Meaco has dropped a new portable air conditioner that is twice as quiet as its predecessors - act fast, I predict a sell-out!

Meaco has just added to it's collection of air cooling products with a brand new portable air conditioner range that claims to make half the noise of its previous range.

The new Meaco Cirro range will include six smart models across 12,000, 14,000 and 16,000 BTU sizes, with variants that offer cooling only, or those that offer both cooling and heating. A couple of models have launched already, while the rest is expected to drop at the end of June/beginning of July. A huge draw will be that the Cirro range operates at just 45dB, which is twice as quiet as Meaco's previous range of portable air conditioners.

The launch of the Meaco Cirro collection comes as the UK has just experienced its first heatwave of the year that saw many of the models in our round-up of the best portable air conditioners sell out, highlighting the huge demand for portable cooling products to help keep homes cool when temperatures spike.

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Meaco Cirro 12000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Heater £539.99 at Meaco UK The cooling only 12,000 BTU version is already showing as sold out on the Meaco website, with more stock due at the beginning of July. However, at the time of writing, the cooling/heating version is available, and will give you year-round use. Meaco Cirro+ 14000 BTU Inverter Portable Air Conditioner £599.99 at Meaco UK If you have a larger sized room that you want cooling then the 14,000 BTU cooling-only version is also in stock right now. But be quick as these look like they will sell out in a flash.

'Portable air conditioners are often bought when the weather is already uncomfortable, but people increasingly want products that do more than just cool a room,' says Meaco Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Chris Michael. 'They want something quieter, easier to live with and more efficient to run.

'With Cirro, we wanted to directly address the main frustrations people have with portable air conditioners. The range delivers the cooling performance people need, but with up to half the noise of our previous portable air conditioner range.'

That noise reduction is achieved through an advanced Dual-Wrapped Compressor, with layers of cotton wool and silicone insulation used to help absorb vibration and reduce sound, all while maintaining cooling power.

As well as being much quieter to run that it's predecessors, the larger powered appliances feature inverter technology. This means they can adjust their output as the room cools, which not only helps to maintain a comfortable temperature, but also helps to reduce their energy consumption. This will be especially important to those on their suppliers standard variable tariffs who are facing a 13% increase in energy prices from 1 July 2026 when the new energy price cap comes into effect.

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Prices range from £519.99 for the 12,000 BTU cooling only version to £659.99 for the 16,000 BTU cooling and heating version. All models come with two window kits (a standard one for sliding windows, and a flexible fabric one for hinged, casement and other window styles), a 1.8m (15cm diameter) duct and 65cm drainage hose.

If you're in the market for one of these appliances, I'd act fast as they won't be on the shelves for long.