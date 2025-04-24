I asked a Dyson engineer how you can avoid these common Dyson vacuum cleaner problems — and how to make the most of your machine

As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert for Vacuums, I’d like to think that I know the ins and outs of the many vacuum brands and models out there. But I’m also aware that many people experience common Dyson vacuum cleaner problems that can leave them scratching their heads.

Although it’s literally my job to test the best vacuum cleaners out there, I’d be lying if I said that there wasn’t a Dyson-shaped space in my heart. I love the innovative technology and impressive engineering this British company offers, and I believe that the brand’s vacuum cleaners (specifically the best cordless vacuum cleaners) are well worth the investment… If you know how to make the most of them and what they have to offer.

So, during a recent interview with Ketan Patel, Floor Care Design Engineer at Dyson, I wanted to learn a little more about the common Dyson vacuum cleaner problems many users experience - and what can be done about them. After all, most can all be avoided by changing bad habits and understanding your machine better.

1. Loss of performance

Dyson is undoubtedly one of the most expensive vacuum brands out there, and when you’re spending a lot of money, you want high-quality, reliable power that won’t falter for many years to come. But if you’re finding that your Dyson vacuum cleaner isn’t performing the way it should, Ketan says it’s highly likely that you need to clean your Dyson filter.

And while cleaning a filter should be part of any vacuum cleaner cleaning routine, many people (myself included) are guilty of ignoring the warning signs and avoiding this task altogether. However, Ketan urges everyone to clean a Dyson filter as soon as the indicator light comes on. That’s why they designed it, after all.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

He says, ‘I think a lot of people think it’s a lot of effort to wash this filter.’ But he also states that the brand has made sure that indicator is as smart as possible, lighting up only when necessary, and when a build-up of dust, dirt, and other debris could compromise the performance of the vacuum.

In fact, Ketan says the frequency of this depends on your cleaning habits and your home. ‘If you have a generally very clean home, you probably will only need to wash that filter once every three months, but if you have a home full of pets or kids living in the home, you’ll probably need to wash it more like every month.’ So, to avoid a drop in performance, keep an eye on this indicator and act quickly when you see it light up.

Dyson Vacuum Filter £45 at Dyson If it's got to the point where you can no longer clean your Dyson filter, you'll need to replace it. This one is specifically for the Dyson Gen5detect vacuum cleaner, but you can find filters for other models here.

2. Poor battery life

Different Dyson vacuums offer different run times. For example, the Dyson V8 (the brand’s oldest and cheapest stick vacuum) offers a maximum of 40 minutes run time, while the Dyson Gen5detect (our top-rated vacuum and the one I use at home), offers up to 70 minutes of run time. But what if you’re not getting that?

Although poor battery life is a common Dyson vacuum problem that will leave you a little irritated, Ketan says that this typically has more to do with how you vacuum, and if you want to vacuum more efficiently, you need to understand how the different modes affect the battery life. In terms of Dyson vacuums, these are typically ‘Auto’ mode and ‘Boost’ mode.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Ketan explains, ‘Most people will say ‘I want to get the best possible clean’ so go straight to Boost, and then they’re disappointed because they only have five minutes of run time and drain the battery really quickly. But we design our machines so that Auto mode is the best balance for a good overall clean of your home, and then you use the Boost mode in areas where it’s more difficult to reach dust.’

By using Auto mode as often as possible, you should be able to get as close as possible to the advertised run time. If you regularly use Boost mode, you’ll find that the battery life will be much shorter. Because of this, it’s best to put your faith in the vacuum and feel confident that it’s working as it should, without too much interruption from you.

Additional Click-In Dyson Battery £109 at Dyson You can buy spare batteries for most Dyson vacuum cleaners, and this one can be used as a replacement or spare for the Dyson V11, Dyson Outsize, or V15 Detect - just in case you can't wait for your other one to charge.

3. Brush bar issues

If you’re having Motorbar brush bar issues (like the rollers not turning, the sudden loss of suction, or debris getting stuck in the brush), your first port of call may be to assume that your vacuum is past its prime. However, this common Dyson vacuum problem can be avoided with a little-known trick - especially if you regularly suck up different types of debris.

‘Another thing people forget, especially when they’re cleaning in stick mode, is that there is a switch that’s just at the bottom of the cleaner head to help offer the best balance of picking up large debris and fine dust,’ Ketan tells me.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘But if you want a deeper clean, there’s this little red gate [on the cleaning head], and if you push it off to one side, it will retract it and allow large debris to come in. If you go the other way, the blades come down, so they’ve got a really well-sealed head against your carpet surface.’

This will not only increase debris pick-up overall and help if you’re trying to vacuum pet hair, but it will also decrease the chances of brush bar issues as you’ll be able to ensure that your vacuum is equipped to deal with whatever comes its way. Of course, it should go without saying that you should also avoid the things you should never vacuum to avoid brush bar issues.

Digital Motorbarᵀᴹ Cleaner Head £99 at Dyson If your Motorbar head is damaged or blocked in any way and you have no option but to replace it, you can find these on the Dyson website. It's worth noting that you need to use genuine Dyson parts to keep your warranty in check.

4. Blockages

Of course, one of the biggest vacuuming mistakes you can make is vacuuming up debris that’s too big for the appliance. But what many people don’t realise is that a common Dyson problem is often caused by not emptying the vacuum cleaner regularly enough.

Ketan says, ‘We put a ‘Max’ mark on the machine, and filling up to that point, you shouldn’t lose any performance [or cause any blockages]. But I know that, including myself, I will just keep going until the whole bin gets full.’ And when no more dust or debris can make its way into the dustbin, it’ll often settle in the hose and cause blockages. This can even make your vacuum cleaner smell.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

Leaving blockages in your Dyson vacuum for too long can cause serious issues, so it’s best to avoid this at all costs. So, instead of emptying a vacuum cleaner after every use, keep an eye on the ‘Max’ line and empty it when it needs to instead.

You should notice a change in your vacuum when you do this, too. As Ketan explains, ‘As soon as you empty the bin, it should recover back to as if it were brand new again.’

My favourite Dyson vacuum cleaner

If you've been reading this to decide if it's worth buying your first Dyson (or maybe upgrading your old one to something newer and shinier), the following are my favourite Dyson vacuum cleaners I've tested so far. So, I'd highly recommend them.

FAQs

What is the average lifespan of a Dyson?

The best-case scenario would be that a Dyson vacuum cleaner lasts around 10 years, perhaps even more. However, it’s important to note that the exact lifespan of a Dyson vacuum is dependent on how often it’s used, how clean your house is, and how well it’s maintained.

For example, if you use it regularly, have a very dirty home and don’t clean the filter or use it effectively, you may find that it only lasts two years before it needs to be replaced. If you use it sparingly in a very clean home and take good care of it, it should last a lot longer.

Ketan Patel, Floor Care Engineer at Dyson, says, ‘Generally it should last around five to seven years for a heavy user.’

How do I know if my Dyson needs a new filter?

For the most part, cleaning a Dyson vacuum filter is all you need to maintain your appliance. But if you’ve been cleaning your filter and still experience poor suction power, reduced performance, overheating, or find that your vacuum turns on and off unexpectedly, you may have to replace the filter entirely.

If your filter continues to look dirty after cleaning, this is also a sign that it needs replacing, as you should be able to see light through it at all times.

Are there any other common Dyson vacuum cleaner problems you'd like me to ask next? Let me know in the comments!