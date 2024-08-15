Aldi's £49.99 cordless vacuum cleaner is back – fans say it's the 'perfect solution' for an affordable yet powerful vacuum

Aldi is selling a cordless vacuum cleaner that could be the perfect budget solution to help you achieve spotless floors – coming in just shy of £50, is it worth adding to your cleaning roster, or should you hold off and put it towards a slightly bigger investment appliance?

It's partly true that a majority of the best vacuum cleaners will sport a higher price tag, especially as cleaning technology continues to reach new heights. Many of our favourite vacuum cleaner brands like Dyson and Shark are launching new innovative features promising to make cleaning easier and more convenient, and there are cases where we can justify their premium prices.

However, this isn't to say that you have to spend an arm and a leg just to get your hands on the latest model on the market. In some cases, a bog standard appliance without all the bells and whistles can also achieve the same results.

Albeit, they may not be crowned the absolute best cordless vacuum cleaner out there, if the job gets done, we'll gladly accept that value for money any day – and Aldi's £49.99 cordless vacuum cleaner looks like a fair contender of the bunch, coming to stores on the 18th of August.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Specifications

Aldi's 2-in-1 Cyclonic Cordless Vacuum dubs itself a great buy for both cleaning up and saving space. Sporting a slimline body and lightweight feel, it's the ideal appliance to simply pop into the cupboard under the stairs or tuck away into a corner after you're done cleaning (proving itself a handy buy if you often struggle with hiding a vacuum cleaner).

The appliance operates as both a stick and handheld vacuum for cleaning versatility, with an approximate charging time of 4.5 hours with a rough run-time of 18 minutes on MAX mode, reaching up to 32 minutes when in ECO mode. As far as suction pressure goes, you can expect up to 11kPa in MAX mode and 5kPa in ECO with a fully charged battery.

Its dustbin has a capacity of 0.55 litres, which we suspect can get full pretty quick but is overall sufficient for smaller homes and what's more, the vacuum even comes equipped with a HEPA-13 filter if you plan on vacuuming to help with allergies. And, it even features a 180° swivelling head to help cater to cleaning those hard-to-reach areas.

2-in-1 Cyclonic Cordless Vacuum handheld mode (Image credit: Aldi)

As far as included accessories go, the box comes with the standard floor nozzle, a brush nozzle, and a crevice tool. It's not the widest selection, but it's enough to ensure you've got the right vacuum tool for each job you'll likely run into during day-to-day cleaning.

As expected, its appearance is similar to most entry level stick cordless vacuums currently available on the market, but its wildly affordable £49.99 price tag is definitely what sets it apart from a lot of the other budget options out there.

Price comparions

To give you an idea of just how competitive Aldi's cordless vacuum cleaner is price wise, the most affordable cordless vacuum currently featuring in our guides is the Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is now going just shy of £150 on a majority of retailer's websites. Scoring a perfect 5-star rating in our review, we were super impressed by its suction power, ease of use, and awesome battery life. It also comes with a nifty charging dock and a range of attachments, making the deal even sweeter.

Alternatively, we've also tested the Proscenic I10 Cordless Vacuum, which we rated a cool 4-stars in our review after testing. This vacuum isn't currently in any of our buying guides; however, at the time of writing it's available to buy on Amazon for £89 (a steal compared to its RRP of £159), and we can attest to its decent performance if you'd rather prioritise your spare cash for something other than the flashiest vacuum out there.

Performance and customer reviews

We haven't had the opportunity to test Aldi's stick cordless vacuum cleaner for ourselves, so we aren't in a position to speak on its cleaning power from our own experience as we can with the above models we've mentioned. However, reviews online have raved about the budget appliance, dubbing it 'affordable and powerful' and the perfect solution' if you're in the market for a new vacuum but don't want to break the bank.

In a video review, YouTube channel, Modern Family Life and Travel, praise the cordless vacuum saying, 'It's a great price, really easy to use, seems quite powerful when you need it to be. It's done the job really well. The accessories that come with it are very handy, and I think it's going to be perfect for a smaller house or apartment, or maybe in a caravan.'

2-in-1 Cyclonic Cordless Vacuum accessories (Image credit: Aldi)

They go onto say that they've completed various jobs around the house and successfully had it running for almost 30 minutes on a mix of both MAX and ECO mode. All in all, it's a cleaning appliance that's value for money exceeded expectations – and for £49.99, it's low risk and (potentially) high rewards.

Because of its low price and fair performance, it's definitely a budget buy worth considering if you're after a new vacuum that won't set you back hundreds. Coming back to Aldi stores nationwide this 18th of August, we'll surely be keeping a keen eye on it and its expected customer demand.