen refit

Four months later, work began in earnest. The first step was gutting the whole cottage. ‘We didn’t want to change the layout but felt that we needed to modernise the property sensitively to accentuate its character,’ says Lilli.

With the plumbing, heating and electrics updated, a new kitchen was installed.

‘I’d set my heart on a Lacanche range cooker and bought one even before we’d exchanged contracts,’ Lilli reveals. ‘It was a good job I did, because it took a whole year before it was delivered.’

The grey kitchen units are Howden's Chilcomb range in Pebble. To keep the kitchen feeling open, Lilli bought floating wooden shelves.

‘We had to get planning permission for a new stable door in the breakfast room, but it was worth the wait since it’s a lovely addition.’

The new period style door, from Oak Windows & Doors, is an attractive and practical feature.

Neutral colour scheme

‘I wanted to give the cottage a rustic feel, decorating with neutrals and some splashes of colour,' says Lilli.

To create a feeling of continuity, the walls have been painted throughout in Farrow & Ball’s Shaded White modern emulsion.

A new wood-burning stove from Stovax makes a focal point of the inglenook fireplace.

Sourcing pieces for the interiors was straightforward. Lilli has a passion for visiting brocantes, antique shops and vintage stores, and had already accumulated numerous pieces.

‘As the cottage started to take shape, I found the perfect places to display these treasures, bringing personality into every room,’ she says.

Next on the list was a new bathroom. Tongue-and-groove wall panelling and decorative floor tiles from Fired Earth create impact in this neutral space.

Vintage bedroom scheme

Keen to create a nostalgic, vintage bedroom feel in the guest bedroom, Lilli sourced twin metal beds, which she has accessorised with checked and velvet cushions.

Outdoor living

While the house was being decorated, work began on the back garden. A local builder and landscaper helped with the landscaping and created an outdoor entertaining space.

The lower patio is ideal for al fresco dining in the back garden, where willow fencing complements the honey tones of the dry stone walls.

The garden room doors have been painted in Farrow & Ball’s French Gray to match the windows of Laurel Cottage.

Three years on, the cottage has become all that the Kings could have hoped for – and more.

‘Although we stay here regularly, we’ve decided to rent out the cottage with Boutique Retreats so that others can enjoy it too,’ says Lilli.

‘It’s such a beautiful spot. The restoration of the cottage has definitely been well worth the journey. We’re pleased we persevered in our quest to find our dream home in the Cotswolds.’