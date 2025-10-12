Upbeat decor has transformed this Tudor farmhouse

Harriet is from Yorkshire, James is from Suffolk, but they live in Bermuda. Life there is good, but during Covid, both came to realise just how much they missed family here in the UK, and how deeply entrenched their roots were here.

They decided to buy a house in Suffolk, in a village close to where James grew up. The dilapidated Tudor farmhouse they’d bought was, however, a challenge. Harriet was managing the project online from Bermuda, using a local Suffolk architecture firm.

At the point where the building work was complete enough to think about decorating, she asked interior designer, Sean Symington, to step in.

Transforming the interiors

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

The vision was to create a classic feel without formality, lifting the heavy woodwork and original beams with vibrant colours and charming patterns that bring a sense of joy and warmth.

Sean describes the house as ‘thrillingly higgledy-piggledy’ and in need of many crafty design solutions. The sitting room, for example, features a scheme of teal blue, green and yellow, with intentionally uneven design elements to create a space that feels as if it has evolved naturally over time.

Threads of green and raspberry weave their way through nearly every room, scores of fabrics and prints showing bold design confidence, while a mix of ‘old-fashioned’ brown furniture and the occasional contemporary piece lands on just the right side of eclectic.

‘Pops of colour, a bit of gloss, some fun stripes – these are the things that ensure a traditional property still brings the zing,’ says Sean.

Entrance

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Joinery in the entrance hall creates a library space. Bold patterned fabrics for the tablecloth and curtains pop against the strong blue backdrop.

Sitting room

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Harriet didn’t want a matchy-matchy scheme. Instead, a fresh but still layered look works for all seasons. A fender around the fire is finished in cheery, gloss pink rather than classic brass.

Dining room

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Rather than fighting the low ceiling, stripes have been added to emphasise it. A mural by a local artist creates a charming backdrop.

Snug

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Sean trawled auctions, ebay and antiques shops for just the right ‘brown furniture’ such as the side tables, to offset the bold colour scheme.

Main bedroom

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Bold fabrics and wallpaper choices bring a riot of colour and warmth to the main bedroom. Old and new work well in close quarters. Here, a brown chest of drawers with a classic stripe chaise and bobbin lamp prove the point beautifully.

Son's bedroom

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

In the eaves of the house, eau de nil walls are brought to life with cushions and upholstery in a charming jungle print.

Twin bedroom

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

Gingham, stripes, florals in a red, white and blue scheme make the spare twin bedroom a cheery room for guests.

Guest bedroom

(Image credit: Chris Wakefield)

An inexpensive divan bed has been elevated with an upholstered wave headboard in the guest bedroom.