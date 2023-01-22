Experts debunk this controversial laundry drying hack going viral on TikTok

A viral laundry drying hack on TikTok has caused quite the upburst in the comments section, with many raising their concerns about its safety and efficiency – but who's in the right? We turned to experts to debunk it once and for all.

In an attempt to save energy at home, we're sure many of us are looking for alternative ways to get our household chores done without the use of an appliance, given the cost to run a tumble dryer.

From opting for the best dehumidifiers and heated airers to quick-fix hacks, finding ways to further cut the cost of laundry is always a welcome invitation. However, with so many solutions to try, how can we be sure that we're using the correct and safest methods?

This laundry drying hack has racked up nearly 490,000 views on TikTok, with quite a controversial comments section. The hack involves draping a fitted sheet over a drying rack next to a radiator. We've tried the same bedsheet clothes airer hack on a heated airer before and thought it was an effective way to dry clothes quickly, but many are still sceptical.

Some comments include, 'Most radiators have a sticker saying don't cover', 'It's too expensive to put on the radiator,' and 'Too much condensation leading to mould.'

'Some argue that blocking the vents of your radiator is hazardous, however, the reason most radiators state to keep vents open is actually to allow the appliance to do its job efficiently. Draping a bed sheet over your radiator is perfectly safe,' assures Sarah Dempsey, cleaning and laundry expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk (opens in new tab).

'If you don’t want to splash out on an electric drying rack, this technique actually creates the same environment for your clothing, allowing them to dry faster.'

However, if you're still not convinced given the cost of central heating, opting for a dehumidifier is a pretty foolproof way to also cut down on drying time. They're cheaper to run with the added benefit of greatly reducing moisture in your home, helping you get rid of damp.

Sarah Dempsey at MyJobQuote.co.uk says, 'Those who use a dehumidifier tend to save an average of £325 per year on their energy bills, whilst also cutting down on drying time – win-win!'

Which laundry drying hack will you be trying out to help you cut costs?