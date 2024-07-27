Can you leave a heated clothes airer on overnight? It’s possible, but only if you follow these expert-approved safety tips

When the rain starts to pour and the weather starts to turn, your heated clothes airer can be your saving grace. But if you do your laundry in the evening you might be wondering: can you leave a heated clothes airer on overnight?

Let’s be honest; you probably don’t need us to tell you why the best heated clothes airers are so popular. They’ve quickly become one of the most common ways to dry clothes without a tumble dryer and can work their magic in just a couple of hours. But while heated airers do open up a world of possibilities, they’re just like other electrical appliances - and they do come with their risks.

Of course, leaving a heated clothes airer on overnight seems ideal for those who live busy lives or those who want to dry a load of washing before the next day, but is it ideal from a safety standpoint? We decided to ask the experts.

Leaving a heated clothes airer on overnight sounds extremely convenient. After all, the cost to run a heated clothes airer is relatively cheap and it wouldn’t get in the way of your daily activities overnight. But you also need to consider whether it’s safe to leave electrical (and heated) items on overnight.

Thankfully, a spokesperson for Direct365 told us, ‘Most electric clothes airers are designed to be safe enough to leave on overnight. Many modern electric clothes airers are designed with safety features like overheat protection, automatic shut-off, and robust safety certifications which protect the appliance against overheating during use.’

But just because you have these safety features in place doesn’t mean that you can rest easy. Direct365 also added, ‘However, it must be noted that several precautions should be adhered to ensure safety.’ So, we’ve outlined these expert-approved safety tips below:

How to safety leave a heated clothes airer on overnight

1. Make sure it complies with UK safety standards

While many modern heated clothes airers are equipped to be left on overnight safely, older models may not be. So, if you have an older heated clothes airer, it’s probably best to double-check it complies with UK safety standards and regulations. It’s pretty easy to do this, though.

Direct365 says, 'Look for the UKCA logo on your appliance to ensure that it conforms with British safety standards.’ And if you can’t find it on the actual product, it’s well worth consulting with the manual too.

This is echoed by heating and energy expert Nicholas Auckland from Trade Radiators , who says, ‘For one, I would always recommend reading and following your specific appliance's manual and instructions. If it says to not leave it on overnight, then avoid doing so at all costs. Ignoring these instructions could lead to an appliance fire, over-crispy clothes and other hazards.’

2. Keep an eye on the condition of the appliance

If a heated clothes airer won your heated airer vs. dehumidifier debate, it’s important to look after your winning appliance. Even brand-new heated airers can become a safety hazard if you store them incorrectly or damage them during use.

Any wear and tear can increase the risk of electrical fires or damage the appliance beyond repair. So, it’s best to keep an eye on your heated clothes airer and regularly give it a once-over to ensure all cables and connections are as they should be.

However, that’s not all you should check on. Nicholas adds, ‘Make sure that the electrical socket and plug are in good condition before you use it. And avoid plugging your appliance into an extension cord, as an extension cord without surge protection can be dangerous.’

3. Place it in the perfect location

One of the biggest heated airer mistakes you can make is placing your heated airer in the wrong position - not just for drying your clothes but also for safety if you choose to leave a heated clothes airer on overnight.

Direct365 urges, ‘Place the airer in a well-ventilated area, away from flammable materials such as curtains or paper.’ This is especially important if you leave the appliance on overnight, as you definitely don’t want to start a fire while you’re sleeping.

Alongside this, you also need to place your clothes airer on a flat, stable surface to ensure that it doesn’t topple over at night, and open a window to keep the room ventilated and to prevent the formation of damp .

4. Be careful when loading it up

If you want to leave a heated clothes airer on overnight, you must also be careful when loading it up with clothes. Although it may seem convenient to pop a whole load of wet washing on your airer to dry while you’re sleeping, this can be a safety hazard.

Direct365 told us, ‘Ensure that the airer is not covered by too many clothes or heavy items, which can obstruct ventilation and potentially cause overheating.’ So, spread out your clothes to give them space to breathe, or consider washing smaller loads.

If you bought a cover for your heated clothes airer, you can still use this - as long as it has proper ventilation in the form of air holes. You might want to open up one of the sides to prevent overheating, too.

While our E-Commerce Editor, Molly Cleary , found that covering her heated airer with a sheet worked wonders to speed up drying time, it’s not recommended that you do this overnight. You can make the most of it during the day while you’re at home, though.

5. Make use of safety features

Many modern heated clothes airers also come with various safety features that can make leaving a heated clothes airer on overnight safer. Of course, these do vary depending on the make and model you have, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for them.

Nicholas says, ‘Make use of any built-in timers. This will ensure that your clothes aren't on the heat source for too long, becoming flammable, and will prevent the appliance from wasting so much energy.’

‘You can also use automatic shut-off features. This will ensure that your appliance is being used to its safest capacity,’ he adds.

The safest heated airers to use overnight

FAQs

Will a heated airer warm a room?

Yes! One of the advantages of a heated clothes airer is the fact that it will dry your clothes and heat your room at the same time. After all, the whole appliance heats up.

And while a large majority of that heat is used to dry your clothes, the residual heat will also heat a room and make it feel warm and toasty. This is especially handy during the winter months when deciding to put on your central heating.

Of course, its worth mentioning that this does also depend on the size of your room. While a heated airer will warm a small room in no time, it’ll take longer to heat a larger room - and you might not feel the effects as much.

Can you put a heated airer on carpet?

Yes, you can. Most modern heated clothes airers are designed so that the heat will never directly touch the floor, which means that you can safely use one on a carpet without any worries.

In fact, most heated clothes airers will come with feet or stoppers that create a physical barrier between the heat and the floor.

There’s no harm in placing a heat-proof mat underneath the heated airer if you’re concerned, though.

So, will you be leaving your heated airer on overnight?