Is it safe to leave a cordless vacuum plugged in? Experts explain which vacuums can be left on charge without damaging the battery life

Cordless vacuums are seriously handy home appliances, and they get reached for even more regularly than standard vacuums - let's be honest, the faff of not having to plug it in makes a big difference. But one of the most commonly asked questions when it comes to charging these devices is, is it safe to leave a cordless vacuum plugged in?

The best cordless vacuums must be stored and charged correctly if you want to get the most out of them for years to come. Usually, cordless vacuums come with a wall mount which can hang the device and charge it. This is an ideal solution if you want to hide your vacuum in a utility cupboard. But can leaving your vacuum cleaner on these charging wall mounts damage them?

In general, you don't need to worry about leaving a cordless vacuum on charge. According to Nick Ee, Product and Training Manager at BLACK+DECKER, it is generally considered safe to leave a cordless vacuum plugged in, as long as the manufacturer's guidelines don't suggest otherwise.

'Most modern cordless vacuums are equipped with advanced battery management systems that prevent overcharging, so you won't increase electricity bills by leaving it plugged in either,' he explains. 'These modern systems stop charging once the battery is full, helping to protect the battery from damage.'

So, while your cordless vac will remain plugged in, it won't still be charging once it's reached maximum capacity, thanks to the clever way that these devices are designed. 'All chargers and batteries from reputable cordless vacuum cleaner brands have to pass regulatory checks to ensure they are safe to be charged and left on charge in your home,' Paul Bagwell, Founder and CEO, Halo Vacuums explains.

(Image credit: Halo Vacuums)

This 'smart charging' capacity means that leaving your cordless vacuum plugged in won't cause any damage to the battery long-term. 'Smart charging is where trickle-charging and continually drawing out power is prevented, therefore preventing excessive energy usage and over-working the battery,' Tom Hall, Category Manager for Vacuums, Kingfisher Direct explains. 'This helps to maintain battery health.'

Check that your cordless vacuum has this system in place, and if it does, it is fine to leave it plugged in all the time. You should be able to find this information in the manufacturer's guide - if you no longer have this, a quick look online should tell you.

'Without this system or if this system doesn't work to its best extent, then keeping the vacuum plugged in constantly can reduce the battery's lifespan,' Tom adds. 'This is due to continual heat buildup that's caused by being plugged in all the time, as well as gradual capacity degradation which is similar to an issue we see frequently with smartphones and smaller appliances. This is also particularly a problem with cordless vacuums with lithium-ion batteries.'

How much electricity does leaving your cordless vacuum plugged in use?

If you're thinking that leaving your cordless vacuum plugged in is counter-productive to saving energy, the answer might surprise you.

'All cordless vacuum chargers reduce their consumption when batteries are fully charged, to around 0.1 Watt,' Paul from Halo Vacuums explains. 'That would mean a standby cost of around 15 pence per year. The same is true of all battery chargers including those for phone/tablet charging.'

So while there is a small saving to be made from unplugging your cordless vacuum when it's fully charged, the extra cost to your energy bills is fractional. You may prefer to leave it plugged in so you know that it is always fully charged and ready to go next time you come to use it.

'It's still more energy efficient to unplug and switch off your vacuum once it's fully charged, but if it has a smart charging system then it will use considerably less than a vacuum without this feature,' Tom summarises.

(Image credit: Beldray)

FAQs

Should I unplug my cordless vacuum?

If your cordless vacuum cleaner doesn't have a smart charging system, it is best to unplug it to avoid overheating the battery. However, most modern cordless vacs are equipped with smart technology whereby they automatically stop charging when the battery is full - even when they are still plugged in.

Check whether your cordless vacuum has this feature - it should specify this in the manufacturer's guide. If it does, then it's completely safe to leave it plugged in. Cordless vacuums also reduce their energy consumption when the battery is fully charged, so any additional cost of leaving it plugged in is going to be minimal.