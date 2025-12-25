Can’t get to the shops? This is the only product you need to tackle Christmas stains – and it’s already under your sink

The family has arrived, presents have been opened, delicious food is cooking, and drinks are flowing. Nothing can go wrong, right? Well, if the festivities have left your carpets and upholstery looking a little worse for wear, you’ll be happy to know that white vinegar is the key to all of your Christmas stain woes.

The most common Christmas stains range from oily goose fat to sugary chocolate and heavily pigmented wine, and you must tackle these stains as soon as possible - especially if you need to remove stains from carpet , as time will allow them to penetrate deep into the fibres. This will make them even more difficult to remove when you eventually pull your carpet cleaner out from the cupboard.

But it’s hard to know what to do when the shops are closed over the Christmas period. And while I’d always suggest stocking up on dedicated cleaners before hosting season to cover yourself, you’ll be happy to know that white vinegar is a budget-friendly (and very effective) alternative that you probably already have under the sink. So, these are the Christmas stains you can remove with white vinegar.

Why white vinegar is the ultimate stain remover

You probably already know that cleaning with white vinegar is highly beneficial, and it’s also a natural stain remover that gets the job done with minimal effort on your part. That’s because it’s mildly acidic, which means it’ll break down certain stains when used correctly.

Laura Harnett, founder of plastic-free cleaning brand, Seep , says, ‘White vinegar is the wonder product that needs to be in everyone’s cupboards at Christmas. It works on a multitude of stains and spills and can be mixed with a drop or two of essential oils to mask the vinegar smell if you find that unpleasant.’

Often, you can simply use a mixture of white vinegar, like this White Vinegar (£2.49 at Miniml) and water to tackle these stains, but in some instances, you may also need some bicarbonate of soda on hand, too. Luckily, this is another cupboard staple you probably already have.

Laura adds, ‘It will struggle if the stain has dried, but if a tiny bit of water is applied first to loosen the stain and then white vinegar is used, it should work.’

It’s also important to note that white vinegar doesn’t suit every stain or every surface. So, you should always test it on an inconspicuous area of your carpet, sofa or other upholstery before you tackle the stained area.

Christmas stains you can remove with white vinegar

1. Red wine

One of the golden rules of stain removal is to tackle them as soon as you spot them, and this couldn’t be truer if you spill red wine anywhere in your home this festive season. Your first step should be to blot up as much as possible; then proceed to the next step.

‘Always blot, never rub,’ says Martin Seeley , CEO and mattress expert at MattressNextDay . ‘Use salt to draw out the colour and absorb the liquid, leaving it to sit for a few hours before vacuuming. You should then follow this with a gentle dab of cold water and white vinegar in equal parts. Whatever you do, avoid warm water, as it can set the stain into the fibres.’

2. Oil and fat

If some of your oil or fat spits onto your floors while cooking your roast potatoes this Christmas, don’t worry. It’s easier than you think to get oil out of carpet , and you should ideally first use some kind of absorbent powder - like salt or baking soda - to absorb as much of the liquid as possible.

Then, you can use white vinegar and water (and, you could even add a small drop of gentle, eco-friendly washing-up liquid as an optional extra) to gently brush the affected area to remove any residual staining.

3. Cranberry sauce

Like red wine, spilt cranberry sauce can leave a serious stain thanks to its bright red colouring. However, it’s another Christmas stain that can be removed with white vinegar, as soon as you’ve scraped off as much of the cranberries (aka the solids) as possible.

When you’ve done that, spray the affected area with white vinegar and blot it with a damp cloth. This should be enough to remove the cranberry sauce stain, but if you need something a little stronger, you might want to repeat the process by adding a little drop of washing-up liquid into the mix.

4. Coffee

There’s nothing quite like a coffee after a big festive feast (ideally with a drop - or three - or Baileys in it). But if you or your guests have spilt coffee over your carpets or sofa, all you need to do is head to your kitchen and grab the white vinegar.

Ideally, you remove the affected cushion cover before cleaning, but I understand that this isn’t always possible. But as long as you soak the affected area in a solution of white vinegar and warm water, this should still work wonders to remove the coffee stains. Add a drop of washing-up liquid if required, too.

What to shop

Don’t let stains ruin the festivities! All you need to do is keep the white vinegar nearby.