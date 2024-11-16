Take a tour of this festive 16th-century former pub in rural Hertfordshire

Despite setting her sights on a ‘move in and unpack’ property in a rural Hertfordshire village, Kate Pinnock instead fell for this 16th-century former pub that would require a little TLC (see @myoldpub).

‘Five years ago, I was looking to swap my Victorian two-up two-down house in Cambridge for a home in the countryside. This place was a leaky shell with half-painted walls, holes in the door, ceilings and carpets, and rubbish strewn everywhere.'

'It was in the wrong location and needed far too many urgent repairs – there was water running in through the windows despite someone “fixing” them with gaffer tape and the shower had collapsed into the floor; it also smelt really bad.'

'Having worked rescuing derelict buildings for many years, the last thing I wanted was to spend all my evenings and weekends renovating my own home again; I was looking for an easy move, to simply unpack and settle in. This house ticked absolutely none of the boxes on my list.’

'When I walked through the front door for the very first time and saw the incredible inglenook fireplace, I just fell in love. I could see beyond all the building’s many flaws, and visualise the fire roaring, candles lit, and flowers everywhere; I found it impossible to resist a 16th-century house with good bones that just needed some love.’

‘For the first six months, I concentrated on making the property watertight and secure. I also ripped up the carpets as they were beyond saving. Next, I redecorated every room and sourced additional furnishings, as it’s a much larger house than my previous home.'

'With repairs being expensive and seemingly endless, I had to be very careful with money, but since starting my own business, I’ve become a massive bargain hunter. I’ve found plenty of interesting pieces in charity shops and on Facebook Marketplace, and I’m more than happy to accept hand-me-downs from friends and family to make my home more comfortable.’

‘This house is made for Christmas, and I love sharing it with family – growing up, Christmas was always made particularly magical by my parents, and I hope I can continue that tradition here for my niece and nephew.'

'I have a pile of old Christmas books collected over the years, and we always make sure we have a story or two in front of the fire; it must have been that thought that was in my mind when I first saw this place. I love this house now and I’m so happy I followed my heart to buy it.’

Dining room

‘I enjoy preparing the dining room for a festive dinner with family. The table was sourced on Facebook Marketplace, but amazingly, it was just a mile away.’

For the wall colour, pick a hue that develops through the day. ‘In sunlight, the walls looks green, but by candlelight, they transform into a soft brown.'

Kitchen

‘I inherited the scrubbed pine table with the house. I’m drawn to items in their natural state, so unstained wood, metal with no lacquer, and simple fabrics such as wool, cotton or linen.’

'I’ll always shop second-hand first as it’s often better quality and kinder to the environment, too.'

Kate has hung hops in the kitchen as a nod to her Kentish roots and the house’s history as a pub.

Snug

‘The 1695 map above the sofa is of Kent, where I grew up, and was sourced on eBay, but came from a shop in this village!’

Bedroom

'I’ll happily accept pieces people no longer need. The old chair was from a neighbour who was throwing it out, so I got it for free; the chest of drawers came from Facebook Marketplace; the mirror, meanwhile, came from my grandmother.’

Bathroom

‘My bathroom is full of objects with memories. The table came from my last house, and the books and copper bowl from my grandparents.'

Get the look

FOCUS ON... Exposed beams

