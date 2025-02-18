Can you clean curtains with a steam cleaner? Experts reveal the curtain materials you can use this time-saving cleaning hack on

Curtains are often overlooked in our cleaning routines, meaning they wind up carrying more dust and stains than we'd like. But knowing whether or not you can clean curtains with a steam cleaner could be the nudge we need to give our window dressings some TLC.

The good news is that can clean curtains with one of the best steam cleaners, if the label specifies that it is safe to do so. Most curtains are steam clean safe, but it's always worth checking the care label before you start.

We spoke to cleaning and curtain experts both and they confirmed that a steam cleaner is one of the tools you can use when cleaning your curtains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barker)

A lot of curtains are made from cotton or polyester (or a combination of the two), and these types of curtains are things you can clean with a steam cleaner.

'Steam cleaners are an effective tool for cleaning curtains,' says Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa. 'The high temperature of the steam softens dust and dirt on blinds and curtains, making them easier to clean and freshen up.'

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Which curtains shouldn't you use a steam cleaner on?

Not all curtains are made from the same fabric, so there are some types that shouldn't be cleaned with a steam cleaner. If the care label of your curtains says 'dry clean only', don't risk it.

'Delicate materials like silk, velvet, and some linens can be easily damaged by the intense heat and moisture,' Yvonne Keal, senior product manager at Hillarys says. 'If the label advises against it, or if you're unsure, it's best to avoid this method and opt for a gentler cleaning approach.'

Spot clean these kinds of curtains with a mild detergent (warm, soapy water is best), and use a fabric freshener spray like Febreze Unstoppables to spruce them up.

How to clean curtains with a steam cleaner

'If your curtains are suitable for steam cleaning, it's essential to test a small, inconspicuous area first,' Yvonne Keal, senior product manager at Hillarys advises. 'This will allow you to check for any adverse reactions like shrinkage, colour fading, or watermarks.'

Before you start, use a handheld vacuum or soft brush attachment to remove any dust or debris - this will allow the steam to clean the fabric more effectively.

Starting at the top and working your way downwards, hold the steam cleaner nozzle at a distance from the fabric to avoid direct contact, and use short bursts of steam rather than a continuous flow. The aim is to penetrate the fabric without drenching it. 'Over-saturating the fabric can lead to moisture damage and potential mould growth,' Yvonne explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Our steam cleaner recommendations

Bissell Steam Shot 2635e Handheld Steam Cleaner - Grey Check Amazon Visit Site As the best handheld model in our steam cleaner buying guide, we can confidently recommend the Bissell Steam Shot. It heats up in only 60 seconds, and comes with 8 handy attachments, making it ideal for curtain cleaning. Polti Vaporetto Smart Steam Cleaner £179 at very.co.uk £179 at Amazon £179 at Currys The Polti Vaporetto Smart Steam Cleaner was given the best for sofas (and other soft furnishings) spot in our buying guide, and for good reason. It's powerful, and while it's not handheld, it's lightweight enough to use on curtains. Lakeland Handheld Steam Cleaner £39.99 at Lakeland For a more affordable option, the Lakeland Handheld Steam Cleaner does everything you need it to do. It has a slightly longer heat up time (3-5 minutes), but comes with 9 accessories.

FAQs

Can you clean a shower curtain with a steam cleaner?

Aside from regular curtains, you can also clean a shower curtain with a steam cleaner. This is good news, given that a shower curtain can actually carry a surprising amount of bacteria.

'Shower curtains can harbour more bacteria than any other bathroom surface - even more than the shower floor or toilet seat,' Kerry Hale, bathroom expert at Mira Showers says.

'As steam cleaners can reach temperatures of above boiling point, they are great for tackling dirt and bacteria that may be found on the shower curtain. At such high temperatures, steamers are also great sanitisers, without the risk of using harsh chemicals.'

In the same way as you would clean regular curtains, gently steam the entire surface of the shower curtain, moving from top to bottom in sections. Pre-treat any stains with a paste of baking soda and water and let it sit for a few minutes prior to steaming.

'While most shower curtains are suitable for steam cleaning, always check the care label before you begin,' Kerry advises. 'Some curtains such as those with plastic liners may not be suitable.'

Do you have a steam cleaner ready to go to refresh your curtains?