Have you forgotten about cleaning your oven extractor fan vent? This viral hack may be key to banishing years of grease

The cooker hood is easily forgotten when it comes to cleaning your kitchen. But removing your extractor fan vent and giving it a good scrub is important for removing build-ups of grease and grime. If left, the clogged vents become a breeding ground for condensation and mould.

So when we came across this hack to tackle a commonly missed area to clean that uses soda crystals and tin foil to allegedly banish grease and grime in just five minutes, we were intrigued to say the least.

We already know soda crystals make an effective alternative laundry detergent, but just how effective is this cleaning hack? Is it the key to tackling this oft-forgotten cleaning task? We asked the experts and they weighed in…

What's the hack?

'Please can you Hinchers help me on how to clean our extractor fan filters?' asked a user on the Mrs Hinch Army Cleaning Tips Facebook page.

Out of the many responses to the post, one garnered the most attention. It suggested to line your sink with tin foil – shiny side up – before adding warm water and soda crystals. They then said to add the fan vents to the sink and leave them to soak for five minutes.

The user claimed the grease would transfer from the vent to the foil, leaving the vent grease free. A no scrub method, all you have to do is rinse the vent at the end.

But does this really work?

Is the hack worth a go?

‘Cleaning kitchen extractor fan vents are necessary for sustaining their efficiency and preventing grease buildup, which poses a fire hazard,’ says Maria Anderson, cleaning and organising expert at Henfield Storage. ‘Using soda crystals also known as washing soda and hot water is really an effective method for fighting this task.'

However, kitchen hygiene expert Steve Horner from Cladding Monkey says to avoid using tin foil. ‘Soda crystals are perfectly safe to use at home, however, as soda crystals contain sodium carbonate they may cause mild reactions when combined with tin foil.'

‘This is as tin foil is made from aluminium so when combined they produce hydrogen gas,' Steve warns. 'That being said, this reaction isn't particularly dangerous but it does have corrosive properties when used to clean certain materials, one of those being aluminium.'

‘Therefore, it isn't a good idea to clean extractor fan vents using this hack as they will likely be made from aluminium and therefore be damaged in the process. It is also important to note that soda crystals are a particularly harsh cleaning solution that can result in dryness and irritation to exposed skin, so it's very important to wear gloves when handling this solution.’

How to clean your extractor fan vent

So how should you be cleaning this area if you're not using the hack? ‘Soda crystals are still a great choice when it comes to cleaning your vents – just remove the foil,’ advises Maria.

‘In a large basin, dissolve a generous amount of soda crystals in hot water. The exact proportions can differ, but a good starting point is about 1 cup of soda crystals to 1 gallon of hot water.'

‘After submerging the metal filters in the solution, allow them to soak for at least 30 minutes or longer if they are greasy. Now using a soft brush, gently scrub the filters to get rid of grease and dirt. Rinse the filters under hot running water.'

‘While the filters are drying, use a sponge with the soda crystal solution to wipe down the interior of the extractor fan and any exposed surfaces around it. Now let the filters dry completely before replacing them in the extractor fan.’

Cleaning with white vinegar is a bit of a kitchen gospel and again can be used to scrub your extractor fan vents.

‘There are definitely better methods that will clean your extractor fan vents effectively without resulting in damage,’ says Steve.

‘For example, simply using a mixture of warm water and white vinegar can be very effective in removing dirt and grease from metal extractor fan vents. Place the vents in the solution for up to 10 minutes and then follow by using a cloth or soft sponge to gently scrub any areas of remaining stains or grease.'

'This method should leave your vents shining with absolutely no damage. However, be sure that the white vinegar is distilled, as if not it can be very harsh and damage the surface of the vents.’

This hack is a great option if you're looking to scrub through the grease quickly, but as the experts say, it's best to attempt it without the tinfoil.