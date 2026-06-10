Meaco has dropped a new portable air conditioner that is twice as quiet as its predecessors - act fast, I predict a sell-out!
Be quick if you want to snap one up
Meaco has just added to it's collection of air cooling products with a brand new portable air conditioner range that claims to make half the noise of its previous range.
The new Meaco Cirro range will include six smart models across 12,000, 14,000 and 16,000 BTU sizes, with variants that offer cooling only, or those that offer both cooling and heating. A couple of models have launched already, while the rest is expected to drop at the end of June/beginning of July. A huge draw will be that the Cirro range operates at just 45dB, which is twice as quiet as Meaco's previous range of portable air conditioners.
The launch of the Meaco Cirro collection comes as the UK has just experienced its first heatwave of the year that saw many of the models in our round-up of the best portable air conditioners sell out, highlighting the huge demand for portable cooling products to help keep homes cool when temperatures spike.
'Portable air conditioners are often bought when the weather is already uncomfortable, but people increasingly want products that do more than just cool a room,' says Meaco Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Chris Michael. 'They want something quieter, easier to live with and more efficient to run.
'With Cirro, we wanted to directly address the main frustrations people have with portable air conditioners. The range delivers the cooling performance people need, but with up to half the noise of our previous portable air conditioner range.'
That noise reduction is achieved through an advanced Dual-Wrapped Compressor, with layers of cotton wool and silicone insulation used to help absorb vibration and reduce sound, all while maintaining cooling power.
As well as being much quieter to run that it's predecessors, the larger powered appliances feature inverter technology. This means they can adjust their output as the room cools, which not only helps to maintain a comfortable temperature, but also helps to reduce their energy consumption. This will be especially important to those on their suppliers standard variable tariffs who are facing a 13% increase in energy prices from 1 July 2026 when the new energy price cap comes into effect.
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Prices range from £519.99 for the 12,000 BTU cooling only version to £659.99 for the 16,000 BTU cooling and heating version. All models come with two window kits (a standard one for sliding windows, and a flexible fabric one for hinged, casement and other window styles), a 1.8m (15cm diameter) duct and 65cm drainage hose.
If you're in the market for one of these appliances, I'd act fast as they won't be on the shelves for long.
Sarah Handley is Ideal Home’s Renovation and Home Editor. She joined the team full time in September 2024, following three years of looking after the site's home finance content. As well being well versed in all things renovation, Sarah is also a home energy expert, covering all aspects of heating and insulation as well as tips on how homeowners can reduce their energy usage. She has been a journalist since 2007 and has worked for a range of titles including Homebuilding & Renovating, Real Homes, GoodtoKnow, The Money Edit and more.