I’m not surprised Dunelm’s new fridge organisers are selling out so quickly – they’ll tidy your fridge and keep your food fresher for longer
And prices start from just £3.50!
This year, I’ve made it my mission to keep on top of my home’s organisation. And while I’ve definitely made some positive changes so far, my fridge has always been a nightmare. It’s small, cluttered, and I can guarantee that something will fall out of it every time I open the door. That’s why I ran to add Dunelm’s new fridge organisers to my basket before they sell out.
Yes, something I’ve learned recently is that one of the things people with a tidy kitchen always have is smart storage. And while you can have the motivation and the drive to organise a fridge, you can’t actually do it without having the right tools at your disposal.
Enter: the one and only Dunelm. This retailer’s new collection of fridge organisers includes everything you could possibly need to maintain a tidy fridge - from fruit and veg containers designed to make them last longer to wine holders (which is a must-have purchase, obviously). These are my top picks.
Dunelm has really stepped up its storage game over the past few months, offering everything from fridge organisers to general food storage options and even toy storage.
And while I definitely have my eye on this stunning Woven Paper Trunk (£25 at Dunelm) to give my spare blankets a tidy home when they're not in use, it's the fridge storage that really stands out - especially as it's so affordable!
My favourite Dunelm fridge organisers
Once you've stocked up on your new fridge organisers, you might want to add these Dunelm dishwasher bags to your basket, too!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!