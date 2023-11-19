Best weighted blankets – tried and tested for warmth, cosiness and comfort

Despite having been invented over two decades ago, weighted blankets are something of a new phenomenon. In recent years they’ve been growing in popularity. But because they’re quite a recent trend, it’s hard enough figuring out whether you need one, let alone which is the best weighted blanket to buy.

But don’t worry, we’re here to help. Not only have we tried out some of the leading weighted blankets, but if you scroll down further, we answer some of the most common questions. Like how to figure out the weight you need and what features to consider when buying a weighted blanket.

So whether you’re simply intrigued about how weighted blankets work, or you’re looking for the best blanket to soothe you off into a blissful sleep on your perfect mattress, this guide should give you all the information you need.

The quick list

Best budget 4. Silentnight Wellbeing Weighted Blanket Best budget weighted blanket It's a large blanket available in two weights, both very reasonably priced. This Silentnight blanket is also very soft, and it felt warmer and cosier than some of the more expensive options in this guide. Choice of weights 5. The Oodie Weighted Blanket Best choice of weights This is the only blanket on this list that's available in three weights, giving you ample opportunity to get the right weight for you. But keep in mind that the dimensions mean it's slightly smaller than a single duvet.

Best weighted blanket overall

(Image credit: Kudd.ly )

1. Kudd.ly Weighted Blanket Best weighted blanket overall Specifications Sizes available: 122 x 198cm, 152 x 203cm Weights available: 4.7kg, 7kg Removable cove: No Care: Washable at 30°C Colour options: Grey, Blue Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Very soft and snuggly + Available in two colours and two sizes + Affordable and often discounted + Washes well Reasons to avoid - Fleecy fabric might be too warm in summer

The Kudd.y blanket earned the top spot because it’s affordable, washable, cosy, and comes in a range of size and colour options. During testing the Kudd.ly weighted blanket was the one I automatically reached for when lounging on the sofa. I tried the 4.7kg blanket which is a nice comfortable weight to keep you feeling warm, snuggly, and relaxed while bingeing a Netflix series on a chilly autumn evening.

The fleecy fabric is super soft and cosy, yet I didn’t find it too warm during the night. It’s washable and the 4.7kg blanket came out of the washing machine pretty much exactly the same as it went in. It dried on an airer within 24 hours. But be aware that the 7kg blanket may be too heavy for your machine.

This affordable blanket is ideal if you’re looking for a blanket with a soft and cosy feel. However, if you’re planning to use it on your bed at night, pay attention to the dimensions. The smaller size might not provide enough coverage - it’s a little smaller than the average single duvet.

Best duvet replacement

(Image credit: Simba)

2. Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket Best duvet replacement Specifications Sizes available: 135 x 200cm Weights available: 6.8kg Removable cove: Yes Care: Cover is machine washable on cold Colour options: Grey Today's Best Deals View at Simba Sleep View at Mattress Online View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Removable washable cotton cover included + Regularly discounted + Feels like a heavy cotton duvet Reasons to avoid - Blanket isn’t washable - Getting the cover on and off is hard work

As the second most expensive weighted blanket on this list, the Simba Orbit feels very good quality. It’s about the size of a single duvet and only comes in one weight. But, unlike the pricier blanket from Emma, this one comes with a removable cover included.

What I didn't expect is that the removable cotton cover makes this blanket feel the most like a duvet. It just felt a bit more familiar having this on the bed at night than a fleecy blanket or one of the ones without a cover on.

However, the catch is that the cover is somewhat of a pain to put on and take off. This is partly due to the weight of the blanket making it a bit of a workout. But also because to keep the cover properly positioned, you have to tie it to the blanket - in seven places! But it’s worth noting that this is the case for most weighted blanket covers.

Notwithstanding, since the blanket isn’t washable, you really do have to put the washable cover on. And because it’s just like a cotton duvet cover it washes well and doesn’t make you feel too hot or sweaty.

Best premium weighted blanket

(Image credit: Emma)

3. Emma Hug Weighted Blanket Best premium weighted blanket Specifications Sizes available: 150 x 200cm Weights available: 7kg Removable cove: Available to purchase separately Care: Washable at 30°C Colour options: Grey Today's Best Deals View at Emma UK View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Frequently discounted + Blanket is washable + Good size + Feels good quality Reasons to avoid - High RRP - Removable cover is an added expense

The Emma Hug blanket comes with a hefty RRP, but it’s worth checking the website as it’s often discounted. The blanket has a satin feel cotton outer layer and it feels very good quality, the glass beads don’t tend to bunch up within the pockets like they do with some cheaper blankets.

The dimensions put it somewhere between a single and double duvet which is a good size, but there’s no choice of weights. And while it’s a nice, premium fabric, it doesn’t have the cosy, snuggly feeling that you get from some of the other blankets.

Despite the care label on the blanket saying hand wash only, the website says it can be machine washed which is confusing. My washing machine has a 9kg capacity, so I gave it a gentle machine wash on a cool cycle and happily, it washed well. It took about 24 hours to dry on an airer.

Since the Emma Hug blanket is washable, there’s no pressing need to buy the cover. That said, washing a 7kg blanket frequently in your washing machine probably won’t do the machine much good. And at this price point, we would have liked it if the cover was included as is the case with its rival, the Simba Orbit.

Best budget weighted blanket

4. Silentnight Wellbeing Weighted Blanket Best budget weighted blanket Specifications Sizes available: 152 x 203cm Weights available: 6.8kg, 9kg Removable cove: No Care: Spot clean only Colour options: Grey Today's Best Deals View at Silentnight View at Marks and Spencer UK View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Available in two weights + Good size + Soft and cosy Reasons to avoid - Not machine washable - Glass beads bunch within the pockets

The Silentnight Wellbeing weighted blanket is the budget choice on paper, but in practice it’s comparable to most others on the list, which makes it a great buy. It’s a large blanket available in two weights, both very reasonably priced.

At this price bracket though, you don’t get a removable cover, nor is it made with a breathable cotton fabric. The exterior of the blanket is 100% polyester which might make it less breathable and a bit too warm for summer. But it’s very soft, and on chilly days it felt warmer and cosier than the Emma Hug or the Simba Orbit.

The care instructions say to spot clean only, which is a downside if you intend to use it on your bed. Silentnight doesn't sell a removable cover for it but the blanket has loops on the corners and sides to tie a cover on if you can find one to fit it. I was impressed with this blanket given the price, the beads do bunch together within the pockets, but that didn’t make it any less comfortable.

Best choice of weights

(Image credit: Oodie)

5. The Oodie Weighted Blanket Best choice of weights Specifications Sizes available: 198 x 121cm Weights available: 4.5kg, 6.8kg, 9kg Removable cove: No Care: Hand wash Colour options: Grey, Blue Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Soft and snuggly + Warm + Three weights to choose from Reasons to avoid - Fleecy fabric might be too warm for summer

Sadly we weren't able to get our hands on the Oodie in time for this review so we can only compare this one in terms of specs. However, it’s the only blanket on this list that’s available in three weights, giving you ample opportunity to get the right weight for you.

Surprisingly, the RRP of £99 is the same for all three weights and like most blankets on this list it’s frequently discounted, so is actually a close second to the Silentnight in terms of affordability. But if you’re planning to use it at night, keep in mind that the dimensions mean it’s slightly smaller than a single duvet.

It’s not machine washable, so it might be tricky to keep clean if you have to hand wash it. Online reviewers praise it for being soft, cosy and snuggly. They like that the weight helps keep in body warmth, with many people saying it feels like a nice hug.

How to choose the best weighted blankets

There are four main points to consider when choosing a weighted blanket. The first is choosing the right weight for your body size and you can read more on that below. Secondly, it’s important to choose the right size blanket. They come in a variety of lengths and widths so if you intend to use it at night, make sure you get the right size for your bed or your side of the bed.

A very important consideration is cleaning, especially if you plan to use it as a bed cover. It either needs to be washable or come with a washable cover. And remember, if it’s washable but too heavy for your washing machine, that’ll be a problem.

Lastly, cost will inevitably come into your decision making process. Some weighted blankets have very high RRPs but we regularly see them discounted, so if there’s a pricey one that takes your fancy, it’s always worth a look to see if it’s on sale.

How we tested the best weighted blankets

Helen tested four of these blankets in her own home. She tried sleeping with each one and also sat with them covering her on the sofa to get an understanding of how they felt in real life scenarios, like a cosy evening in watching TV.

For the washable blankets she machine washed them as per the care instructions to see how they fared in the washing machine and how easy they were to get dry afterwards.

She took into consideration the price, quality, and the available options when putting together the final review for each blanket.

FAQs

How does a weighted blanket work? Most weighted blankets use tiny glass beads sewn into little quilted sections or pockets, and this is what gives them the weight. The pressure from the blanket supposedly calms the nervous system and aids relaxation. Some people find the weight comforting and liken it to being hugged or swaddled. It is also said to help with a variety of issues such as stress and anxiety that may adversely affect sleep.

How heavy should a weighted blanket be? The most common recommendation is that a weighted blanket should be around 10% of your body weight. However, this varies from person to person and you must feel comfortable under the blanket. It’s important that you feel relaxed but not too constricted. You should be able to move around easily if you need to. Some people find it takes some time to get used to the weight, so you might prefer to start with a lighter weight. You can upgrade to a heavier weight after a while if that feels right for you.

Do weighted blankets help you sleep? The true answer is that it depends - sorry, we know that’s unhelpful. But for someone who is already a good sleeper and falls to sleep quite quickly, a weighted blanket may make very little difference. But others report finding the weight very soothing - like being hugged - which therefore makes it easier to fall asleep. A weighted blanket can help you to feel safe and reduce restlessness, but it really does depend on the individual. We delve a bit further into the topic and talk to some experts in this article.

We'll do our best to keep this piece updated as we test more weighted blankets to make sure you find the perfect one for you.