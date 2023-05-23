Dyson's new launch to be 'the most powerful robot vacuum' yet – will it live up to the hype?

Dyson has launched a new robot vacuum that's expected to rank as one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market upon its release later in the UK this year – however, with a claim of harbouring six times the suction of other robot vacuums, do we think it'll live up to the hype?

When we're talking about the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson is a household name that instantly springs to mind, and it seems that they're on a mission to impress us again with the launch of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum first impressions

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum marks Dyson’s next step in intelligent robotic vacuum cleaners: being the most powerful robot vacuum with six times the suction of any other. The robot vacuum claims to use 360 vision to intelligently deep clean your home, picking up more than any other robot across all floor types.

We asked our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, for her first impressions on Dyson's newest robot vacuum, and she shared her thoughts and expectations of what she hopes the 360 Vis Nav will cover from her past experiences with robot vacuums.

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Editor Our Ecommerce Editor Molly oversees vacuuming and cleaning content at Ideal Home. She has tested out a number of vacuums in her two-bedroom London flat from brands including Dyson, Shark, Numatic Henry, Hoover, and more. Testing several of the vacuums included in this round-up has allowed her to see which model excels at which task, and to judge them on all of the crucial factors of suction, as well as ease of use and storage, which is important in her very compact space.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Molly says: 'Dyson has released robot vacuums before, but this new release is targeting all of the things that this type of technology hasn't really mastered yet. Namely a lack of powerful suction and good edge cleaning.'

'I'm really hoping that this new robot vacuum from Dyson is also more user-friendly, as the setup and maintenance process of some robot vacuums can be very tiresome.'

(Image credit: Dyson)

Jake Dyson, chief engineer at Dyson says: 'We know there are many frustrations with current robot vacuum cleaners – some have low suction power, or inefficient navigation systems which that they often get stuck and don’t do a proper job of vacuuming.'

'Dyson Engineers have focused on developing machines that overcome these challenges and which increasingly anticipate our needs, understand its environment and operate autonomously,' Jake adds.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum has sensors that detect the edges of a room, and redirect suction through a side-actuator for precision edge cleaning – solving one of the biggest challenges for any robot – edge cleaning. Its high-level processor thinks and adapts, capable of pinpointing its position to within 71mm.

There are 26 sensors on the robot vacuum to perform specific tasks, including dust detection, obstacle avoidance, and detecting walls to clean right to the edge.

We're looking forward to getting our hands on a Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum later in the year with its release to see for ourselves if it really will live up to to the claim of being 'the most powerful robot vacuum' on the market.