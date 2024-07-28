How to steam clothes with an iron – an expert guide for crease-free garments without the extra investment

Ironing is an art that is increasingly becoming less and less popular, as more people turn to steaming to remove creases from their clothing. However, if you don't fancy investing in yet another appliance for your home, you'll be happy to know that it is possible to steam clothes with an iron you probably already have.

Although the main purpose for using the best iron is to remove creases and wrinkles from your garments by pressing them accordingly when they're lying flat on an ironing board, seeing as many models are already equipped with a built-in steam function, it's not surprising that they can also be used solely in place of the best clothes steamer.

While portable clothes steamers are certainly gaining traction as a laundry day must-have for their compact size and convenience, if you're still deciding your stance in the ongoing steaming vs ironing debate, you can stick to your trusty iron to get both jobs done in the meantime.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to steam clothes with an iron – step-by-step guide

'Vertical steaming is possible with steam generator irons due to their continuous and powerful steam flow,' says Beverley Martin, in-house ironing expert at Polti UK. So, if you want to steam your clothes without having to buy new, we've asked experts for their top tips.

1. Fill the water tank and set it to the correct mode

'Fill the water tank according to the manufacturer's instructions and set the iron to the steam setting appropriate for the fabric you're working with if you are unsure check the care instructions on your item of clothing,' says Thomas Bird, materials expert at Fabric Online.

People often make the mistake of not checking care labels ahead of ironing or steaming them, resulting in damage to their garments. However, with the help of clever iPhone camera hacks that simplify laundry care labels, it's a lot easier now to avoid any slip ups.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Choose your location

Choosing the best place to steam your clothes with an iron is super important to avoid falling foul of a clothes steamer mistake – irrespective of what appliance you're using.

'Select a spot in your home that will allow you to move around your garment easily and take your iron with the steam setting and a hanger,' begins Petya Holevich, Fantastic Services' domestic cleaning expert. 'You can steam the clothing item directly while holding the hanger in your hand or, if you want to put it down, find a hook on the back of a door or on the edge of a cupboard and attach the hanger to it.'

For delicate fabrics, Thomas suggests placing a thin cloth between the iron and the garment for extra protection. 'This will allow the steam to escape and avoids damaging the garment,' he assures.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

3. Start steaming

'To steam vertically, hold the iron upright with the soleplate facing the garment. Press the steam trigger and move from the top of the garment downward, keeping a few inches away from the fabric to optimise results,' advises Beverley.

Simply repeat the process from top to bottom until all of the creases have disappeared. 'Don't press down too hard, as you would when ironing. Focus on one area at a time and use the steam shot function for stubborn wrinkles,' adds Thomas.

For an even faster process, Petya recommends using one of your free hands to keep the clothing item stretched down, pulling the fabric taut. This will reduce the number of creases and increase the steam's efficiency. But, be sure not to go too fast as this can also cause your steam iron to leak.

Shop our top-rated irons

Morphy Richards easyCHARGE Power+ Cordless Iron £49 at very.co.uk £49 at Amazon £70 at Argos We love this iron's design and its outstanding performance. It's a cordless model, which makes it super convenient with no faff in returning the iron to its lightning-fast charging base when it needs more juice. It's equipped with powerful vertical steam and glides well on most fabrics. Philips PerfectCare Steam Generator 7000 £300.90 at Amazon This iron's heavy looks can be deceiving, as it turned out that this steam generator system was an absolute dream to use. The lightweight iron itself uses a clever OptimalTEMP technology, which means that it can automatically adjust to whichever fabric you're ironing. Tower T22008 CeraGlide Cordless Steam Iron £24 at Argos £24 at Amazon £26.99 at Currys This iron's versatility is its standout feature, with its ability to be both cordless and corded and working equally great in either mode. It uses a base for a quick burst of charge, or just be fixed to the bulk of the iron as you go, meaning there's no need to stop for a charge.

FAQs

Can you use a regular iron as a steamer?

Yes, you can use a regular iron as a steamer. This is because steam irons generate a continuous and powerful steam flow that allows them to be used to steam clothes vertically.

Is steaming your clothes better than ironing?

Steaming clothes is usually the favoured option for removing creases and wrinkles from garments made from delicate fabrics, including silk, lace, wool, and cashmere as it's generally more gentler. On the other hand, for clothing comprised of cotton, linen, and other tougher fabrics, ironing them gives them a crisp finish that is often the goal for more formal wear.

Now you know how to steam clothes with an iron, you can use your trusty appliance the next time you find yourself in need of a quick refresh and don't fancy taking out the full ironing board.

Better yet, you can say you've saved yourself some money by not investing in another appliance, seeing as you can achieve a similar look using what you've already got.