How to steam clothes with an iron – an expert guide for crease-free garments without the extra investment
Want in on the clothes steaming hype? Luckily, you don't need to spend money for the same results
Ironing is an art that is increasingly becoming less and less popular, as more people turn to steaming to remove creases from their clothing. However, if you don't fancy investing in yet another appliance for your home, you'll be happy to know that it is possible to steam clothes with an iron you probably already have.
Although the main purpose for using the best iron is to remove creases and wrinkles from your garments by pressing them accordingly when they're lying flat on an ironing board, seeing as many models are already equipped with a built-in steam function, it's not surprising that they can also be used solely in place of the best clothes steamer.
While portable clothes steamers are certainly gaining traction as a laundry day must-have for their compact size and convenience, if you're still deciding your stance in the ongoing steaming vs ironing debate, you can stick to your trusty iron to get both jobs done in the meantime.
How to steam clothes with an iron – step-by-step guide
'Vertical steaming is possible with steam generator irons due to their continuous and powerful steam flow,' says Beverley Martin, in-house ironing expert at Polti UK. So, if you want to steam your clothes without having to buy new, we've asked experts for their top tips.
1. Fill the water tank and set it to the correct mode
'Fill the water tank according to the manufacturer's instructions and set the iron to the steam setting appropriate for the fabric you're working with if you are unsure check the care instructions on your item of clothing,' says Thomas Bird, materials expert at Fabric Online.
People often make the mistake of not checking care labels ahead of ironing or steaming them, resulting in damage to their garments. However, with the help of clever iPhone camera hacks that simplify laundry care labels, it's a lot easier now to avoid any slip ups.
2. Choose your location
Choosing the best place to steam your clothes with an iron is super important to avoid falling foul of a clothes steamer mistake – irrespective of what appliance you're using.
'Select a spot in your home that will allow you to move around your garment easily and take your iron with the steam setting and a hanger,' begins Petya Holevich, Fantastic Services' domestic cleaning expert. 'You can steam the clothing item directly while holding the hanger in your hand or, if you want to put it down, find a hook on the back of a door or on the edge of a cupboard and attach the hanger to it.'
For delicate fabrics, Thomas suggests placing a thin cloth between the iron and the garment for extra protection. 'This will allow the steam to escape and avoids damaging the garment,' he assures.
3. Start steaming
'To steam vertically, hold the iron upright with the soleplate facing the garment. Press the steam trigger and move from the top of the garment downward, keeping a few inches away from the fabric to optimise results,' advises Beverley.
Simply repeat the process from top to bottom until all of the creases have disappeared. 'Don't press down too hard, as you would when ironing. Focus on one area at a time and use the steam shot function for stubborn wrinkles,' adds Thomas.
For an even faster process, Petya recommends using one of your free hands to keep the clothing item stretched down, pulling the fabric taut. This will reduce the number of creases and increase the steam's efficiency. But, be sure not to go too fast as this can also cause your steam iron to leak.
Shop our top-rated irons
FAQs
Can you use a regular iron as a steamer?
Yes, you can use a regular iron as a steamer. This is because steam irons generate a continuous and powerful steam flow that allows them to be used to steam clothes vertically.
Is steaming your clothes better than ironing?
Steaming clothes is usually the favoured option for removing creases and wrinkles from garments made from delicate fabrics, including silk, lace, wool, and cashmere as it's generally more gentler. On the other hand, for clothing comprised of cotton, linen, and other tougher fabrics, ironing them gives them a crisp finish that is often the goal for more formal wear.
Now you know how to steam clothes with an iron, you can use your trusty appliance the next time you find yourself in need of a quick refresh and don't fancy taking out the full ironing board.
Better yet, you can say you've saved yourself some money by not investing in another appliance, seeing as you can achieve a similar look using what you've already got.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
This house hadn’t been touched for over 20 years, but a colourful makeover has brought it perfectly up-do-date
The patterned carpets, dated wallpaper and dreary colours had to go!
By Lindsay Blair
-
7 renter-friendly shower ideas to make your wash space feel clean and fresh on a budget
By Holly Cockburn
-
Can you leave a heated clothes airer on overnight? It’s possible, but only if you follow these expert-approved safety tips
You need to check a few things first
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can you leave a heated clothes airer on overnight? It’s possible, but only if you follow these expert-approved safety tips
You need to check a few things first
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Is the Dyson V8 Absolute worth paying extra for? Here's how it differs from the standard V8 cordless vacuum
We take a look at which bestselling model you should invest in
By Jullia Joson
-
Dry iron vs steam iron - experts explain the differences and benefits of each?
We weigh up the key differences between dry and steam irons, so you can decide which your laundry pile needs
By Katie Sims
-
Dyson V12 vs Dyson V15 – which bestselling cordless vacuum is the best investment for your home?
We take a look into the key similarities and differences of these popular models
By Jullia Joson
-
5 wet vacuum mistakes you should avoid to keep your appliance working efficiently, according to experts
Steer clear of these common wet vacuuming mishaps
By Jullia Joson
-
Is ceramic or stainless steel better for irons? The pros and cons of the two soleplate materials
Ceramic v stainless steel: which iron plate lessons the laundry load more efficiently?
By Rachel Homer
-
Should you iron clothes inside out? Experts unanimously agree this is the best way to keep clothes looking like new
This is the best way to preserve the appearance of your garments
By Jullia Joson
-
What are the best security measures for a house? 6 ways to deter potential thieves and protect your home
Burglars, beware
By Lauren Bradbury