Looking for attic bedroom ideas and loft bedroom decorating tips? Attic bedrooms are the ideal way to create more room (we’re talking actual extra rooms) in a family home at a time when space is at a premium in the modern home. While building upwards, extending or converting dead space is a great solution, it does result in rooms with angled or pitched ceilings, which can pose an interesting design puzzle.

Whether you live in a barn conversion with original ceiling beams arcing up into a vaulted roof, or a modern home with skylights and a low-pitched roof, there are plenty of ways to maximise space – and individual style – in your attic or loft bedroom.

To help you visualise your new sleep space, guest bedroom or children’s room, we’ve compiled a series of attic bedroom ideas of all shapes, sizes and styles. Before you get started, check out these brilliant attic bedroom ideas.

Attic bedroom ideas

1. Make a style statement

One of the best features of attic bedrooms is the abundance of natural light that you can utilise. When you can flood the room with light it allows your decorating choices to be bold. This attic bedroom has embraced an on-trend black feature wall, which thanks to the light quality dazzles rather than dulls the space.

2. Look to the light

Often loft bedrooms are lacking in natural light, so consider where the opportunities are to let the light in. Skylights are invaluable because no amount of placement lighting can compensate the effect of natural light on our body clocks. Here, a small skylight is placed directly above the bed allowing light to play a role in your morning routine.

3. Utilise space with bespoke storage

Rather than buy bulky furniture for storage, use the awkward space to its potential. ‘Loft wardrobes work best when they are made-to-measure and fitted with storage kits that meet your every requirement,’ advises Andy Briggs, resident interior designer for Spaceslide. ‘Whether that be a place to store extra clothing, or shelving to house your less frequently used items from around the home. Sliding wardrobe doors can be cleverly installed to run alongside the sloped ceiling so that they utilise the floor-to-ceiling space. Sliding doors are custom-made to be the perfect fit for your loft wardrobe. Plus, they are available in a wide range of colours and finishes so you can achieve a sleek and stylish design.’ Mirrored doors will help to enhance the light quality of the room, while creating a sense of extra space.

4. Work with the shadows when choosing shades

Rather than fight against the predicament of shadows caused by side lighting onto awkward walls, work with the darkness! Overhead skylights can, in some layouts, restrict the amount of light and cast shadows on far-reaching walls. Choose a slighter darker shade of neutral to make the shadows less harsh, than they would be if the shade was lighter. To balance the light when using darker wall shades it’s best to keep the flooring light.

5. Have fun with a feature wall

Fake it! A great way to make an impact is with trompe l’oeil wallpaper. While your book collection may have been whittled down in favour of e-books in recent years, with a gorgeous bookcase-print wallpaper, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy the traditional look of books in alcoves. A characterful wallpaper helps create the illusion of vast shelving – without having to encroach on the limited space on offer in an attic bedroom.

6. Factor in a hidden en suite

If you’re converting the entire loft space you will have plenty of room to factor in a smart en suite bathroom. You’ll need a plumber to ensure you’re space can accommodate the plumbing, but once confirmed you can create a dream master suite in the roof. This sleek Scandi-style attic bedroom ingeniously uses built-in wardrobes to conceal the bathroom, meaning it still feels like one space, it doesn’t feel fragmented into divide spaces.

The sense of airiness is enhanced by the built-in units, bed and storage, all of which match the pale wood floor. Add luxurious but simplistic textiles and pops of colour and this attic room achieves a sleek Scandi look.

7. Make it your own with eaves storage

‘You may think that the areas under the sloping eaves are awkward and a waste of space, but with careful planning and some ingenuity, the space can open up a realm of possibilities’ says Andy Briggs. ‘The key here is to go bespoke. Your loft is a unique space, so ordinary furniture won’t do the trick. Loft wardrobes should be designed to seamlessly fit into the contours of the room, filling every available space.’

8. Welcome elements of nature

The combination of skylights – on both sides of a pitched ceiling – and floor-to-ceiling wood panelled cupboards gives this attic bedroom the feel of a grown-up treehouse! Failing that, the open space with its glass stair panels and natural materials (chunky wool as well as the bleached wood) has a really tranquil Scandi finish. A place to daydream up in the clouds.

9. Create character with wall panelling

From the floor-to-ceiling weatherboard to the painted floorboards every surface offers interest and depth to the scheme. Keeping the main colour as white prevents the look from feeling overwhelming. New England beach house style comes into its own in this charming attic bedroom. The white scheme offers all-out relaxed beach house vibes while nautical stripes and mismatched patchwork textiles in a fresh apple green bring character and cheer to the attic space.

10. Dare to go dramatic with furnishings

Whether you’ve got a bedroom up in the eaves of a barn conversion or in an old country manor, this traditional space is an appealing option. The sheer scale of the original beams means that your furniture can be more dramatic, and still not look OTT; a brass bedstead, crystal chandelier and carved baroque-style armchair look right at home in this attic bedroom. The natural wood floor just adds to the timeless elegance.

11. Mix luxe materials

Panelling, white-painted brick, blown glass, velvet, soft carpet – this attic bedroom should be an overload for the senses. But, because of the way that it subtly balances masculine urban materials and a soft colour palette, it works. The simple lines and cool colours create a serene space with a hint of luxury, and the result is a decorating scheme that looks equally at home in in a warehouse conversion or a country cottage.

12. Create a cosy guest bedroom

If your converted space isn’t designed for a master suite set up a cosy living room that doubles as a guest bedroom. a simple cabin sofa bed is a great space-saving idea, to offer comfortable seating during the day and a bed by night. Add a coffee table to style the living room feel, but allow this to act as a bedside table when being repurposed as a guest bedroom.

13. Inject tropical accents

Create a year-round holiday feel; escape to this attic bedroom with its zingy palette of tropical colours. The bold yellow and orange decor pops in an all-white space, but it’s best to use textures and patterns to prevent the finish looking flat. Here, bedside tables are inlaid with a floral mother of pearl pattern and topped with a pineapple lamp and palm-print shade, all of which complements the woven rug and warm-toned thrown with their geometric designs. Make your getaway now!

14. Factor in the fun

Make the height of an attic room work in your favour, and maximise floor space in a children’s room, with a set of smart bunk beds. In this playful room, the neutral grey walls recede allowing the patterned soft furnishings, ceiling map and (of course) those sunshine yellow bunks to take centre stage.

How do you style an attic bedroom?

You style an attic bedroom with a great deal of thought, that’s how. The nature of a loft space can mean you have to be smart with sloping walls and awkward recesses. Make sure every inch of storage potential is fulfilled, but try to make it visually pleasing and functional in equal measure. Focus on the ceiling to elevate the decorating scheme by keeping it bright, white and airy – to create a sense of space. Ensure the space is well lit, as often there is less natural light. Make a statement with lighting choices to gain more attention.

Give your attic bedroom a touch of luxury and comfort by laying carpets. Not only will they make the loft space feel more like a bedroom space, carpets will help to insulate and make the space feel cosy and homely.

Where should a bed be placed in an attic bedroom?

Where to place the bed in an attic bedroom can be tricky, often due to the unconventional layout. Always try to go for the main wall – ie. the one with the largest area and the highest head height. This wall will be a supporting wall, in a semi detached property, or an external wall in a detached house so ensure it’s well insulated for both noise and heat. Pull the bed away from the wall ever so slightly in both cases, to avoid anything from disturbing sleep.

Do I need planning permission to covert an attic bedroom?

You do not need planning permission to covert an attic to a bedroom, in most cases. This is because it’s within the existing plot of your home, therefore it falls under your permitted development rights. However if you wish to alter the roof structure, say add a balcony or put in a dormer extension you will need to seek planning permission because you are working outside of your homes existing limits.

Have you thought about redecorating your attic bedroom? Which one of these attic bedroom ideas is your favourite?