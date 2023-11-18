How to hide a vacuum cleaner - nifty storage tips for a stylish and tidy home

A vacuum cleaner is an essential appliance for any home and something you're likely to reach for on a weekly, if not daily, occurrence. However, they're often not something you want to keep on show in your home, so how do you hide a vacuum cleaner while ensuring it's stored conveniently?

The best vacuum cleaners will make light work of chores, so keeping them on hand for cleaning up dinner-time messes or morning speed cleans will make your cleaning routine much simpler. The best cordless vacuum cleaners are easier to store as they often fold down or are slimline, but you'll still need to factor in a subtle storage solution, especially if you live in a smaller property. Corded models, on the other hand, will require a bit more innovation when it comes to figuring out how to hide a vacuum.

From built-in kitchen storage ideas to making the most of unexpected areas around the home, these tips on how to hide a vacuum will make style the focus, while still embracing functionality.

How to hide a vacuum cleaner

If you don't want your vacuum to be on show, then you might need to get creative with how you store it. Full-length cupboards in a kitchen, utility room or hallway are the ideal spots for slotting in a vacuum cleaner, but if you don't have one in your home, there are still other options.

1. Under the stairs

(Image credit: The Organised Home and Life)

Under-stairs storage ideas are great ways to maximise unused space in your home. Whether you already have a built-in cupboard or want to build one yourself, there are many ways to achieve it on a budget with an easy DIY project.

'Use the under-stairs space to store a vacuum cleaner, ideally with a designated section for appliances,' says Mimi Bogelund, founder of The Organised Home and Life.

'Keep the area around the vacuum cleaner clear so it’s super easy to pull out and put back. If you’re handy, it is possible to design and build a complete utility space under the stairs yourself.'

Using the tallest area of the under-stairs as a cupboard for a vacuum is the best solution, but if you have a shorter vacuum, like a Henry, it would be better stored in a small but wide cupboard. Ultimately, planning a bespoke cupboard solution that works for your specific vacuum will ensure the space is used to its full potential.

2. Utilise wardrobe space

(Image credit: Future)

A wardrobe might not be your immediate thought for storing a vacuum cleaner, but it's a convenient spot for keeping it hidden out of sight. The bottom of a wardrobe is often unused space and it has considerable height that will house a standing vacuum, so consider making the most of your bedroom storage.

It's also handy if you have an 'upstairs vacuum', whether this is corded or cordless, that you primarily use on the carpet in bedrooms. It keeps it close by without needing to lug it up the stairs.

'If you have an upright vacuum, clearing a space in a wardrobe is perfectly fine. But have a clear-out and reorganise first, don’t just shove it in,' Mimi adds.

3. Try an ottoman

(Image credit: Future)

Vacuum storage doesn't need to be full-height to be useful. If you're wanting to find a unique spot for hiding a vacuum, an ottoman or storage bench is a subtle spot to use.

'All battery and cylinder vacuums come apart and will fit into small spaces,' advises Mimi. 'Try a small linen storage ottoman, a wicker trunk, a large hyacinth box or even a small bench with storage.'

Many of these storage methods double up as home decor too, so you can easily design it with upholstery to match your living room scheme or pick soft furnishings to disguise the storage. This way, the vacuum stays truly hidden in plain sight.

4. Factor it into kitchen or utility storage

(Image credit: Kitchen Makers)

Perhaps the most common form of vacuum cleaner storage, built-in kitchen or utility room cupboards will keep all of your practical appliances in one place. If you're designing a kitchen, then think about where you're going to hide a vacuum, and other cleaning supplies like a mop, so that you can factor it into the layout.

If you're lucky enough to have a separate space, then utility room storage is the ideal spot for keeping a vacuum hidden from the main areas of your home where guests will be.

'When designing a utility room we find it important to know the height and width of everything from the ironing board to the vacuum cleaning to make sure that the cabinets offer the right storage,' advises William Durrant, owner of Herringbone.

'This also includes any necessary plugs and sockets so that you can charge the vacuum cleaner if needed. Having tall storage for these items is essential and in many cases, it’s even a smart idea to have them hanging so that more space is available under or above.'