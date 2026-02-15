I don’t know about you, but organising my recycling and household waste is one of my least favourite chores. However, I’ve just stumbled across a clever bin that makes recycling soft plastic a breeze. Introducing ReBorn’s SquishBin (£44.99 at John Lewis) .

I’m not the sort of person who gets excited about kitchen bin ideas ; however, the SquishBin does sound like a particularly clever storage solution to me. Its space-saving design compacts flexible waste, freeing more room in your plastics bin.

If you have a small kitchen , investing in clever waste solutions is essential for a hygienic, functional space. Here’s why the SquishBin can help with exactly that.

ReBorn Reborn Squishbin Flexible Waste Caddy, 5l, Dark Grey £44.99 at John Lewis This small caddy is the perfect size for sitting onyour worktops, whilst taking up minimal space, while it compacting feature means it can hold a whopping 20 litres of

At first glance, the SquishBin could easily be mistaken for a small caddy. At D15.6 x H19.8 x W22.8cm, the compact bin is an ideal size for kitchen worktops, and it also has a hook included for easy hanging on doors and walls. But despite its small size, the SquishBin has a capacity of five litres, and is capable of compressing up to 20 litres of flexible plastic.

This bin is solely designed for flexible waste, and by that I mean items of soft plastic such as plastic carrier bags, crisp packets, snack wrappers, cling film, bubble wrap, plastic seals, cereal packet insides and multipack wrapping.

The included hook is also suited to your cupboards, if you don't want the bin on show. (Image credit: ReBorn)

If you’re someone who consistently needs to make more space in a recycling bin , the SquishBin is a clever solution, and even has an integrated handle for easy emptying.

What I like about ReBorn’s products is that all their designs are made using 100% plastic waste from the UK. This also means that the bin itself is completely recyclable.

At £44.45, this is an expensive recycling bin. However, it can hold a huge amount of plastic waste, and if sustainability is important to you, I think it is worth the investment.

Alongside the SquishBin, there are a host of clever designs from ReBorn on the John Lewis website. I’ve selected a few of my favourites.

ReBorn Reborn Washing Up Bowl and Sink Tidy Set, Deep Blue £24.82 at Amazon With its clever drainage feature, this washing-up bowl looks very similar to the cult Joseph Joseph washing-up bowls. However, in this bundle you can also get a hand sink tidy to keep your cleaning utensils organised. ReBorn Reborn Recycled Plastic Cutlery Drainer £19 at John Lewis This space-saving drainer is sturdy enough to hold your cutlery without tipping, and even has a knife-safety draining slot, to protect your from injury. ReBorn Reborn Recycled Plastic Food Waste Caddy, Light Stone, 5l £29.99 at John Lewis With a five-litre capacity, this food waste bin has a flip-top lid and an integrated handle. It also has an inner ring to ensure liners stay in place and prevent bag overhang.

