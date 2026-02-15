This tiny, countertop bin can hold up to 20 litres of plastic waste – its clever compacting feature makes recycling a breeze
This space-saving bin will streamline your recycling routine
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I don’t know about you, but organising my recycling and household waste is one of my least favourite chores. However, I’ve just stumbled across a clever bin that makes recycling soft plastic a breeze. Introducing ReBorn’s SquishBin (£44.99 at John Lewis).
I’m not the sort of person who gets excited about kitchen bin ideas; however, the SquishBin does sound like a particularly clever storage solution to me. Its space-saving design compacts flexible waste, freeing more room in your plastics bin.
If you have a small kitchen, investing in clever waste solutions is essential for a hygienic, functional space. Here’s why the SquishBin can help with exactly that.
At first glance, the SquishBin could easily be mistaken for a small caddy. At D15.6 x H19.8 x W22.8cm, the compact bin is an ideal size for kitchen worktops, and it also has a hook included for easy hanging on doors and walls. But despite its small size, the SquishBin has a capacity of five litres, and is capable of compressing up to 20 litres of flexible plastic.
This bin is solely designed for flexible waste, and by that I mean items of soft plastic such as plastic carrier bags, crisp packets, snack wrappers, cling film, bubble wrap, plastic seals, cereal packet insides and multipack wrapping.
If you’re someone who consistently needs to make more space in a recycling bin, the SquishBin is a clever solution, and even has an integrated handle for easy emptying.
What I like about ReBorn’s products is that all their designs are made using 100% plastic waste from the UK. This also means that the bin itself is completely recyclable.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
At £44.45, this is an expensive recycling bin. However, it can hold a huge amount of plastic waste, and if sustainability is important to you, I think it is worth the investment.
Alongside the SquishBin, there are a host of clever designs from ReBorn on the John Lewis website. I’ve selected a few of my favourites.
With its clever drainage feature, this washing-up bowl looks very similar to the cult Joseph Joseph washing-up bowls. However, in this bundle you can also get a hand sink tidy to keep your cleaning utensils organised.
If, like me, sorting waste is your least favourite job, I do find it helpful to clear zones/ compartments to make sorting easier, saving you time and effort in the proc
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!