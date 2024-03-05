'I'm quite untidy, believe it or not' – Mrs Hinch opens up about the messy side of motherhood and the jobs that 'can wait'

Mrs Hinch has long been the cleanfluencer, sharing with fans her much-loved Sunday resets, clever home decorating tips, and DIYs. Committed to keeping it real on Instagram, she hasn't shied away from letting fans in on all sorts of Hinch Farm antics, also documenting her family life as a mum of two.

However, something long-time followers might not know is that even Mrs Hinch doesn't hold herself to a standard of perfection, needing to adhere to ticking off every job on the cleaning calendar every single time. Truth be told, this is the assurance we needed to hear for ourselves, and we love her all the more for it.

Speaking to Ideal Home about her new Mother's Day collection with Not On The High Street, we grilled Mrs Hinch on all things motherhood, family life, and cleaning confessions – and we've got the inside scoop.

Mrs Hinch's curated picks for her Mother's Day collection with Not On The High Street (Image credit: Not On The High Street)

Mrs Hinch on the messy side of motherhood

As a Mum, given the hundreds of responsibilities you've probably got to tend to every single day, keeping a clutter-free home can often feel like a faraway dream more than a reality. While there are a handful of easy cleaning jobs that can get done without batting an eye, there are admittedly going to be some things that simply cannot be kept in tip-top shape 24/7.

However, instead of spending so much time worrying about those things, Mrs Hinch's advice is to simply let them be and not put so much pressure on achieving perfection.

When we asked the cleanfluencer about her 'cleaning non-negotiables' she always needs to do before going to bed, she responded, 'Probably the kitchen. It's the heart of our home, so to have it feeling nice and having some sort of routine and structure to it makes me feel better about it.'

'But apart from that, I'm actually very relaxed and laid back with how the home is. As long as everyone is sorted and okay, things can wait,' she reveals.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

'With kids, they'll pick things up and put them somewhere else, or the cushions will be on the floor within five minutes, and crisp packets will be everywhere. But, if it's like that, then I'll leave it. I'm not going to go picking everything up or putting shoes back perfectly in line. I'll leave it until the end of the day or even the next day and say, 'Oh yeah, I better see to that now because I can't see the floor in that room', she explains.

'So, things like that – the general mess, should I say – I can happily leave until a better time. But it's when things are dirty that I think, 'Yeah, that needs to be done'. I'm quite untidy, actually. I'm clean but I'm quite untidy, believe it or not,' admits the cleanfluencer.

That's right, mums. This is your assurance that it's okay to embrace imperfection and in the words of Mrs Hinch: things can wait. This is something we've been seeing embraced by more of our favourite cleaning and organising heroes, tidying guru Marie Kondo included.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

Concluding, Mrs Hinch ends with this: 'Don't apply too much pressure. I know it's so much easier said than done, but if your kids have a full tummy, and are in bed cosy, warm, and washed, that's it. Everything else – whether it be having out-of-date food in the fridge, cushions on the floor, or crumbs everywhere – when it comes down to it, that doesn't matter. You've done well, you've gotten up in the mornings, even at times when you don't want to.'

'As much as I love cleaning and forever will as my hobby, again, things wait. It's not the be-all and end-all. Appreciate yourself and give yourself a pat on the back for getting to the end of the day with happy children and a roof over your head – that is it.'

The 'Dear Mum' journal from Mrs Hinch's Mother's Day collection with Not On The High Street (Image credit: Not On The High Street)

Mrs Hinch and Not On The High Street have joined forces to launch a curated Mother’s Day collection, featuring a heartfelt selection of gifts made just for mums to show how special they are, all while supporting small businesses!