<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout " data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-a51727fc-5ac1-4b6a-b48b-d8dd0932ff6f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3200px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="VKSFRDP4q9x4baxwGP6Q8h" name="Misting-fan--(1)" alt="Dreo misting fan on pink background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/VKSFRDP4q9x4baxwGP6Q8h.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3200" height="1800" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><div class="credit">(Image credit: Dreo)</div></figure><p id="elk-71eab48b-8ac8-4db2-b1d7-cc89e0eeee6d"><strong>Misting fan alternative</strong></p><p>If you're not able to get your hands on your chosen portable air conditioner just yet, or they are out of your budget, then it's definitely worth considering a misting fan, especially if it feels like your fan is just blowing hot air.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-71eab48b-8ac8-4db2-b1d7-cc89e0eeee6d-2">With an integral water tank, they spray an ultra-fine mist as they blow out air, which results in a very cooling breeze for those in its path. It's not likely to lower the overall temperature in a room like a portable air conditioner, but it'll feel like a cooler breeze than a normal fan, so it's a good middle ground.</p><p>I've been trying out the<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDREO-TurboCool-Ultrasonic-Standing-Grey%2Fdp%2FB0GN9G7NTL%2F%3Ftag%3Dftr-idealhome-gb-21%26ascsubtag%3Didealhome-gb-1345596847486401915-21" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.co.uk/DREO-TurboCool-Ultrasonic-Standing-Grey/dp/B0GN9G7NTL/" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDREO-TurboCool-Ultrasonic-Standing-Grey%2Fdp%2FB0GN9G7NTL%2F%3Ftag%3Dftr-idealhome-gb-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-merchant-name="Amazon UK" data-merchant-id="1027" data-merchant-network="Amazonuk" data-merchant-url="amazon.co.uk"> <u>Dreo 765S TurboCool misting fan, available at Amazon</u></a> for a few weeks now, and it definitely creates a cooling breeze and doesn't leave me soggy.</p>