I've always struggled to remove mould from my grout - but this £13 Amazon product left me impressed

I don’t know about you but recently my social media has been flooded with rave reviews about mould gel. Now I knew my way around a spray, but had never tried its gel form - so I had to get my hands on and try one of Amazon’s most popular mould gel removers - and I will admit, I plan on using it again.

Mould plagues my bathroom every year, and while the mould spray I was using was effective at getting rid of mould from walls , I really struggled to strip it from my grouting.

While there are many methods to clean grout in tiles , I have yet to find a method that removes the mould and left me impressed. So, trying Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel (£13.99) I was pleasantly surprised by the results. While it didn’t remove all of the mould on my grouting, I did see a clear difference.

Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover £13.99 at Amazon

Having seen such amazing TikTok reviews of various mould gels, I went into testing the Skylarlife gel with high hopes. I’d watched hundreds of videos where users would leave surfaces spotless after using the gel.

Clever marketing and my own naivety had me excited to try it out myself. The first thing I noticed was how easy it was to use. All I had to do was apply a 3mm coating to the mouldy grout and then leave for five to six hours.

My grouting before trying Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Straight away the product had a strong bleach scent. Because of this, I’d recommend using this product in a well-ventilated area and opening your windows when using it. To use Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel, the instructions recommend applying it to dry areas. So, the first thing I did was pat down and dry my grout for best results.

Leaving the gel to set into the silicone for six hours, I was able to get on with the rest of my day without giving much thought to my grout. When the time came to scrub it off, I used a wet J Cloth to remove the Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel and immediately noticed a difference.

My grouting after trying Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

The mould was faded compared to its original state. Honestly, I was disappointed seeing mould remained - all the review videos had me convinced the gel would banish all mould. However, studying my before and after pictures, it's clear to see that it worked.

The faded look of the mould has led me to believe that the mould is deeper into the grout than I had thought. I plan to do a second coating of the gel before considering whether I need to re-grout the tiles.

Another thing I was impressed with was that the gel did not damage the silicone sealant. Knowing that bleach can damage silicone, I was a little apprehensive that the gel may also cause damage, but it was left intact and a lot less mouldy.

At £13.99, there are cheaper mould products on the market. In fact, my personal favourite to clean walls in the bathroom, Dettol Antibacterial Mould & Mildew Remover can be picked up for as little as £2.50.

However, I do think the gel is worth trying - after all, it’s cheaper and less fuss than re-grouting your bathroom.