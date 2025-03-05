This tiny Suffolk cottage is full of character and space-boosting tricks

This Suffolk cottage may have three bedrooms, but its footprint is small and owners Anya and Justin have had to make the most of every inch of space to make it work. When they bought the house three years ago, they had two priorities – to maximise the space and to inject character back into the 19th-century coastal home.

The property had great bones and was blessed with ornate windows, period shutters and even an original bread oven, but the interiors were largely stark and impractical. To create the look seen in this house tour the couple called in interior designer Laura Parkinson, founder of Parker & Stone, to help.

‘The kitchen had two impressive sinks but no worktop or storage space, and the bathroom had a lovely but miniscule cast-iron bath with no shower,’ reveals Laura.

Laura maintained the property’s existing layout but focused on spatial planning to maximise the usability of each room – the whole property measures just 64sqm in total.

At only 62cm wide, the staircase ironically proved to be the biggest obstacle of all. ‘It was so narrow the former owners could only get a mattress and camp bed up the stairs!’

Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

The existing large sinks in the kitchen were removed to create a proper kitchen run. The freestanding kitchen unit from Scumble Goosiewas sourced to fit the space perfectly, while the lighting was chosen to match the creamy colour of the existing Aga. A zellige tile splashback reflects the light, while a bespoke peg shelf above adds interest and practical storage.

‘The unit is definitely one of my favourite buys,’ reveals owner Anya. ‘It fits perfectly between the single Aga and courtyard window and I love the Belfast sink and woven basket drawers – it’s such a stunning piece and has completely transformed the space without breaking the budget.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dining area

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

While the kitchen-diner is compact, Laura has made use of every square inch with innovative and attractive solutions.

A table made from a salvaged door sits on top of reclaimed legs and is large enough for the whole family when they get together. When it’s not in use, the legs can be stashed away under the worktop in the pantry, while the tabletop can be hung on the kitchen wall as a decorative piece.

The table and ottoman storage benches frame the stunning original bread oven. The benches can be moved into the sitting room for additional seating, but have the bonus of internal storage for holding linen.

Pantry

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Power was added to the pantry to allow for an undercounter fridge-freezer, freeing up space in the kitchen. The marble worktop provides additional prep and storage surface, while the fridge-freezer is neatly hidden away by under-counter curtains made in ticking fabric.

Living room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

‘We really wanted it to have a cosy cottage feel with a colour scheme inspired by the surroundings – so we chose an earthy palette of neutrals, greens and warming browns,’ says Anya.

A pair of extra-large mirrors in the room either side of the fireplace give the illusion of more space and light. They work beautifully, especially when reflecting candlelight in the evening.

The compact bar cart doubles up as a side table that’s perfect for entertaining in a compact space. The couple couldn’t have curtains because of the original shutters, so instead opted for bespoke blinds that were lined and interlined to create the same cosy and sumptuous feel.

Entrance

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

At its smallest point the narrow staircase is 62cm wide, making it impossible to take furniture up and around the turn, so Laura had the challenge of either making furniture bespoke in pieces, handcrafted in situ, or lifted through an upstairs window.

The bistro table under the stairs is additional seating for the couple when their main table isn’t in use.

Hallway

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Pale walls, a neat blind and simple wooden floors keep the look neat and clear in this narrow space. A high shelf provides additional storage without obstructing the hallway, while coats, bags and accessories can be hung up on the hooks.

All the original ironwork in the house was restored, as it had been painted over by previous owners.

Main bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Soft salmon pink and sage tones create a serene atmosphere in the main bedroom.

Laura opted for plug-in wall lights to avoid chasing in wires, while the slim side tables fitted perfectly and were painted to tie in with the scheme.

Guest bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Space in this room was super tight so antique chests were sourced to provide some much-needed storage to guests.

The bespoke divan bed base was made in four pieces to get up the stairs and grounds the earthy palette of olive tones and russet reds.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

By making a bespoke daybed with headboard against the back wall, Laura was able to put a full-size single bed in the space, along with a large chest of drawers handcrafted in oak, providing helpful storage for bed linens.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

The walk-shower was created by building two 'pillars' and tiling them in a chequerboard pattern, with a tumbled marble finish chosen for a more heritage feel.

The brass towel rail was inherited from the previous owners, so the unlacquered finishes were sourced to tie in with this.