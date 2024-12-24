I've always struggled to remove mould from my grout - but this £13 Amazon product left me impressed
I will be using this gel from now on for my ongoing war with bathroom mould
I don’t know about you but recently my social media has been flooded with rave reviews about mould gel. Now I knew my way around a spray, but had never tried its gel form - so I had to get my hands on and try one of Amazon’s most popular mould gel removers - and I will admit, I plan on using it again.
Mould plagues my bathroom every year, and while the mould spray I was using was effective at getting rid of mould from walls, I really struggled to strip it from my grouting.
While there are many methods to clean grout in tiles, I have yet to find a method that removes the mould and left me impressed. So, trying Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel (£13.99) I was pleasantly surprised by the results. While it didn’t remove all of the mould on my grouting, I did see a clear difference.
Having seen such amazing TikTok reviews of various mould gels, I went into testing the Skylarlife gel with high hopes. I’d watched hundreds of videos where users would leave surfaces spotless after using the gel.
Clever marketing and my own naivety had me excited to try it out myself. The first thing I noticed was how easy it was to use. All I had to do was apply a 3mm coating to the mouldy grout and then leave for five to six hours.
Straight away the product had a strong bleach scent. Because of this, I’d recommend using this product in a well-ventilated area and opening your windows when using it. To use Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel, the instructions recommend applying it to dry areas. So, the first thing I did was pat down and dry my grout for best results.
Leaving the gel to set into the silicone for six hours, I was able to get on with the rest of my day without giving much thought to my grout. When the time came to scrub it off, I used a wet J Cloth to remove the Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel and immediately noticed a difference.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The mould was faded compared to its original state. Honestly, I was disappointed seeing mould remained - all the review videos had me convinced the gel would banish all mould. However, studying my before and after pictures, it's clear to see that it worked.
The faded look of the mould has led me to believe that the mould is deeper into the grout than I had thought. I plan to do a second coating of the gel before considering whether I need to re-grout the tiles.
Another thing I was impressed with was that the gel did not damage the silicone sealant. Knowing that bleach can damage silicone, I was a little apprehensive that the gel may also cause damage, but it was left intact and a lot less mouldy.
At £13.99, there are cheaper mould products on the market. In fact, my personal favourite to clean walls in the bathroom, Dettol Antibacterial Mould & Mildew Remover can be picked up for as little as £2.50.
However, I do think the gel is worth trying - after all, it’s cheaper and less fuss than re-grouting your bathroom.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Can a wet vacuum pick up water? They can, and this is how, according to experts
Wet vacuums can be a lifesaver when it comes to picking up water spills — here's how they do it
By Katie Sims
-
I tried a number of different decluttering hacks - this is why the ‘One Bag A Day’ method is my favourite by far
Overwhelmed with clutter and not sure where to start? Try this method, stat…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to transition your Christmas decor for New Year’s – 7 ways to quickly swap and repurpose your festive decor
Welcome the New Year with ease and no stress
By Sara Hesikova
-
Can a wet vacuum pick up water? They can, and this is how, according to experts
Wet vacuums can be a lifesaver when it comes to picking up water spills — here's how they do it
By Katie Sims
-
6 dirty things professional cleaners notice first in a kitchen — and how you can tackle them in a hurry
Use these tips for a pristine kitchen
By Emma Rinaldi
-
I tried the 5 most common ways to get pet hair out of carpet — here's which ones worked and which ones aren't worth it
I put different tools to the test against my fluffy cocker spaniel
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to clean cat pee from carpet — 6 easy steps to banish the stain and odour for good
Act now and stop the smell of cat pee from lingering
By Katie Sims
-
Hosting this Christmas but don’t want to miss out on the festivities? Interval cleaning will help you work smarter and not harder to keep your home clean
This cleaning method will take the hassle out of hosting this Christmas
By Lauren Bradbury
-
These 3 common household pests hate this festive scent - how cinnamon can be used to prevent bedbugs, silverfish and spiders
It's time to say goodbye to unwelcome pests
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to stop decluttering procrastination - 4 expert hacks that will get you to start, right now
Stop putting it off and start decluttering your home, with the help of these pro tips
By Katie Sims
-
Are oil filled radiators any good? The pros and cons you need to consider before investing in one
Could the heating device be the right choice for keeping you and your home warm this winter? The experts reveal all.
By Ellis Cochrane