This tiny Cotswold cottage makes the most of every inch with a tailored, high-end look

Redefining the country cottage was not something Nigel Hunt set out to do, yet that’s exactly what he has achieved with the transformation of his two-bedroom home in a sleepy Cotswolds hamlet.

There are roses by the front door of this 18th-century, grade-II listed end-of-terrace cottage, but you won’t find chintz or chippy furniture when exploring the house. Instead, it’s tailored and considered, and makes a beautiful setting for quiet breaks with partner David.

Property renovation and design is both Nigel’s passion and full-time occupation – he is founder and designer at interiors and branding firm, Huntreay. All this means his first glimpses of the cottage’s dark kitchen, cramped main bedroom and ladder stairs to the loft didn’t put him off.

‘We loved the house instantly and made an immediate offer. It felt very remote, and the village looked untouched, as though it hadn’t changed for years,’ he says.

Exterior

Every bit the traditional Cotswolds country cottage on the outside, the property was built in the mid to late 18th century and is in a tiny hamlet not far from Chipping Norton.

The original front windows were in a poor state of repair when Nigel and David bought the cottage and have been carefully repaired . The windows, front door and trellis are painted in Zoffany’s Spanish Olive.

Kitchen

There were exciting changes to come inside the property, as Nigel set about making the most of the available space. ‘I could see the cottage’s potential, and I knew I could make the layout work,’ he says.

The kitchen’s transformation sums up Nigel’s approach. Rooflights, added when the roof had to be rebuilt, have lifted the mood but the bones are pure country cottage, all boarded walls, vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. The details are smart rather than humble, though, with veined marble worktops, pleated lampshades on brass wall lights, and muted pink walls and cabinetry.

Cupboards from Neptune’s Suffolk range were fitted around an existing Everhot oven, then topped with Arabescato marble, one of the many unexpected luxe finishes in this rustic cottage. The walls and cabinets are painted in Zoffany’s Faded Rose.

Boot room

No self-respecting country cottage should be without a boot room, even if it’s a pint-sized one. This handy space was originally an outside log store but when the kitchen roof was rebuilt it was extended to enclose it

Living room

Many of Nigel’s improvements involved finding the best way to arrange the rooms. ‘It’s a problem-solving thing that can really make a difference to how a property feels,’ he says. In the living room, he has created three distinct zones – an alcove office space, a sitting area in front of the fire, and a welcoming entrance opposite the front door.

The downstairs carpet had already been ripped up but refurbishing the bathroom above meant that part of the living room floor had to be dug out to channel a waste pipe to the back of the house. There’s no trace of this indignity now and since the original flagstones had been lost through repairs over the years, reclaimed wooden flooring has been laid throughout.

‘We chose salvaged pine boards as a more sustainable and cost-effective option than buying new. I’ve just given them an Osmo white tint finish to knock back the yellow of the pine,’ says Nigel. Sandy pink walls and upholstery in shades of green and cream are elegant finishing touches, along with Nigel’s favourite find, a pair of pink vintage Murano glass wall lights for a touch of unexpected glamour.

Staircase

The cottage’s humble origins are clear in this corner of the living room, with the golden tones of the house’s Cotswolds stone, and the rustic boxed staircase.

Reclaimed floorboards, sourced from Lassco, have been given the same finish as the original beams and staircase, using white Osmo oil. The walls are painted in Zoffany’s Tuscan Pink shade.

Main bedroom

Nigel’s problem-solving skills were again put to the test in the compact main bedroom, where a cupboard obscured the window.

‘Flipping the position of the bed and putting rustic wood wardrobes on the opposite side opened up the space,’ he says. ‘The flow is so much better, and now your eye goes straight to the window and treetops outside.’

A moss green and gold palette gives this cottage bedroom a smart aesthetic, and creates a refreshing contrast with the rustic floorboards. The original wide planks have been stripped to reveal the warmth of the wood and topped with a simple coir rug from Soho Home.

The smart moves with the layout created space for Button & Sprung’s Primrose king size bed, although the impressive headboard was too big for the stairs and had to come up through the floor.

Attic bedroom

In the loft, Felix Padfield at architectural design company Felixdb worked with Nigel to obtain the planning permission required to alter the staircase and turn the attic into a usable room. Nigel decided to enclose the steps.

‘I considered reclaimed timber but I didn’t want it to look faux, so I went for a contrast to make it obvious that it was new,’ he explains. ‘The slatted screen also conceals a cupboard on the first floor. So aesthetically it’s better, and it’s a practical and relatively cost-effective solution.’

The attic bedroom runs the full width of the cottage and at about 6 metres is the largest room in the house. That didn’t make the room design any simpler, however. To avoid blocking the corner window, the bed is positioned off centre, which made placing the wall lights problematic.

The bed platform was custom built with storage lockers underneath, an invaluable addition to a space where wardrobes and large chest of drawers are out of the question.

Bathroom

No spatial wizardry could overcome the bathroom’s low ceiling height and Nigel had to concede defeat and fit a bath rather than a shower.

‘The Aussie in me is always going to feel a bathroom with no shower is making the best of a bad job,’ says Nigel, but with its deep cast-iron tub and dramatic dark panelled walls this room offers boutique hotel style luxury.

‘We reinforced the floor and went all out with the bath. It’s a luxury in a space where you wouldn’t expect it. If you’re going to do it, do it right!’ he says.