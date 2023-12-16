How much does it cost to get an oven cleaned professionally? And is it worth it?

We've all been there. You volunteer to host the next family gathering or dinner with friends. Then you wake up in a cold sweat thinking about your oven and the years' worth of food and grease burnt into it. Cancelling isn't an option – but there is an easy solution. Find out how much it costs to get an oven cleaned professionally, and decide whether it's worth it.

We've spoken to the oven-cleaning experts to find out what you can expect to pay for ovens of all sizes. We've also investigated the service you can expect to receive, any red flags to be aware of when you're hiring an oven cleaner, and tell you whether you should splash your cash on a professional, or learn how to clean an oven yourself.

How much does it cost to get an oven cleaned professionally?

It will depend on the size of your oven, and what you'd like to be cleaned. We asked several oven cleaning companies for quotes – including Ovenu, The Oven Cleaning Co and Ovenclean. Based on their numbers, the price of getting your oven cleaned can range from as little as £55 for a single oven to £140-£200 for a range cooker.

Each company has their own pricing structure, which can also vary from franchise to franchise in the case of Ovenclean.

'It depends on whether the hob and extractor fans are included, but our average clean is between £65 and £85,' says Dean Wilson, an Ovenclean specialist based in Portsmouth. 'Our prices start from £55 for a single one door oven and prices increase with the more work that’s required. Our highest price is £150 for an Aga.'

'For a single oven with a couple of shelves in it, we'd charge £46,' says Karen, a director at The Oven Cleaning Co. 'For a range cooker with two full-size ovens, a five-burner hob and a grill compartment, you'd be looking at around £140, including VAT.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Rik Hellewell is managing director of Ovenu, who offers what he calls an oven valeting service. He likens the process to being the difference between having your car put through a car wash so it's reasonably clean, and being properly valeted. 'So we don't just clean the bits you do see, but those you don't, which makes a massive difference – you get what you pay for.'

He breaks down the charges from £70 for a single oven to £200 plus for a premium range (a 1500mm Lacanche or Wolf, for example).

Checkatrade also gave us the following breakdown:

Standard oven: £50 (timescale 1-2 hours)

£50 (timescale 1-2 hours) Double oven: £70 (timescale 1-2 hours)

£70 (timescale 1-2 hours) Range cooker: £80-£100 (timescale 2-3 hours)

Does the price depend on the state of your oven? Probably not. 'One person's dirty is another person's clean,' says Karen. 'But it doesn't matter how bad or how easy it is – we always charge the same price.'

What will happen when my oven is cleaned professionally?

When researching this article, we asked three specialist oven cleaning companies to explain the process to us. While each one does things slightly differently, this is what you should expect.

(Image credit: Ovenclean)

The cleaner will inspect the oven, and confirm with you what needs cleaning and double check that you're happy with the cost. 'For example, if you have a range cooker, you might only want one of the cavities cleaned,' says Karen. They'll also check for any damage and make you aware of anything that's broken, such as an oven light. Sheets will be laid to protect the access route to the van, your floor, worktops and the rest of the surrounding area. Any removable parts – shelves, trays, side racks, etc – will be removed and taken outside to dip tanks in the back of the cleaner's van. 'There's no scrubbing in customers' sinks,' says Karen. They'll be left there to soak for an hour or two. If possible, any oven doors will be removed to make cleaning the glass, the cavity and the lip between door and oven easier to clean. If the door is designed to come apart/the glass removed, this will be done. Everything that's non-removable is cleaned in situ. Everything is rinsed, dried and put back into the oven. The cleaner should check that you are happy with the work before taking payment.

(Image credit: Ovenclean)

A professional cleaner worth their salt will will only use the best cleaning products for the job, they should use a safe, non-caustic cleaner, often of their own formulation. The Oven Cleaning Co, for example uses vegetable-based paste and stainless-steel polishes, in conjunction with scrapers, wire wool, green scourers and microfibre cloths.

As part of its valet service, Ovenu will also clean the roof of the oven, around the element of an integral oven with grill, behind the fan, be back panels (which are removed). 'We clean absolutely everything, from the lamp cover to the temperature bulb to every nut, bolt and screw,' says Rik.

How long does it take to have an oven professionally cleaned?

The consensus here is that a single oven might take 45 minutes to an hour to be cleaned. A range cooker can take up to three hours. 'Three hours is typical for a range cooker,' says Ovenu's Rik Hellewell. 'But some of the largest 1.5m Lacanche-style appliances can almost be a full day's work.'

You should be able to use your oven immediately after the job is done. If you are told it isn't, that could be a sign that the cleaner has used caustic materials.

(Image credit: Neff)

How often should I get my oven cleaned professionally?

Again, this will depend on how often you clean your oven generally, what you cook in your oven and how often you use it. Most commonly, people will have their ovens cleaned professionally once a year – or twice if it's used very regularly.

When is the best time to get my oven cleaned?

The most popular time of year to get an oven cleaned is just before Christmas, so you're wise to book your appointment well in advance. Karen explains that Christmas bookings start coming in from September, and the company is usually full booked by early November.

Other prime times that you might want to avoid are January and the school holidays. The best availability will always be outside of these times.

How do I know that the company I use is reputable?

A good place to start is with a company's reviews. If a company has been in business for a long time, this can also be a good sign. Recommendations from friends and family, too, should be heeded, and you can follow our tips:

Choose a specialist oven cleaner, rather than a 'jack of all trades'. They are more likely to give a good service.

Check the products that your company uses. A good oven cleaning company won't use any old off-the-shelf product, but rather their own non-toxic, non-caustic cleaning agent that won't cause any harm to your home. Look for a 'caustic-free guarantee', offered by Ovenu and others.

Ask about staff training. 'Our basic training on single ovens is two weeks,' says Karen. 'There will a further week's training for range cookers, and likewise for Agas.'

Be wary of firms asking for a deposit. 'We never take a penny from our clients until we've finished the job and the client has inspected the oven inside and out,' says Rik.

Always get a quote sent to you by post or email beforehand. Under the Government's online and distance selling regulations, when you book an appointment you must be supplied with a full quote and breakdown of works, plus a right to cancel, by law.

(Image credit: Bosch)

FAQs

Can having an oven cleaned professionally void my appliance's warranty? According to Rik Hellewell, having an oven professionally cleaned shouldn't affect your warranty, provided non-caustic cleaners are used. 'The use of caustic products will invalidate a warranty without any question,' he warns. We'd always recommend you read your warranty in advance and check to see if removing any part of the oven will void it. Then verify this with your professional – if you are uncomfortable with what they are doing, say so before they start work. Most oven manufacturers tell us that you can avoid any issues by buying an oven with self-cleaning technology built in. 'This means you can spend less time cleaning or worrying over which costly products to use,' says Ben Daglish, senior product manager for cooking appliances at Samsung. 'And it removes the need for a deep clean or having to spend money on bringing in professionals every six to 12 months.' 'All Miele ovens are equipped with either catalytic liners or feature a pyrolytic programme,' says Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele. 'Either of these features will make cleaning your oven much easier so no need to spend money on professional cleaning.'

(Image credit: Samsung)

Is having an oven cleaned professionally worth it? 'Professional oven cleaning is cheaper than you think, and worth every penny,' says Liam Dickerson at Housekeep. 'Dirty ovens smell, affect the taste of your food, and reduce the air quality in your home, so making sure they are properly cleaned is about more than just appearances.' Not surprisingly, oven cleaning companies also think having your cooker cleaned professionally is well worth it – but they raise some very valid points. 'You wouldn’t have a car, use it every single day and not get it serviced,' says Dean Wilson. 'The same goes for an oven. If you neglect it, things will inevitably start to go wrong and end up costing more in the long run. 'Once cleaned, the oven will not only work more efficiently – getting up to temperature effectively, as well as maintaining the correct temperature – but it will also help the oven keep working for longer, too.' 'It saves time – the professionals can do it far quicker,' adds Karen at The Oven Cleaning Company. 'If you were going to clean your oven yourself, you're first going to go to the supermarket and buy a product off the shelf. This is likely to be caustic-based, which is not good for you to breathe in. You'll spray it, and might make a mess of the surrounding area. So you won't just have to clean your oven but that area as well. 'Next you'll find that your shelves and trays won't fit in your sink,' she continues. 'We have purpose-built dip tanks for your oven's shelves and trays, which are doing their magic while the operative is cleaning the oven. 'We don't use caustic cleaners in a customer's home – there are no fumes and nothing is dangerous for our customers, their children or pets. It's a safe, fast, more efficient way of having your oven cleaned.' Rik Hellewell adds, 'It is worth it, as long as you're not wasting your money on a poor service. Always do your research before engaging a firm. You do get what you pay for. But we've had more than one client accuse us of popping to the nearest B&Q and swapping in a new appliance when they weren't looking!'

Could a professional say no to cleaning my oven? It's highly unlikely. 'The only reason we might say we can't clean it is where it's a health and safety issue,' says Karen. 'For example, if somebody has left a property empty for six months, and there's a chicken in the oven. Or the oven is surrounded by mouse droppings.' 'Also, if someone has set fire to their oven and there's smoke damage, we can't clean that.'

So if you are short on time, save yourself a little stress and consider calling in the professionals for this household chore.