We bet you're not cleaning your kitchen bin as often as experts say you should be

Taking out the bins is a chore no one wants to do, but cleaning the bin draws even fewer volunteers.

However, your bin could be the cause of some of the worst odours in your home and can be a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. This is even more worrying when you consider that your bin is close to where you are preparing and cooking food.

With this in mind building a regular cleaning schedule for your bin is just as important as cleaning any other part of your home such as cleaning your kitchen cabinets. But how often should you actually be cleaning your kitchen bin?

Dean Davies, cleaning expert at Fantastic Services (opens in new tab) says to keep your kitchen bin clean you should be wiping down the lid and inside of the bin every to days. But if you're not able to do that, you can get away with a once-a-week clean, but it needs to be a thorough wash.

'I highly recommend, even if it's mandatory for the health and safety of the household and it’s important for the health, to clean the bin and especially the lid at least once a week. Otherwise, bacteria and unpleasant odour will grow and build up,' he explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How do you clean a kitchen bin properly?

‘Outside and in, nasty smells emanate from our bins, especially after a long hot summer. As well as making sure your bin is regularly emptied (and not forgetting which bin day it is!), it’s also important to regularly disinfect both your indoor and outdoor bins,’ says Michelle Chadwick senior brand manager at Zoflora (opens in new tab).

Once you have removed your current bin bag, if you find you have any excess liquid or debris in the bottom of the bin, make sure to remove it before you start the cleaning process.

‘Spray the inside of the bin with a disinfectant spray and wipe the bin dry, then spray the outside of the bin with a disinfectant spray and give it a good wipe over and wipe dry,’ says Sarah Dempsey cleaning expert at Myjobquote.co.uk (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

For a more thorough clean Olivia Young, cleaning chemist at Astonish (opens in new tab) says, ‘Take your bin outside and spray the inside with a cleaner containing bleach, leaving it to stand for around 5-10 minutes.’ Combine your chosen cleaner with hot water and rinse it off with clean water once the cleaner has done its magic. Leave the bin to dry before putting in a new bin bag.

Your bin may have some stubborn stains in which case it’s time to get down and use a scourer or sponge to lift it. Gloves with extra long gloves are great for this to protect your arms from any mucky liquid or debris.

To stop your bin from smelling, spritz your bin liner directly with a scented cleaner spray and if you find odours are still lingering after you have cleaned it, turn to baking soda.

In a dry bin sprinkle baking soda inside with a few drops of your favourite essential oil and leave it for about an hour. The baking soda will absorb the unpleasant smells and you will be left with the pleasant scent of the essential oil.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Ben Robertson)

Keeping to a strict twice-a-week cleaning schedule is not always feasible when life gets in the way, or if you only empty your bin once a week. However, the main thing is keeping it as clean as possible and paying attention to any odours or stains that are a sign that a good clean is needed.

Now you know how to keep your kitchen bin ideas clean, is your bin in need of a good scrub?