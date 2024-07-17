Gtech vs Dyson – which popular vacuum brand is the best investment for your home?

Although there are countless vacuums out there, only a few brands are fortunate enough to make it out on top for continually delivering on performance. With this in mind, two big names come to mind: Gtech and Dyson. However, when given the choice, which brand should you turn to when considering the better fit for your home?

Both Gtech and Dyson can easily be argued to offer some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, many of which boast cutting-edge cleaning technology and features that make them standout purchases. To add, both brands are also especially notable for bringing forward some of the best cordless vacuums, we've come across in a while, revolutionising these cord-free devices for good.

If you're finding yourself in a toss-up trying to compare Gtech vs Dyson, below we've laid out the basics about each of these popular vacuum cleaner brands to help you gain clarity and settle the debate.

Best Dyson Dyson Gen5detect Absolute £749.99 at Dyson UK £849 at QVC Check Amazon This Dyson is our top-rated vacuum overall for a reason. Effectively picking up hair and detecting dust, it is equipped with lasers and functional floorheads to clean your home quickly and conveniently with an impressive 70-minute run time. It works great on hard floors, and even better on hard floors. Best Gtech Gtech AirRAM & Multi Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Bundle £249.99 at Amazon £499.60 at Amazon Featuring two lightweight cordless vacuums, this bundle is the perfect whole-home cleaning solution. Boasting a combined run time of up to one hour, you can effectively tackle dirt and debris across a range of surfaces with this duo.

Gtech vacuum cleaners: what you need to know

Gtech is a UK-based company, founded by Nick Grey in 2001. Nick was responsible for the invention of the world's first cordless carpet sweeper, which paved the way for Gtech's subsequent success.

Since then, Gtech has expanded its product offerings to include all sorts of cordless cleaning appliances (including some of the best handheld vacuums we've tested), garden tools, and more for day-to-day use. Working with an in-house engineering team, they pride themselves in continually pushing the boundaries of cordless technology.

Although we have yet to include a full-size Gtech model in our dedicated vacuum cleaner buying guides, members of the Ideal Home team can confidently vouch for being big fans of Gtech vacuums (and, we're in the process of putting together a full review of one as we speak).

(Image credit: Gtech)

Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has been using the Gtech AirRAM & Multi Cordless Vacuum Cleaners for a while now after purchasing the two together as a bundle a few years ago – and her (and her family's) experience using it as their primary vacuums around the house has been overwhelmingly positive. Combining a cordless stick and handheld, the bundle offers an entire home cleaning system at great value.

Following regular use, Rebecca notes that her favourite features about the Gtech AirRAM are its excellent suction power, mobility, and lightweight build. Similar to Dyson, it has a handy light on the front of the vacuum head that shines directly in the path you're hoovering, to help easily identify hidden dust and debris.

However, the standout feature of this AirRAM compared to the previous Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Rebecca has owned is the battery life of the Gtech. 'The battery power is far superior,' she assures. 'It lasts long and the suction power lasts longer than the Dyson.' But, the AirRAM's battery isn't removable like a Dyson vacuum, meaning you'd need a dedicated spot to plug the whole appliance in. However, if you've already sorted out where to store your vacuum cleaner, this shouldn't be too much of an issue.

(Image credit: Gtech)

Not to mention, the Gtech doesn't need to be operated via a trigger mechanism. Although the trigger button can be useful when vacuuming tricky areas like stairs where you're constantly stopping and starting, holding it down can quickly become tiresome when vacuuming large areas for a long time.

As far as emptying goes, Rebecca explains that the dust all goes into the tube at the vacuum head, which has a built-in slider that can be easily removed to empty it; which then clicks back in. 'It's as easy as the Dyson emptying mechanism—or arguably better, as Gtech's is a built-in feature to dump out all the dust without needing to get your hand near it,' she explains.

However, it is worth noting that while the Gtech AirRAM is slim and lightweight, Rebecca admits that it's not as easily portable as a typical cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner is as the head of it is relatively heavy and larger. However, she notes that the motor wheels offer excellent mobility, so the heaviness never really becomes an issue. 'It can swerve around things easily,' adds Rebecca.

Dyson vacuum cleaners: what you need to know

Dyson, on the other hand, has been around for quite a bit longer and was founded in the 1970s by James Dyson as a result of his ongoing frustration at the lacklustre performance of bagged vacuums. As such, he came up with the idea of a bagless vacuum. Five years and over 5,000 prototypes later, he invented the world's first bagless vacuum cleaner.

Today, Dyson offers everything from cordless vacs, and robot vacuums to combined vacuum and mop models, and has since broken out into air treatment appliances with the launch of some of the best air purifiers on the market. Not to mention, hair styling tools including the coveted AirWrap.

(Image credit: Dyson)

As you would imagine, Dyson often frequents our vacuum cleaner buying guides and we've tested a bunch of models from the premium brand. However, the best we've tested so far is the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute, which met our expectations and more in its cleaning power, clever features, and top-of-the-market tools and attachments. In our review, we gave it a glowing 5-star rating with the only major downside being its steep £749.99 RRP. But, even that wasn't enough to justify marking it down by half a star.

Truly, when you purchase a top-of-the-line Dyson you're investing in much more than just the vacuum itself, but rather all the innovative features and technology offered alongside it—and the Gen5detect had a lot of clever additions to shout about. Combined with the suction power and excellent performance, it makes for a very thorough cleaning experience that we simply cannot fault.

Boasting an impressive run time of up to 70 minutes, effective floorheads and attachments, and an LCD screen providing an in-detailed look at how much dust you're picking up during vacuuming, the Gen5detect is a force to be reckoned with. Paired with Dyson's CleanTrace AR tool, revolutionising your cleaning routine is the thing the brand really excels in.

Dyson CleanTrace in action (Image credit: Dyson)

Our reviewer, Molly Cleary's, standout feature during testing were the two floorheads: a Fluffy Optic cleaner head that is equipped with lasers to seek out the hidden dust on hard flooring and a floorhead for carpets that deftly tackles debris, hair, and all sorts of grime. Yes, it's exceptionally pricey compared to other cordless vacuums on the market, but Molly notes that it's 'the closest you'll come to enjoyment while vacuuming' and performs the same close to a year later as it did the first day she used it.

However, this isn't to say that the perks and performance of a Dyson are limited to their most expensive models as many of the brand's entry-level vacuums will effectively do the job and more. You'll just lack all the high-tech, clever features that make the Gen5detect so enjoyable to use, but if you need to simply clean your floors with no fuss or faff, opt for a more affordable Dyson within your respective budget.

Gtech vs Dyson: corded or cordless?

There's no shadow of a doubt that Gtech and Dyson are powerful forces in the cordless vacuum cleaner world, offering a wider range of cordless cleaning options. Therefore, if you're set on purchasing a cordless vacuum, Gtech and Dyson are definitely the right brands to consider.

If you are looking for a corded model, however, we'd say that Dyson's corded range is more expensive with its selection of Dyson Ball Animal upright vacuum cleaners. If you don't want to sacrifice power or are after a dedicated vacuum cleaner for pet hair, these vacuums could be great options to consider. Better yet, these are also the most affordable models the premium brand offers compared to their more expensive cordless alternatives.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Gtech vs Dyson: which is more affordable?

As far as affordability goes, Gtech is undeniably the more affordable option across its entire range.

The most affordable vacuum cleaners the brand offers start from £199.99 for the Pro 2 Cordless Bagged Stick Vacuum and go as low as £129.99 for the ProLite Cordless Handheld Bagged Vacuum for handheld models.

The most expensive model from Gtech's range, on the other hand, is the AirRAM 3 Dual Edge-Clean Cordless Vacuum, priced at £399.99. Additionally, Gtech also offer bundles at different price ranges which include a variation of the AirRAM and the Multi Cordless Handheld Vacuum. Prices for these bundles can reach as expensive as £619.98 RRP for the System Platinum Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Bundle.

For Dyson vacuum cleaners, the cheapest model is the Dyson Ball Animal, with an RRP of £279.99. However, as mentioned earlier, this is a corded model as opposed to cordless. Alternatively, the cheapest entry-level cordless option the brand offers is the Dyson V8, priced at £329.99.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Gtech vs Dyson: what do the customer reviews say?

Gtech has a total of 145,759 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, ranking exceptionally high across the board for customer satisfaction. Out of those reviews, 84% are 5-star ratings, with verified customers praising the company for its service and excellent performance of the products.

Dyson UK, on the other hand, has a total of 36,169 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 3.4 out of 5 stars, ranking pretty average as far as customer satisfaction goes. Out of the reviews, 65% are 5-stars, with customers speaking highly of the service.

Although in this case, it appears that Gtech has a big advantage over Dyson just from customer reviews alone, it's important to note that Dyson's reviews cannot be filtered to just their vacuum cleaners and also encompass its other product offerings. That said, it's still an overwhelmingly positive response from customers, bringing Gtech up as a UK-first appliance brand to consider for home tech investments.

Gtech vs Dyson: the verdict

As you can guess, the choice of whether to go for a Gtech or Dyson vacuum cleaner ultimately lies with you.

If you're an average consumer looking for a powerful vacuum to get the job done that is brilliant value for money, then investing in any Gtech vacuum will likely be the most suitable option as you'll have a lot more opportunities to compare different features within a similar budget ballpark. Featuring bagged or bagless and stick or upright models, the choices are far more expansive and you're more likely to be able to tailor your purchase to your needs.

On the other hand, if super high-tech cleaning and technological advancements excite you and you want the best of the best, then it's possible that shelling out the money for a Dyson vacuum is the best move for you.

Ultimately, it's all about taking a step back and assessing your personal needs and requirements within your home cleaning routine. But, we hope that this run-down of these two popular vacuum cleaner brands has helped close the gap in the big Gtech vs Dyson debate even just that little bit more.