Upbeat decor has transformed this Tudor farmhouse

Bright, bold and full of pattern, it's a contemporary take on country style

sitting room in English farmhouse with beamed ceiling, pink walls, large fireplace and upholstered furniture
(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)
Harriet is from Yorkshire, James is from Suffolk, but they live in Bermuda. Life there is good, but during Covid, both came to realise just how much they missed family here in the UK, and how deeply entrenched their roots were here.

They decided to buy a house in Suffolk, in a village close to where James grew up. The dilapidated Tudor farmhouse they’d bought was, however, a challenge. Harriet was managing the project online from Bermuda, using a local Suffolk architecture firm.

At the point where the building work was complete enough to think about decorating, she asked interior designer, Sean Symington, to step in.

Transforming the interiors

sitting room with green sofa and pink armchair with pink walls and stripe curtains

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

The vision was to create a classic feel without formality, lifting the heavy woodwork and original beams with vibrant colours and charming patterns that bring a sense of joy and warmth.

Sean describes the house as ‘thrillingly higgledy-piggledy’ and in need of many crafty design solutions. The sitting room, for example, features a scheme of teal blue, green and yellow, with intentionally uneven design elements to create a space that feels as if it has evolved naturally over time.

Threads of green and raspberry weave their way through nearly every room, scores of fabrics and prints showing bold design confidence, while a mix of ‘old-fashioned’ brown furniture and the occasional contemporary piece lands on just the right side of eclectic.

‘Pops of colour, a bit of gloss, some fun stripes – these are the things that ensure a traditional property still brings the zing,’ says Sean.

Entrance

large entrance hall library with ochre and white stripe ceiling, blue bookshelves and table with cloth

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Joinery in the entrance hall creates a library space. Bold patterned fabrics for the tablecloth and curtains pop against the strong blue backdrop.

Sitting room

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Harriet didn’t want a matchy-matchy scheme. Instead, a fresh but still layered look works for all seasons. A fender around the fire is finished in cheery, gloss pink rather than classic brass.

Dining room

dining room with green painted floral wallpaper and table with pink upholstered dining chairs

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Rather than fighting the low ceiling, stripes have been added to emphasise it. A mural by a local artist creates a charming backdrop.

Snug

sitting room in English farmhouse with beamed ceiling, pink walls and upholstered furniture

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Sean trawled auctions, ebay and antiques shops for just the right ‘brown furniture’ such as the side tables, to offset the bold colour scheme.

Main bedroom

bedroom with double bed with green leaf pattern upholstered headboard

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Bold fabrics and wallpaper choices bring a riot of colour and warmth to the main bedroom. Old and new work well in close quarters. Here, a brown chest of drawers with a classic stripe chaise and bobbin lamp prove the point beautifully.

Son's bedroom

bedroom with blue walls and blue patterned upholstered bed and wicker lamp on blue side table

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

In the eaves of the house, eau de nil walls are brought to life with cushions and upholstery in a charming jungle print.

Twin bedroom

twin bedroom with red and white upholstered bedheads, pine chest of drawers and mirror with wicker frame

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Gingham, stripes, florals in a red, white and blue scheme make the spare twin bedroom a cheery room for guests.

Guest bedroom

bedroom in English farmhouse with beamed ceiling, pink walls, and bed with green upholstered headboard and pink covers

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

An inexpensive divan bed has been elevated with an upholstered wave headboard in the guest bedroom.

