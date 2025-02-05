I’ve been using micro-resets for years and it’s the only way I can keep on top of my cleaning — and stress levels

A micro-reset is the key to finally reclaiming control and feeling on top of your cleaning, cleaning professionals have revealed.

Of all the decluttering methods out there, I would be the first to argue that the ones that adopt a little and often approach are often the most successful. Most of us lead hectic lives, so one of the biggest decluttering mistakes we can make is pulling out all our cupboards and attempting to do all our cleaning and tidying at once.

Instead, focusing on one job at a time or doing a little bit of cleaning every day is the easiest way to keep on top of things according to experts - this is exactly what a micro-reset is, taking on a tiny tidying task to help you refresh and reset.

What is a micro-reset?

'Micro-resets are like hitting a mental refresh button,' explains Tara Button, founder of Buy Me Once and author of A Life Less Throwaway . 'A few minutes spent clearing a surface or resetting a space can have a huge impact on focus, stress levels and even how much we consume. In my book, I go even further with checklists that help people systematically reset different areas of their homes, turning overwhelming decluttering projects into something completely manageable.’

Instead of thinking you are going to tackle an entire room, why not focus on one cupboard at a time? You could tidy shoes away in the hall, or match up all the missing pairs of socks. Similar to the open-shift cleaning method or micro-decluttering, having a micro-reset is all about completing a manageable task without getting overwhelmed.

‘Allocate 10 to 15 minutes for your micro-reset. This time constraint makes the task feel achievable and prevents burnout. You'll be surprised at how much you can accomplish in a short period,’ advises Monika Puccio, Head Buyer at Sofa Club .

‘Integrate micro-resets into your daily routine. For instance, spend a few minutes each morning tidying up after breakfast or quickly organising your workspace before starting the day. Consistent small efforts can maintain order and prevent clutter from accumulating.

‘Acknowledge and appreciate the progress you've made, no matter how minor it may seem. Recognising these achievements can boost your mood and motivate you to continue with regular micro-resets.’

What happened when I tried it

Now, hearing what a micro-reset was, I realised that this was completely my cleaning style - in fact, I’d already been doing it for years.

I have a short attention span and have always struggled with tackling longer cleans. Simple, I get bored or distracted and end up making even more mess. What’s always worked for me, is tackling my cleans in short bursts.

I prefer to do it before I relax in the evening, whether that’s choosing to use the Pink Stuff to clean my oven door , or giving my floors a mop. Choosing one task helps me feel focused, which makes the end result even more satisfying.

While a quick clean may not be for everyone - you may prefer getting it all done in one day - having a micro-reset at the end of each day is an excellent way to keep on top of your cleaning and decluttering tasks, without taking over your life.