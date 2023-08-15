How to clean a shower curtain to keep mould and mildew at bay

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We all know the importance of cleaning a bathroom , but there’s a high chance that you’re skipping over one of the dirtiest areas of the room. And that’s why we’ve asked the experts to explain how to clean a shower curtain once and for all.

In fact, we think shower curtains should be given more credit. They’re forced to contend with never-ending condensation, they’re tasked with keeping 10-12 litres of water in check every single minute, and we all just expect the humble piece of plastic to repel soap scum and dirt with ease.

But in reality, the shower curtain gets incredibly dirty, one of the main reasons many people choose to avoid entertaining shower curtain ideas in a bathroom. Let’s be honest; there’s nothing worse than getting a wet and mouldy shower curtain stuck to your leg while you’re mid-wash.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Kasia Fiszer)

However, we think they should be shown a bit more love as an affordable way to add a stylish spin to your bathroom, especially if you live in a rented home. But you will need to know how to keep a shower curtain clean to keep it looking its best.

How to clean a shower curtain

‘Some recommend throwing shower curtains out after three months, but if you look after your shower curtain properly, it should last a year,’ says Lynsey Crombie, AKA Queen of Clean . Thankfully, you don’t need to be a cleaning wizard to know how to clean a shower curtain. You just need to follow this easy step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need

Step-by-step

1. Remove your shower curtain

Although you don’t necessarily have to remove your shower curtain to clean it, it’s easier and more effective to do so. This way, you can focus on soaking your shower curtain and giving it a good clean rather than giving it a simple wipe-down.

To do this, all you need to do is remove the shower curtain from the curtain rings. Then, place your shower curtain in the bath. Just make sure to keep the curtain rings separate.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Philip Lauterbach)

2. Fill your bath with water, baking soda, and white vinegar

Next, you’ll want to give your shower curtain a good soak. To tackle stains and remove soap scum and grime, you’ll want to half-fill your bathtub with warm water and add two tablespoons of baking soda - a staple cleaning essential you probably already have in your utility room .

After giving it a little mix, you can then add a cup of white vinegar and fill the tub with more water so that the whole shower curtain is covered. Then, let it soak for around 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

3. Wipe with a microfibre cloth

After half an hour, your shower curtain should already look sparkling and new. However, giving the shower curtain a good wipe with a microfibre cloth should loosen any remaining dirt or grime.

You shouldn’t have to rub too hard to remove this scum. If you do, you might want to leave the shower curtain to soak for a little longer.

4. Tackle any stubborn stains

After cleaning your shower curtain, you may find stubborn stains still remain. These stains are normally found in the seam at the bottom of the curtain and can be difficult to remove during the soaking process.

It’s easy to clean these smaller nooks and crannies, though. Cleaning expert Joyce French at HomeHow.co.uk suggests, ‘Grab a damp cloth and sprinkle baking soda over it. Then, focus on scrubbing any set-in stains or spots of mildew.’

If you need to, you could also incorporate some more white vinegar to tackle the ingrained stains. You may also find that using a toothbrush or small cleaning brush will help to loosen up this stubborn and hard-to-get mould.

Once again, finish by wiping the area with a damp microfibre cloth.

(Image credit: Future PLC )

5. Rinse the shower curtain and hang it back up

When you're confident that mould and mildew have been removed, grab your showerhead and rinse your shower curtain with cold water. Be sure to remove all of the white vinegar and baking soda.

Then, hang your shower curtain back on the curtain rail and allow it to dry.

How to keep a shower curtain clean

Once you’ve mastered how to clean your shower curtain and you’re left with one that looks as good as new, it’s important to maintain that cleanliness.

In fact, experts suggest giving your shower curtain some TLC after each use to ensure that mould and mildew stay away. This doesn’t need to be as intense as the step-by-step method above, though.

All you need to do is spray your shower curtain with a 1:1 mixture of water and white vinegar and let it work its magic.

As well as this, it’s also important to keep your bathroom conditions as stable as possible. This means using your extractor fan while you’re showering and opening up your windows if you can.

(Image credit: Future)

FAQs

How do you clean plastic shower curtains? The best way to clean plastic shower curtains is to use a mixture of baking soda and white vinegar. You can either use these ingredients to wash a curtain by hand, or you could add them to a washing machine with your shower curtain. However, we’d always encourage you to wash by hand, as this allows you to scrub stubborn areas that need a little bit of extra attention.