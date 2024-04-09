Dyson's new AR tool could revolutionise the future of cleaning – and make vacuuming fun

Dyson has launched a new tool that guarantees you perfect cleaning every time through an Augmented Reality (AR) tool that ensures no pesky area is missed. How, you may ask? By providing real-time visualisation via a smartphone app of where you have and haven't cleaned.

Irrespective of whether or not you've got hold of the best vacuum cleaner on the market, the reality is that you're still going to have to put the work in and it's admittedly not the most enjoyable task (unless you've got a clever little robot vacuum, of course). It's easy enough to vacuum a floor with no obstructions, but when navigating chair legs and under furniture, it becomes far more difficult to know what's clean and what isn't.

With that in mind, designed to gamify the often tedious task of vacuuming, the new Dyson CleanTrace software aims to remove the guesswork from cleaning completely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dyson CleanTrace

Taking inspiration from the intelligent cleaning approach of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner, the new Dyson CleanTrace software is designed to help people clean more methodically by providing real-time AR visualisations of where you've already cleaned and the spots you've yet to go over.

The new Dyson CleanTrace software will only be compatible with the Dyson Gen5detect cordless vacuum cleaner, which we've since rated as one of the best cordless vacuums available out there if you're after a model that is easy, fast, and dare we say, actually enjoyable to use. So, paired with the new AR tool, this duo is looking to be the ultimate cleaning mini-game you've always dreamed of.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Upon its release, owners will be able to open the Dyson CleanTrace software via the MyDyson app on a smartphone and register their vacuum. You'll then need to attach the Dyson CleanTrace phone clamp and smartphone to your Gen5detect vacuum cleaner to see the magic in action.

We think this new system not only makes cleaning less overwhelming but you'll also likely cut down the cost of running a vacuum cleaner by not repeatedly vacuuming the same spot. It's a win-win for both you and your purse in the long run.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson CleanTrace will be available globally from June this year from the Dyson website and Dyson Demo stores only and in case you're wondering, we're still yet to hear about pricing. However, if there's anything that'll gamify these taxing (yet necessary) household chores, best believe we'll always be keen to give them a shot.

Once we get our hands on it to test for ourselves in the upcoming weeks, you'll be the first to know from our side whether it really will revolutionise the cleaning world once and for all.