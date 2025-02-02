Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed the cleaning product she swears by to keep her home fresh - and it’s just £8 on Amazon

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed the cleaning product she swears by to keep her home fresh - and you can pick up it for just £8 on Amazon.

At Ideal Home, we’re dedicated to finding you the best cleaning products available on the market to keep your homes clean and fresh - often seeking the best prices, too. Now, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the vast amount of products available - which is why it can be helpful to take a leaf out of one of our favourite celebrity’s books - after all, if it’s good enough for an A-lister, it’s good enough for us, too.

In an interview with The Strategist , the actor famous for her roles in Chicago and The Legend of Zorro, revealed she uses Lavender Fabuloso to keep her home spotless.

Fabuloso Multi Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 56 Ounce £8.84 at Amazon Famous for it's fresh lavender scent, this multi-purpose cleaner is designed to tackle all your cleaning problems - ranging from your bathroom floor to your door knobs!

It may only be February, but I’ll admit I’m already thinking of what I need to add to my spring cleaning checklist to get my home sparkling clean for 2025, and I’m seriously considering using Catherine’s cleaner of choice to get the jobs done.

Fabuloso Lavender Multi Purpose Cleaner is designed to tackle a multitude of cleaning sins. It’s meant for use on sinks, toilets, bathtubs, kitchen and bathroom floors, wood surfaces, appliances, counters, windows, mirrors, walls, furniture and doorknobs - in my book, that’s enough to clean your entire house!

It’s easy to think you need multiple cleaning products, but experts actually argue your cleaning products need a declutter . So opting for one multi-purpose cleaner - like the Fabuloso Lavender Multi Purpose Cleaner - is really all you need to tackle most cleaning jobs.

The product’s reviews are packed with happy customers commenting on its wonderfully fresh scent, and given that the cleaner is biodegradable, it is a more sustainable choice, too.

‘Years and years and years ago, I had this housekeeper that was like another mother to me. She used this Fabuloso cleaner. Every time I walked into my house, I’d go, 'Ugh, it smells so fresh,' and she’d go, in this singsong kind of voice, ‘Fabuloso! Fabuloso!’ My house doesn’t feel clean unless I can smell Fabuloso,’ Catherine says in the interivew.

‘I’m constantly disinfecting and cleaning everything with my Fabuloso. I use it on the floors. I use it on my counters. I use it on my walls. I use it on my doors. When I smell it, I know my house is clean.’

Fabuloso Lavender Multi-Purpose Cleaner is more widely available over in the US, however, it’s easy to purchase on Amazon for a good price. I’m a sucker for a nice-smelling cleaning product, so I hope you’ll excuse me while I add lavender Fabuloso to my Amazon cart.

