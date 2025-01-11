How to wash a weighted blanket the right way – to protect it and your washing machine from damage

Whether you use it daily or as a special treat for cosy evenings, learning how to wash a weighted blanket properly is essential for maintaining its durability, effectiveness, and luxurious feel.

Weighted blankets aren’t like your typical duvet or throw. The best weighted blankets have lots of benefits, providing comfort, stress relief, and a better night’s sleep. But when it comes to keeping them clean, the process might seem a little intimidating.

'If you own a weighted blanket, it is inevitable that it will need cleaning. Blankets in general absorb body oils and sweat and can become exposed to spills and dirt. There are some special considerations to be aware of when cleaning your weighted blanket,' explains Daniel Noyed, Senior Product Editor at Sleep Foundation.

These blankets are heavier than standard bedding, and their unique construction can make them tricky to care for. Luckily, we asked experts what the best way to clean a weighted blanket in the washing machine and by hand so you can get the most out of this must-have item.

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

The best way to wash a weighted blanket

Should you wash your weighted blanket in the washing machine or by hand? The best place to start is by looking at your blanket's care instructions.

'There are some considerations to keep in mind when cleaning a weighted blanket. It’s generally possible to wash a weighted blanket both by hand and in the washing machine, but before you decide which method to use, always consult the care label,' suggests Fantastic Services' domestic cleaning and laundry expert Petya Holevich.

'If you know which company has manufactured your blanket, you might be able to even find care instructions on their website. This is because there will be different care guidelines depending on whether your weighted blanket is made with cotton, polyester, rayon, wool, or another material and whether the fill is made of glass beads, plastic pellets or organic materials.'

What you'll need

How to wash a weighted blanket in the washing machine

If you decide to wash your weighted blanket in the washing machine, it's best to make sure you have checked the label on your blanket for care instructions to see if it can actually be washed this way.

Once you've got the all-clear, Sleep Foundation's senior product editor, Daniel Noyed advises, 'When machine washing, choose a bleach-free, gentle detergent, and wash your blanket in cold or warm water on a gentle cycle, avoiding fabric softeners.'

However, it's crucial to take into consideration the weight of your weighted blanket before chucking it in the wash, and also the load limit your washing machine can handle.

'While lots of weighted blankets say they are suitable for machine washing, the weight limit of your washing machine is unlikely to be able to handle it,' explains Molly Beal, family home specialist at MattressNextDay.

'Even if your weighted blanket is under the maximum of your machine's load capacity, consider that it will get a lot heavier as it gets wetter, so you're likely to end up damaging your machine. Instead, opt for hand-washing - as long-winded as it might seem, it's much safer and will save you having to buy a new washing machine.'

'If your weighted blanket states it is hand wash only, you definitely shouldn't risk the washing machine,' adds Molly.

However, if the weighted blanket has a removable cover, you could chuck that in the washing machine safely. Alternatively, if the whole blanket needs a deep clean, it might be worth heading to a laundrette instead as their machines can handle heavier loads.

Instead, to be on the safe side, this is how to wash it without damaging it, or your machine, according to our experts.

How to wash a weighted blanket by hand

1. Shake it out

A good starting place is to shake out the blanket, especially if you've been sat watching the telly with a cuppa and snacks.

'You might need to grab a friend for this to prevent your arms aching, but try to shake off as much debris and crumbs as possible to begin with,' says Molly Beal, family home specialist at MattressNextDay.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

2. Try a spot clean

Sometimes all your blanket requires is a quick scrub, especially if you are only using it occasionally. In which case a spot clean will sort it right out.

'If your blanket isn't too dirty, try simply spot-cleaning areas that need refreshing,' explains Molly. 'Use a gentle fabric detergent and sponge to dab areas that have fallen victim to accidental spills.'

'Some blankets can only be spot cleaned and in this case simply take a microfibre cloth, with a small amount of soap on if desired/necessary and wipe the blanket down to remove any residual dirt and grime,' adds Sarah Dempsey, cleaning and laundry expert at MyJobQuote.

3. Wash it in the bath

If your blanket is indeed too heavy for your machine, washing your blanket by hand is the best way to get a deeper clean.

'If your weighted blanket is particularly dirty and in desperate need of a refresh, fill your bath with warm soapy water and detergent, and let your blanket soak for a while,' says Molly.

'Then, scrub areas with persistent staining, before rinsing it out as best you can. This might be a tricky job and require more than one pair of hands, but make sure you don't ring it out too hard as you can risk damaging the dispersion of the weighted beads inside. Gently squeeze as much water out as you can.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme Photography)

4. Lay out your weighted blanket to dry

'Some weighted blankets may be safe to tumble dry, but again you must read the instructions on both the blanket and machine carefully before proceeding, and only dry on a low temperature to avoid damaging the texture of the material,' explains MyJobQuote's cleaning and laundry expert, Sarah Dempsey.

'If this is not an option, the blanket will need to be air dried, but not by hanging up as this can distort the material. Instead, lay down some towels to absorb the moisture and place your blanket on top of them, rotating every so often.'

Choose a sunny day to lay it out flat outside on a clean surface, shaking it occasionally to even out the filling and get rid of excess water. Inevitably, there will be lots of water pooling, so you definitely don't want to attempt air drying it in your house.

5. Speed up the drying process

We're not going to lie, air drying your weighted blanket will take an age, especially if it's a chilly, damp day. And if that is the case, it's best to bring it indoors for a final dry.

'This is a lengthy process that can take a couple of days, but is the safest way to dry your blanket and can be enhanced by making sure that you squeeze out as much excess moisture as possible after washing and ventilate the drying room by opening a window or turning on a fan,' explains Sarah Dempsey, MyJobQuote's cleaning and laundry expert.

Molly Beal, MattressNextDay's family home specialist advises the following to speed the process up.

'It might take a while for your weighted blanket to dry, so you can bring it inside when it's just damp and gently use a hairdryer to speed the drying process up. Spritz with a fabric spray to finish the job, and hey presto, you've got a fresh, clean weighted blanket.'

Alternatively, you could get a laundry drying pod, like Beldray's Pod System to make sure it's properly dry, or drape it indoors on one of the best heated clothes airers to give it an extra blast.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQs

Should I put a cover on my weighted blanket?

The experts we asked all agreed that using a cover can really help limit the amount of times you'll need to deep clean a weighted blanket. And putting on a duvet cover is probably the most sensible approach.

'One of the main things I’d recommend to keep a weighted blanket clean without washing is to invest in a good duvet cover for it,' suggests Fantastic Services' domestic cleaning expert and supervisor Petya Holevich.

'If your blanket has a duvet cover, then you’ll only need to remove and wash just the cover instead of the entire blanket most of the time. Duvet covers can often be washed in the washing machine. In general, a duvet cover will be a great way to prolong the life of your weighted blanket.'

'Even if you just use a double or king size (depending on the size of your blanket) duvet cover. This duvet cover can easily be taken off and popped in the wash, and then you don't have to worry about cleaning your weighted blanket as often at all!' adds Molly Beal, family home specialist at MattressNextDay.

How often should weighted blankets be washed?

'How often you use your weighted blanket will determine how often it should be washed,' explains Sarah Dempsey, cleaning and laundry expert at MyJobQuote.

'If used every night as bedding, it will need washing every few weeks to remove any excess sweat and body oils. However, if it is only used as a lap blanket from time to time then 3 or 4 washes per year should suffice. You can keep your blanket cleaner in between washes by avoiding eating or drinking whilst using it, keeping it in a cool environment whilst not using it to allow moisture to be released, or even placing a separate duvet cover over the top of it for further protection.'

'Keep it free from dust and debris and spot-clean spills and stains as soon as they arise,' adds Molly Beal, family home specialist at MattressNextDay. 'If you use your weighted blanket much more often, or take frequent naps under it - where you naturally sweat during sleep - you'll need to up this routine to once every 2 weeks to ensure you've got the cleanest, most hygienic set-up possible.'

So there you have it, the best way to wash your weighted blanket and keep it clean in between washes.

So, when was the last time you washed yours?