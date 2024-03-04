This hallway dumping ground has been turned into a lust-worthy boot room - including a bunk bed for dogs

You might thing you need a dedicated space for a boot room, but this savvy homeowner boot room makeover proved that you can make space for a boot room anywhere.

Carving out space for boot room storage ideas in a hallway can give you more space overall by banishing the hallway dumping ground. This is what homeowner Joolz and her family found when she decided to give the hall in her farmhouse in Derbyshire an overhaul.

'As a family with three adult children and four dogs on a working farm, our existing entrance wasn't working for us,' says Joolz. 'It was a regular dumping ground and we were always falling over messy boots and dog beds!'

Before

(Image credit: @CatWalktoCowpat / Frenchic Paint)

Although the hall was beautifully decorated, it just didn't have the storage that the family needed. 'It was always three coats deep flung on the back of the door – something had to be done,' Joolz says.

(Image credit: @CatWalktoCowpat / Frenchic Paint)

Fitted furniture was the obvious choice, as it meant that they could utilise every inch of space and have a dedicated home for everything, from dog paraphernalia to boots and shoes.

'I worked with a friend, who happens to be incredible with joinery,' recalls Joolz who documented the makeover on her Instagram @catwalktocowpat. 'They designed two concealed storage places with plenty of space for bags and coats, and a further one for recycling bins and dog accessories like leads, bags and harnesses.'

(Image credit: @CatWalktoCowpat / Frenchic Paint)

'It started off looking like a 70s sauna,' Joolz says, 'until it was transformed with some fabulous Frenchic chalk paint. As always with Frenchic, it was a joy to paint as the coverage is incredible and I wanted a washable flat matt finish.'

After

(Image credit: @CatWalktoCowpat / Frenchic Paint)

The new boot room is the perfect example of how with a bit of thought you can really transform the smallest of spaces with clever storage. 'The cabinetry is painted in Frenchic's Funky Dora and we used Silver Birch on the walls and ceiling,' says Joolz.

(Image credit: @CatWalkToCowPat / Frenchic Paint)

'We incorporated a bench for shoe and boot swapping which also doubles up as a double bunk for the terriers,' says Joolz. 'This is now their bedroom and has solved the dog bed problem!'

'We absolutely love this space now and it not only works really hard for us practically, but it's also a beautiful entrance to the house.'