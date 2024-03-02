Cleaning oven racks in grass is trending as a 'natural' method to remove grime and grease – but experts think otherwise

As we're well into the age of social media and cleanfluencers, believe us when we say we've come across a fair share of questionable cleaning hacks. However, the idea of cleaning oven racks in grass might just be one of the most bizarre of them all.

Dubbed as a more 'natural' way to achieve a spotless finish, the method consists of leaving oven racks on the lawn overnight and allowing the dew to loosen up stubborn dirt and grime, making them easier to wipe down. In theory, it sounds like it could be an interesting way to clean an oven without chemicals.

The unconventional cleaning method first garnered popularity a couple of years ago among Mrs Hinch fans in Facebook groups dedicated to cleaning tips and tricks, and it has since resurfaced following a growing appetite for wanting to clean an oven quickly and easily. But, does it actually work?

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Cleaning oven racks in grass

'While the idea of using grass to clean oven racks sounds interesting to many people as an alternative natural cleaning method to avoid using harsh chemicals, it isn't necessarily the most effective one,' begins Fantastic Services' house cleaning expert and supervisor Petya Holevich.

'While grass has some abrasive properties that can help loosen dirt and food residue from the oven racks, it isn't specifically something designed for cleaning and there's no actual guarantee that it will effectively remove more stubborn grime and grease.'

So, this isn't to say that cleaning oven racks in grass is entirely wrong, notes Ian Palmer-Smith, Domestic & General's appliance repair expert. However, you'll need more than just fresh air to get your oven racks sparkling clean. 'The moisture in the grass may help remove some debris from the oven racks, but you're unlikely to notice any significant improvements.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

In fact, AO's oven expert, Isabella Forgione even warns that leaving metal oven racks outside overnight could actually lead to rust and expose them to dirt and insects, consequently causing more complications.

So, instead of trying to rely on Mother Nature for gleaming oven racks, sticking to the simplicities of cleaning an oven with lemon or cleaning with white vinegar is easily the best way forward.

'We always suggest making a natural oven cleaner from simple items found in your kitchen cupboards, rather than buying expensive cleaning products for different parts of your home,' says Isabella.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

'To create a natural and effective cleaning solution, mix baking soda and white vinegar to create a paste. Apply it to the oven racks and leave it to sit overnight. Then, dip a cloth in hot water and wipe away any remaining residue to leave your oven sparkling clean.'

As we mentioned, lemon juice is also a great natural cleaning method to help break down grease and grime. 'Simply apply lemon juice directly to the oven racks, let it sit for a few hours, then scrub and rinse,' adds Isabella.

Believe us when we say we despise the task of cleaning an oven as much as the next person, so discovering a hack to clean an oven with zero fuss is something we'll rarely turn down. However, following the experts' advice, we'll probably be sitting this one out and opting for alternative natural methods instead.