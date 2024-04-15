This genius built-in wardrobe has instantly doubled the available space in this bedroom

Good planning in a bedroom is fundamental to making the most out of it. While they're spaces for us to relax, they're the rooms that have to cram in the most storage.

We're always looking for smart bedroom wardrobe ideas, and this one is on the list as one of the best. It has squeezed storage into every last inch of this bedroom and conceals a walk-in wardrobe area too.

Built-in wardrobe with hidden storage

Along with her husband and daughter, Antonella Arcadi lives in a Georgian house in North London and although their bedroom benefitted from beautiful period details such as an ornate fireplace, it was lacking when it came to both storage and colour.

'The room was very white,' says Antonella. 'We had one walk-in closet which wasn't enough storage, so we started to work out how we could create a new wardrobe and link it with the existing one.'

Before

(Image credit: Antonella Arcadi / Bespoke Carpentry London)

Although a walk-in wardrobe sounds like it would have plenty of room, Antonella's existing design didn't provide quite enough space, plus it lacked character and colour – something she was keen to add in.

'We wanted to create a big wardrobe that would be in keeping with the beautiful fireplace in the room,' she says.

After

(Image credit: Anita Taraniuk / Bespoke Carpentry London)

Working with interior designer Kate Finch Interiors proved invaluable in terms of decor, while Bespoke Carpentry London created a custom-made wardrobe that fits seamlessly into the scheme.

Every inch of space has been utilised with the new bedroom storage idea, including a narrow spot that now has handy shelving inside.

'We added some wallpaper to the inside of the wardrobes further down the line,' recalls Antonella, 'Fornasetti's iconic Chiavi Segrete design.'

(Image credit: Anita Taraniuk / Bespoke Carpentry London)

Smart panelled doors are in keeping with the period of the house and have been painted a beautiful blue shade that adds some much-needed colour to the room. 'It's a shade called Caspian by Fenwick & Tilbrook, which was recommended by Kate,' recalls Antonella.

(Image credit: Anita Taraniuk / Bespoke Carpentry London)

You can see inside how much space the couple now have, with a secret walk-in area to the left and more drawers and hanging space to the right. 'The wardrobe is fantastic,' says Antonella. 'It's added a lot of colour to the room and has given my husband and I lots of space to store all our clothes, shoes and bags.'

The work cost around £6-7k including the paint, but it was a project that was worth its weight in gold. But is the room complete? 'We've just got to add a mirror and new headboard lamps,' Antonella concludes.

Well this has certainly fired up our walk-in wardrobe imagination.