How to hide a vacuum cleaner - nifty storage tips for a stylish and tidy home
Out of sight, out of mind
A vacuum cleaner is an essential appliance for any home and something you're likely to reach for on a weekly, if not daily, occurrence. However, they're often not something you want to keep on show in your home, so how do you hide a vacuum cleaner while ensuring it's stored conveniently?
The best vacuum cleaners will make light work of chores, so keeping them on hand for cleaning up dinner-time messes or morning speed cleans will make your cleaning routine much simpler. The best cordless vacuum cleaners are easier to store as they often fold down or are slimline, but you'll still need to factor in a subtle storage solution, especially if you live in a smaller property. Corded models, on the other hand, will require a bit more innovation when it comes to figuring out how to hide a vacuum.
From built-in kitchen storage ideas to making the most of unexpected areas around the home, these tips on how to hide a vacuum will make style the focus, while still embracing functionality.
How to hide a vacuum cleaner
If you don't want your vacuum to be on show, then you might need to get creative with how you store it. Full-length cupboards in a kitchen, utility room or hallway are the ideal spots for slotting in a vacuum cleaner, but if you don't have one in your home, there are still other options.
1. Under the stairs
Under-stairs storage ideas are great ways to maximise unused space in your home. Whether you already have a built-in cupboard or want to build one yourself, there are many ways to achieve it on a budget with an easy DIY project.
'Use the under-stairs space to store a vacuum cleaner, ideally with a designated section for appliances,' says Mimi Bogelund, founder of The Organised Home and Life.
'Keep the area around the vacuum cleaner clear so it’s super easy to pull out and put back. If you’re handy, it is possible to design and build a complete utility space under the stairs yourself.'
Using the tallest area of the under-stairs as a cupboard for a vacuum is the best solution, but if you have a shorter vacuum, like a Henry, it would be better stored in a small but wide cupboard. Ultimately, planning a bespoke cupboard solution that works for your specific vacuum will ensure the space is used to its full potential.
2. Utilise wardrobe space
A wardrobe might not be your immediate thought for storing a vacuum cleaner, but it's a convenient spot for keeping it hidden out of sight. The bottom of a wardrobe is often unused space and it has considerable height that will house a standing vacuum, so consider making the most of your bedroom storage.
It's also handy if you have an 'upstairs vacuum', whether this is corded or cordless, that you primarily use on the carpet in bedrooms. It keeps it close by without needing to lug it up the stairs.
'If you have an upright vacuum, clearing a space in a wardrobe is perfectly fine. But have a clear-out and reorganise first, don’t just shove it in,' Mimi adds.
3. Try an ottoman
Vacuum storage doesn't need to be full-height to be useful. If you're wanting to find a unique spot for hiding a vacuum, an ottoman or storage bench is a subtle spot to use.
'All battery and cylinder vacuums come apart and will fit into small spaces,' advises Mimi. 'Try a small linen storage ottoman, a wicker trunk, a large hyacinth box or even a small bench with storage.'
Many of these storage methods double up as home decor too, so you can easily design it with upholstery to match your living room scheme or pick soft furnishings to disguise the storage. This way, the vacuum stays truly hidden in plain sight.
4. Factor it into kitchen or utility storage
Perhaps the most common form of vacuum cleaner storage, built-in kitchen or utility room cupboards will keep all of your practical appliances in one place. If you're designing a kitchen, then think about where you're going to hide a vacuum, and other cleaning supplies like a mop, so that you can factor it into the layout.
If you're lucky enough to have a separate space, then utility room storage is the ideal spot for keeping a vacuum hidden from the main areas of your home where guests will be.
'When designing a utility room we find it important to know the height and width of everything from the ironing board to the vacuum cleaning to make sure that the cabinets offer the right storage,' advises William Durrant, owner of Herringbone.
'This also includes any necessary plugs and sockets so that you can charge the vacuum cleaner if needed. Having tall storage for these items is essential and in many cases, it’s even a smart idea to have them hanging so that more space is available under or above.'
Where to store a vacuum cleaner?
'The ultimate vacuum cleaner storage solution is one that keeps it out of sight but requires zero effort to get it out to use it,' recommends Mimi.
It's worth exploring what this means for you by assessing the layout of your home and your cleaning routine. If you tend to use your vacuum cleaner on a daily basis for cleaning up the kitchen after messy kids dinner times, then you'll want to store a vacuum in a kitchen or utility room cupboard.
If you have a corded vacuum that you use specifically for deep cleans in bedrooms and upstairs landings, however, you might want to store it in a boiler cupboard or wardrobe. This way, it prevents the amount of work involved in getting your vacuum out for use, making cleaning that little bit easier.
Here are Mimi's top storage spots for a vacuum:
'A utility room with the option to hang a vacuum or even just have its own floor space is number one.'
'Alternatively, a purpose-built or adapted cupboard, with a wall-mounted hanger for accessories. Consider, taking a shelf out of an existing cupboard if you don’t have a cupboard large enough,' she advises.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
You’re storing your paint in the wrong place – why garages and sheds are off limits
Do you store your paint in the garage or the shed? Experts say that you really shouldn’t
By Sara Hesikova
-
Gardener David Domoney's top 3 non-negotiables for caring for a lawn over the winter months
These are the golden rules to follow for a lawn that will sing this season
By Jullia Joson
-
Stacey Solomon has divided opinion with her latest DIY Christmas decor - is it an 'epic fail' or genius?
Some love it, some hate it – but what do you think?
By Amy Hunt