This stunning home sums up the modern-classic look with muted hues, limewashed pieces and vintage-style artwork

Having already renovated three properties over the years, the owner of this stunning home was keen to get her teeth into a new project. She had moved frequently over the years in order to climb the property ladder to buy bigger houses in nicer areas. She tackled most of the work herself to ensure she saved as much as possible.

So when an ex-rental house came on the market two doors from her mum, she jumped at the chance to take on a new challenge in the street where she grew up. What's more, the property was located on a cul-de-sac within a gated estate, making it more suitable for her three sons to play outdoors.

‘In our new home, I wanted to create an open-plan kitchen-diner and living room,' she explains, 'so we knocked down a wall and relocated the kitchen to the large family room. It used to have a spiral staircase leading to a den in the loft, but we added a hatch so that space is used for storage now.'

'The large conservatory was also demolished to make the space lighter and more connected to the garden,' she continues, 'as well as converting a study into a first-floor laundry room and replacing all four bathrooms.’

‘As many evenings and weekends as I could manage,' she recalls, 'I’d be here working on the house. The only help that I needed was a builder for knocking down the wall, a tiler for the kitchen floor as it would have taken forever, and a carpet fitter.’

‘My previous house was more modern in style and our old sofas had been battered by the children,' she says. 'In fact, the only thing I brought from our last house is the office chair, and even that’s been reupholstered! It was nice to start from scratch and I love how my style has evolved.'

'For this house, I wanted a classic, timeless and rustic look so have added lots of panelling for interest, bronze and black metals, elegant chandeliers and textured jute or sisal rugs, as well as antiques. Having a cohesive feel throughout is nice and I really thought hard about how we’ll use each room.’

‘I’d love to build a garden room or convert part of the garage into a gym. We love the space and the area, but if an interesting project came up for sale that was nearer to the boys’ schools and friends, I might be tempted!’

The open plan kitchen diner

‘I really wanted a Tom Howley-style hand-painted kitchen but on a budget,’ she says. 'On my wish-list was a full-height integrated fridge and freezer, larder cupboards and a wine fridge.’

She eventually settled for a kitchen from Mereway, a company which sadly has since gone into administration.

After collating lots of kitchen images onto a moodboard, she realised she was drawn to traditional pitted limestone flooring, but was concerned that it could stain easily and needed to be sealed. ‘In the end I picked a large ceramic porcelain tile with the look and colour of limestone but without the upkeep needed,’ she adds.

‘I always envisaged a Belfast sink under the window,' she says, 'and I had my heart set on taps from Perrin & Rowe with an instant hot boiling tap to match.’

‘I wanted a nice simple dining table in light-washed oak that would be durable for the children,’ she says. ‘It’s extendable so we often borrow a few more chairs from my Mum at Christmas.’

The open plan living area

The open plan kitchen lead into a comfortable seating area with a large sofa, armchairs and direct access into the garden.

Knocking down the conservatory extension off this room has made a big difference. ‘It didn’t really flow and we wanted a patio area off here instead,’ she says. ‘I chose two chairs instead of another sofa as it would’ve felt a bit heavy and blocked the space leading to the French doors.’

The cloakroom

'Instead of boxing the pipework in low down, I made it higher to create a shelf and added panelling all the way around,’ she says. ‘I love this space now.’ Zoffany's Ormonde Key in Elephant Grey wallpaper at Wallpaper Direct is similar.

The living room

Across the landing from the owner's bedroom, there’s a separate living room where she can retreat to in the evenings. ‘It’s my favourite space, maybe because it’s where I relax and have time to myself. I love the textures, layers and full-height panelling.’

‘It felt like a big, blank, soulless, empty room before,’ she says. ‘I’d seen images of French-style panelling at both the top and bottom which works well to fill the expansive walls and I wanted a slightly darker paint colour than downstairs to make it feel more cosy.’

To achieve that cosy, cocooning feel, the walls in this room have been painted in Purbeck Stone Estate Emulsion, £57.50 per 2.5L, Farrow & Ball.

‘When I was planning the layout, I toyed around with adding another console table here but decided to create a little zone with a chair for reading or having a coffee,’ she says. ‘It’s one of those shots that’s always a favourite on Instagram.’

The study

As she doesn’t work from home, the office is mostly used by the children for doing homework or as a home gym. ‘When a room is small it can be quite nice to choose a darker colour to make it feel cosy,’ she says. ‘I extended the panelling from the hallway into this room to add interest.’

The main bedroom

She opted for smaller square panelling in here, adding extra beading to give it more character. ‘I love American designer Studio McGee,' she says, 'and was inspired by her winged floor-standing headboard in a lovely neutral linen. With a super king-size bed, having that gap underneath rather than a divan gives the illusion of more space.’

‘I just loved the curves, the rattan top and the warm colour of this chest of drawers,’ she says. ‘Oversized abstract canvases are really coming in as a big trend so I wanted one a similar size to the unit for impact. I love the colours and oak frame.’

The dressing room

As well as built-in cupboards, she has installed a couple of inexpensive Ikea Ställ shoe cabinets in her dressing room to keep the space clear of clutter.

The en-suite

The marble bathroom tiles create a calm neutral space and the bird artwork is similar to the set in the downstairs loo for continuity. ‘I’m drawn to botanicals, birds and traditional landscapes,’ she says. ‘When I buy new art, I like it to look a bit vintage.’

The laundry room

Previously a second study with fitted furniture, this room was converted into a laundry room after a door to the neighbouring lounge was blocked up.

‘The small utility room off the kitchen is quite compact and I wanted extra larder cupboards in there, so I would’ve struggled to fit in a washer and dryer downstairs,’ she says.

‘With three floors it made so much sense to do all the washing here in a dedicated room with storage and an airing rack.’

Her son's bedrooms

‘I’ve really enjoyed making my youngest's bedroom a fun and playful, colourful space,’ she says. She installed inexpensive wall panelling from B&Q and painted it with Parma Grey Modern Emulsion, from £63 for 2.5ltrs, Farrow & Ball.

‘I’ve added a bit of a vintage feel with the woven tapestry and school desk,' she continues. 'It’s got lots of pen marks and scratches already that add to the character, so you don’t need to worry about it getting marked.’

‘When we moved in, my son was only four so his room featured safari wallpaper,’ she says. ‘I’ve since re-decorated to make it feel more grown up, so the room can evolve as he gets into his teens. I’ve enjoyed playing around with colours and industrial accents that I wouldn’t necessarily want elsewhere in the house.’

‘Previously this had a feature wall behind the bed but the rest of the room felt a bit plain,’ she says. ‘I considered painting the whole room green but saw a trend for half-painted walls. Having a lighter colour on the top keeps it feeling bright.’

Focus on: Porcelain floor tiles

Rather than choosing limestone, Becky opted for porcelain tiles, find out why they’re a popular choice…

