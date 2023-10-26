Lynsey Queen of Clean's 'game-changer' buy reduces drying time by 40% – and it's less than £15

Drying clothes in a tumble dryer has become a no-no for many houses looking to cut energy costs, however a clever new laundry buy promises to slash the cost and time of drying clothes in a tumble dryer by 40%.

Lynsey Crombie, AKA Lynsey Queen of Clean, shared on ITV's This Morning, her top tips and tricks for drying clothes quickly this winter. If you're on the hunt for ways to cut the cost of running a tumble dryer, her top product recommendation that she dubbed a 'game-changer' was the Boss it Rapid Dryer Ball.

Although many have turned to the best heated clothes airers as a guaranteed way to save energy at home. But sometimes only a tumble dryer is able to help you keep up with the laundry in a busy home. However, it that sounds like you then you need to get your hands on this genius little invention.

Boss it Rapid Dryer Ball

We've heard of using tumble dryer balls before to help reduce drying time, as they help keep your laundry separate and encourage hot air to circulate around your clothes. Typically, these balls are in the form of the spiky-looking ones or the wool version. However, the Boss it Rapid Dryer Ball, which you can buy on Boss it's website or at Amazon for £13.99 is a new version of this.

And if you were keen to see it in person before purchasing it, you can even find the rapid dryer ball on the shelves at B&M.

In fact, our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, was able to see the Rapid Dryer Ball in action at this year's Clean & Tidy Home Show and was extremely impressed. The show organisers told her how the dryer ball had cut their drying time down to almost 20 minutes, and revealed it was one of the new product innovations they were most excited about out of all the stands at the show.

Boss it Rapid Dryer Ball £13.99 at Amazon Boss it's ultra-reflective tech bounces heat back into your laundry to minimise drying time. So you can boss drying clothes, faster and save up to 40% on your energy bill. Simply pop the ball in the centre of the tumble dryer with your washing and see the savings. Not only that, but it will also help smooth our creases and wrinkles.

Commenting on the new dryer ball invention on This Morning, Lynsey Crombie explained, 'This is like new technology. This reduces [drying time] by 40%. I've literally put this to the max over the last few days.'

'Because of its heat technology, it's basically taking the heat, reflecting the heat, and splitting it up. You only need one ball and honestly, it's been a game-changer.'

Lynsey continues, 'But it does make a little bit of noise so if you've got a small load in you can hear it rattle. So if you've got a door to a laundry room, close it off or put up with the noise and save 40%.'

And folks, because of just how game-changing this little invention is, it's been in extreme demand recently and often spends more time sold out than in stock. However, don't fret as this dryer ball is regularly restocked day-to-day, with real-time updates on Boss it's Instagram or Facebook page when new stock becomes available.

We're currently in the middle of testing it to see the savings, but needless to say, this is an energy-saving product you don't want to miss out on. We recommend keeping a keen eye on the brand's socials if you're eager to get your hands on one to try for yourself.

Anything to streamline these dreary laundry days this winter, eh?