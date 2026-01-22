I’m not surprised Dunelm’s new fridge organisers are selling out so quickly – they’ll tidy your fridge and keep your food fresher for longer

This year, I’ve made it my mission to keep on top of my home’s organisation. And while I’ve definitely made some positive changes so far, my fridge has always been a nightmare. It’s small, cluttered, and I can guarantee that something will fall out of it every time I open the door. That’s why I ran to add Dunelm’s new fridge organisers to my basket before they sell out.

Yes, something I’ve learned recently is that one of the things people with a tidy kitchen always have is smart storage. And while you can have the motivation and the drive to organise a fridge, you can’t actually do it without having the right tools at your disposal.

Enter: the one and only Dunelm. This retailer’s new collection of fridge organisers includes everything you could possibly need to maintain a tidy fridge - from fruit and veg containers designed to make them last longer to wine holders (which is a must-have purchase, obviously). These are my top picks.

Dunelm has really stepped up its storage game over the past few months, offering everything from fridge organisers to general food storage options and even toy storage.

And while I definitely have my eye on this stunning Woven Paper Trunk (£25 at Dunelm) to give my spare blankets a tidy home when they're not in use, it's the fridge storage that really stands out - especially as it's so affordable!

My favourite Dunelm fridge organisers

Fridge Storage Organiser £4.50 at Dunelm Available in three different sizes - small, medium or large - these containers are perfect for keeping your fridge neat and tidy. You can use them for anything from your fresh fruit and veg to your condiments. Two Layer Drain Storage Box £7 at Dunelm Prevent mouldy, mushy fruit and veg thanks to the integrated drain in this double-stack storage box. It has two drawers for separate foods, and will draw away any excess water for the ultimate freshness. Wine Holder Fridge Storage £3.50 at Dunelm Ideal for keeping your wine chilled and ready, this wine holder is super affordable and will keep the wine bottle in place so it doesn't roll around your fridge or get in the way. Fridge Storage Basket £12 at Dunelm With a carry handle, lid and removable compartments, this fridge storage basket is ideal for keeping foods or snacks both separate and fresh - but still readily available for when you need them. Can Organiser £4.50 at Dunelm Cans are notoriously difficult to store in the fridge, but this can organiser prevents rolling and has a tiered structure to store more cans in a smaller space. Clear Fridge Storage Egg Box £5 at Dunelm Swap your bulky cardboard egg boxes with this sleek, streamlined egg holder. With space for 14 eggs and a lid to protect them, it's a sure-fire way to keep them safe and fresh.

Once you've stocked up on your new fridge organisers, you might want to add these Dunelm dishwasher bags to your basket, too!

