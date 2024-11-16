Take a tour of this festive 16th-century former pub in rural Hertfordshire

With cosy throws, seasonal arrangements and twinkling candlelight, this home is all set for a very special Christmas

a living room with large brickwork fireplace surround with a woodburning stove and a lush garland and festive flowers
(Image credit: Brent Darby)
Despite setting her sights on a ‘move in and unpack’ property in a rural Hertfordshire village, Kate Pinnock instead fell for this 16th-century former pub that would require a little TLC (see @myoldpub).

‘Five years ago, I was looking to swap my Victorian two-up two-down house in Cambridge for a home in the countryside. This place was a leaky shell with half-painted walls, holes in the door, ceilings and carpets, and rubbish strewn everywhere.'

'It was in the wrong location and needed far too many urgent repairs – there was water running in through the windows despite someone “fixing” them with gaffer tape and the shower had collapsed into the floor; it also smelt really bad.'

'Having worked rescuing derelict buildings for many years, the last thing I wanted was to spend all my evenings and weekends renovating my own home again; I was looking for an easy move, to simply unpack and settle in. This house ticked absolutely none of the boxes on my list.’

a brickwork fireplace with Christmas stockings and a lush garland hanging from it with a view into a room with a Christmas tree with twinkling fairy lights beside a traditional armchair

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

'When I walked through the front door for the very first time and saw the incredible inglenook fireplace, I just fell in love. I could see beyond all the building’s many flaws, and visualise the fire roaring, candles lit, and flowers everywhere; I found it impossible to resist a 16th-century house with good bones that just needed some love.’

‘For the first six months, I concentrated on making the property watertight and secure. I also ripped up the carpets as they were beyond saving. Next, I redecorated every room and sourced additional furnishings, as it’s a much larger house than my previous home.'

'With repairs being expensive and seemingly endless, I had to be very careful with money, but since starting my own business, I’ve become a massive bargain hunter. I’ve found plenty of interesting pieces in charity shops and on Facebook Marketplace, and I’m more than happy to accept hand-me-downs from friends and family to make my home more comfortable.’

exterior of a traditional English cottage farmhouse

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

‘This house is made for Christmas, and I love sharing it with family – growing up, Christmas was always made particularly magical by my parents, and I hope I can continue that tradition here for my niece and nephew.'

'I have a pile of old Christmas books collected over the years, and we always make sure we have a story or two in front of the fire; it must have been that thought that was in my mind when I first saw this place. I love this house now and I’m so happy I followed my heart to buy it.’

Dining room

a dining room with a wooden dining table a and spindle back dining chairs set for Christmas dinner with candles on the table and in an overhead chandelier

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

‘I enjoy preparing the dining room for a festive dinner with family. The table was sourced on Facebook Marketplace, but amazingly, it was just a mile away.’

For the wall colour, pick a hue that develops through the day. ‘In sunlight, the walls looks green, but by candlelight, they transform into a soft brown.'

Kitchen

a farmhouse style kitchen with dining table with food and candles, a large range cooker and decorative plate rack shelving

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

‘I inherited the scrubbed pine table with the house. I’m drawn to items in their natural state, so unstained wood, metal with no lacquer, and simple fabrics such as wool, cotton or linen.’

'I’ll always shop second-hand first as it’s often better quality and kinder to the environment, too.'

Kate has hung hops in the kitchen as a nod to her Kentish roots and the house’s history as a pub.

Snug

a cosy sofa covered in cushions and throws in a snug living room with wooden beamed walls and lit candles

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

‘The 1695 map above the sofa is of Kent, where I grew up, and was sourced on eBay, but came from a shop in this village!’

a living room with Christmas tree with twinkling fairy lights and an ornamental sledge covered in wrapped Christmas presents beside a traditional armchair

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Bedroom

a traditional cottage bedroom with original details bed covered in layers of cosy bedding and a chest of drawers with mirror and candles

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

'I’ll happily accept pieces people no longer need. The old chair was from a neighbour who was throwing it out, so I got it for free; the chest of drawers came from Facebook Marketplace; the mirror, meanwhile, came from my grandmother.’

Bathroom

a bathroom with freestanding bathtub and shelf with lit candles a job vase with flowers and some books

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

‘My bathroom is full of objects with memories. The table came from my last house, and the books and copper bowl from my grandparents.'

Get the look

FOCUS ON... Exposed beams

Original timbers are a wonderful feature in any home, but they can make decorating a little tricky, so how do you add your stamp without overwhelming your interiors?

  • ON THE WALLS When it comes to colour, it’s of course a matter of taste, but a softer approach generally works best. Off-whites, soft greens and gentle earthy tones will create a restful backdrop that allows you to be more playful with accessories.
  • FURNITURE Choose where to position your furniture depending on the size of the beams, and the space between them, so it doesn’t blend into the background. If you have an antique sideboard or chest of drawers, you want to be able to see it. If buying new, go for neutral pieces and bring them to life with soft furnishings.
  • FABRICS There is scope to get creative, with so many contemporary fabrics made to complement older properties. Kate has opted for simple, well-made curtains and neutral sofas, but has used blue in several spaces, such as the cushions and throws in the snug and bedrooms.
  • LIGHTING A variety of lighting is vital, including floor and table lamps, as well as ceiling lights, both for practical reasons and so you can highlight different features throughout the day as the sun shifts around the house. Candles also add magic to beautiful old buildings, but be candle safe.
